A Colchester-Milton Rotary tradition that has sustained since around half a century continued another year this past weekend. Members of various town departments like Colchester Fire and St. Mike's Fire as well as many Colchester residents backed into the garage behind Dick Mazza's general store and loaded their trunks with baskets filled with toys and food to be delivered to Colchester residents.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO