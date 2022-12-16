Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
A story of two Winchesters
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently examined and researched a rifle that is a near-twin to one currently on exhibit; a carbine that belonged to an outlaw associate of Butch Cassidy’s. Both rifles are lever-action Winchester Model 1894 carbines chambered for...
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are highly praised for their food and service.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Recommends Two BRC Projects
During their quarterly meeting held Thursday, Dec. 15, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors, recommended two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan projects for funding. One project in the City of Cody, deals with a Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion. The Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion project...
wyo4news.com
New historical video about Bitter Creek now available
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A new YouTube video about the long-vanished community of Bitter Creek is now available online, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum announced on Friday. About 34 miles east of Rock Springs, Bitter Creek once was home to a railroad depot, stockyards, huge sheep shearing sheds, a...
Rock Springs Man Arrested in Toddler Son’s Overdose Death
A Rock Springs man was arrested this morning after his child died from an accidental overdose in October. This per a news release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. Daniel Scott James, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested earlier today at his residence without incident. James is accused of involuntary...
svinews.com
Code Red canceled in Kemmerer following traffic stop
A Code Red alert that was initiated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office early in the morning Sunday was shortly canceled afterwards. The alert was issued at 2:20 a.m. December 18, stating that the sheriff’s office was on the lookout for a male suspect last seen in the area of Canyon Road and Del Rio in the Kemmerer/Diamondville area. The suspect was described as having long dark hair, and was last seen wearing a dark coat, blue jeans, and a beanie hat. Residents were encouraged to not approach the suspect if seen but contact law enforcement and keep vehicles and homes locked.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 17 – December 18, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Sheriff’s office announces community emergency response training
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The sheriff’s office emergency management and homeland security division today announced their upcoming community emergency response team training for interested volunteers. Training is designed to be completed over two separate weekends. The first portion of training is from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27,...
