A Code Red alert that was initiated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office early in the morning Sunday was shortly canceled afterwards. The alert was issued at 2:20 a.m. December 18, stating that the sheriff’s office was on the lookout for a male suspect last seen in the area of Canyon Road and Del Rio in the Kemmerer/Diamondville area. The suspect was described as having long dark hair, and was last seen wearing a dark coat, blue jeans, and a beanie hat. Residents were encouraged to not approach the suspect if seen but contact law enforcement and keep vehicles and homes locked.

KEMMERER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO