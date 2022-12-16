PACKED MARATHON COUNCIL AGENDA TAKES ON BUILDING PERMITS & VACATION RENTAL WORKAROUNDS; TABLES OTHER TOPICS

Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
9 FINALISTS NAMED FOR KEY WEST CITY MANAGER
Nine finalists have made the short list for Key West’s next city manager. The list of eight men and one woman includes four Florida Keys locals, four residents of other Florida cities and one village administrator from Michigan. Keys residents who made the short list are James Brownlee, David Burke, Thaddeus Cohen and Abe Conn.
cltampa.com
This isolated private island compound is now for sale in the Florida Keys
A home that might actually be too much of a pain for your mother-in-law to come visit this holiday season is now on the market in the Florida Keys. Located at 10987 County Rd. in Key Largo, the home was built in 1984 by the late Howard "Budd" Post, an accomplished engineer, who, among other things, helped create Miami Lakes, as well as the Card Sound Bridge, which connects Miami-Dade County with the Keys.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: LIGHTED BIKES RIDE THROUGH KEY LARGO FOR CHARITY
Hundreds of local riders and their families gathered at Tropical Realty for Key Largo’s fifth annual Lighted Bike Ride on Dec. 9. Bikes were decorated with Christmas lights and bikers rode through neighborhoods to the Christmas tree at the Murray Nelson Government & Cultural Center for photos before returning to their initial meeting point for hot chocolate and Christmas cookies.
keysweekly.com
LETTER: A HOLIDAY WISH LIST FROM THE KEYS CHILDREN’S SHELTER
Can you help us make some wishes come true this holiday season?. Our kiddos could use some everyday items as well as some fun, “shoot-for-the-moon” gifts. We’ve put together a list, checked it twice, and hope that you can help us spread the word. Clothing — for...
keysweekly.com
Florida resort housekeepers arrested after stabbing each other, deputies say
Two resort housekeepers were arrested Wednesday after deputies said they stabbed and cut each other with knives during an argument.
