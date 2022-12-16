Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players claim Doomfist nerfs made him worse than in Season 1
Following his brief yet oppressive stay at the top of the Overwatch 2 meta, big nerfs have drastically decreased Doomfist’s overall power level. Some players claim he’s “worse than he was in Season 1.”. Doomfist was reworked into a tank at the outset of Overwatch 2, a...
dexerto.com
Sources: London Royal Ravens moving Skrapz to starting roster to replace PaulEhx
On the back of a top 16 finish at Major 1, London Royal Ravens are already shaking things up as PaulEhx is set to be benched as veteran Skrapz is stepping into a role on the starting lineup. More than a year on from his last match in the Call...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players are furious as hackers abuse empty ranked servers for boosting
Some Apex Legends players noticed that hackers are using empty Bahrain servers to boost themselves into Predator lobbies and snipe high-level players, or to hit Pred themselves. Apex Legends has had its fair share of hacking and boosting controversies over the past few seasons, with players doing everything they can...
Comments / 0