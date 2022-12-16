ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players claim Doomfist nerfs made him worse than in Season 1

Following his brief yet oppressive stay at the top of the Overwatch 2 meta, big nerfs have drastically decreased Doomfist’s overall power level. Some players claim he’s “worse than he was in Season 1.”. Doomfist was reworked into a tank at the outset of Overwatch 2, a...
dexerto.com

Apex Legends players are furious as hackers abuse empty ranked servers for boosting

Some Apex Legends players noticed that hackers are using empty Bahrain servers to boost themselves into Predator lobbies and snipe high-level players, or to hit Pred themselves. Apex Legends has had its fair share of hacking and boosting controversies over the past few seasons, with players doing everything they can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy