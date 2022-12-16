Read full article on original website
Why is Avatar 2 being accused of racism? Controversy explained
Native American groups have called for a boycott of Avatar 2, branding the sequel “horrible” and accusing The Way of Water of racism and cultural appropriation – but why?. Avatar: The Way of Water comes 13 years after James Cameron’s 2009 mega-hit, still the highest-grossing movie of...
Avatar 2: Is there a director’s cut of The Way of Water?
Is there a director’s cut of Avatar 2? James Cameron has finally returned with The Way of Water – but is there more to come from the long-awaited sequel?. Avatar: The Way of Water marks the end of a 13-year wait for a sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, but it’s only the beginning – if Cameron gets his way, there’ll be three more sequels this decade.
Overwatch 2 devs finally reveal secret MMR details amid matchmaking woes
The Overwatch 2 team has provided an update on the future of the game’s matchmaking system, promising a much more structured system amid issues with unbalanced matches and games. Overwatch 2 is slowly but surely fixing up all the major issues that the game’s community have been calling to...
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals best AR for multiplayer
CoD content creator ‘TheKoreanSavage’ revealed his favorite Chimera loadout and explained why it’s the best AR to use in multiplayer. Longtime CoD series veterans will be familiar with the Honey Badger. The assault rifle first appeared in CoD Ghosts and was arguably the game’s best weapon. After seven years of waiting, the Honey Badger made a triumphant return in Modern Warfare 2019.
Warzone 2 expert reveals Kastov 762 loaodut with “broken” TTK speed
Warzone 2 guru JGOD revealed a “broken” Kastov 762 loadout and explained why the AR is one of his favorite weapons. Warzone 2’s current meta revolves around finding weapons with an easily controllable recoil and high damage profile. Sniper rifles have failed to secure a foothold in the battle royale because of their inability to one-shot kill enemies, opening the door for ARs and LMGs to steal the crown for the best long-range weapons.
Finalmouse reveals new Centerpiece keyboard with animated display
Finalmouse has officially revealed its long-awaited Centerpiece keyboard, which features a display powered by Unreal Engine 5 based animations. Over the last few months, Finalmouse has been teasing its first-ever custom keyboard. It was leaked back in November alongside its one-of-kind under the key display — quickly gaining interest from fans.
Leaked Assassin’s Creed Jade mobile gameplay is much better than fans expected
Gameplay footage for Assassin’s Creed Jade has been leaked, complete with a sequence taking place on the Great Wall of China and a look at how the game plays on mobile. Assassin’s Creed has been around for almost two decades at this point, with the franchise being taken all around the world in many different time periods across its vast library of titles. Many more locations and time periods for new titles were revealed at once, with China being one of the locations that would host a new AC title.
Blizzard outlines plans to fix Overwatch 2’s uneven matchmaking system
Blizzard Entertainment has outlined how it intends to resolve matchmaking issues in Overwatch 2 following player complaints. Since the Overwatch sequel’s launch in October, players have expressed frustration over disparities in ranked matchmaking. The system often proves so troublesome that higher-skilled users place alongside relative newcomers in ranked mode....
Interview with My Time at Sandrock Vice President Aaron Deng and Writer David Peck: Art direction & NPC creation
Dexerto spoke with Pathea Vice President Aaron Deng and My Time at Sandrock writer David Peck about the creation of the “My Time” sequel, and how the developers brought the new story to life. Currently, there are several slice-of-life and farming sims enjoying high popularity among gamers. However,...
Apex Legends rumor claims Season 16 might skip a new Legend
Apex Legends Season 16 could be the first in the battle royale’s history to skip adding a new legend, at least that’s the rumor some insiders are working with. When Apex Legends first launched back in 2019, Respawn Entertainment gave players an original roster of eight characters, six being unlocked right from the start and two others – Caustic and Mirage – being unlockable.
GTA 6 fans on alert after unreleased GTA Online content reveals mysterious new city
An unreleased t-shirt in GTA Online featuring an unidentified city has players speculating that it could be connected to GTA 6. GTA 6 is already the most anticipated game of all time, and fans have been eager for Rockstar to finally unveil the long-awaited title. While hacks and leaks gave...
The Witcher showrunner has “a lot to say” about Henry Cavill’s exit
Following Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher, its showrunner has a “lot to say” – but we’ll need to wait for a little while. Cavill debuted as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher in 2019, winning over any hesitant fans with that Blaviken fight scene in the very first episode. He returned for a second season, and for many, he’s the highlight of the show.
Full The Witcher Blood Origin cast list: All actors & characters
Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in The Witcher: Blood Origin, the new four-part Witcher prequel on Netflix. Netflix first launched The Witcher in 2019, with Henry Cavill swapping out the red cape for Geralt of Rivia’s white hair and longsword, riding Roach and slaying monsters wherever he pleases.
The Umbrella Academy Season 4 cut down to just 6 episodes on Netflix
Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy will be back for a fourth and final season — but only for six episodes. This last outing will include significantly less episodes than what fans were expecting, leaving many disappointed. The Umbrella Academy has become one of Netflix’s flagship shows since it first...
Haunted Chocolatier is “still gonna be a while” says Stardew Valley creator
Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has confirmed his next game – Haunted Chocolatier – will not release anytime soon. Barone originally announced the new project in October 2021, complete with an “early gameplay” trailer. Though specifics about Haunted Chocolatier remain under wraps, the developer confirmed his next title will indeed revolve around “magical haunted ghost chocolate.”
Apex Legends dev reveals cross-progression still coming despite missing 2022 goal
Apex Legends developer Josh Medina has given an update on the long-awaited cross-progression system by confirming it is still in the works. It’s been over three years since Respawn Entertainment first released Apex Legends to the world, with their unique take on the battle royale genre cementing itself as one of the top games around ever since.
Swagg joins Warzone 2 players calling for removal of ‘broken’ Strongholds & AI
Warzone 2 players, including the likes of FaZe Swagg, have been calling for Strongholds and AI to be removed from the battle royale as they’ve “broke” the gameplay loop. With the launch of Warzone 2, Infinity Ward and Raven Software set about making some changes that offered players a different way to play the battle royale compared to its popular predecessor.
Warzone 2 players baffled as Semtex secretly “nerfed” in Season 1 Reloaded update
Warzone 2 players are convinced that Semtex grenades have been nerfed following the Season 1 Reloaded update as they’re just not eliminating players, even after sticking them. It’s been over a month since Warzone 2 was finally released to the Call of Duty community, with millions of fans from...
TikTokers go viral spotting ‘ghosts’ with AI manga filter
TikTok users are going viral with their videos in which they use the popular AI manga filter to try and spot ‘ghosts’ in their environments. Short-form video platform TikTok has had a number of different filters go viral in the past, and throughout December, one of the most popular has been the insanely popular AI manga filter.
Warzone 2 expert reveals “insane” X13 auto pistol build
Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has unveiled an “insane” X13 auto pistol build, stating that this sidearm setup saved him multiple times against numerous opponents. It has now been a month and a half since Warzone 2.0 dropped, but the meta stays everchanging with numerous balance changes and patch notes shaking things up. To stay informed one must go over the tier list every time the game updates.
