KEYS MARINE SANCTUARY USES NEW ‘HAWKSBILL” BOAT FOR CRITICAL BUOY PROJECT
Eleven boundary buoys at Carysfort Reef Sanctuary Preservation Area (SPA) have been replaced following the maiden voyage of RV Hawksbill, the new work platform acquired by Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Upper Keys buoy team. The 36-foot Newton vessel, based in Key Largo, is a carbon copy of one...
NOMINATE YOUR NONPROFIT HEROES NOW
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its 23rd annual Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the tremendous efforts of our community’s volunteers. Every charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate one volunteer to be honored. The online nomination form is...
