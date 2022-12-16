Read full article on original website
Related
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete the Very Sleepy Stitch quest
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a plethora of new quests to enjoy after its Toy Story update, like a Very Sleepy Stitch. Here’s how to complete the Very Sleepy Stitch quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley and grab those much-desired Coffee Beans. One of the best things about Disney Dreamlight Valley...
Warzone 2 December 19 update: Updated cost of loadout weapons, bug fixes, more
The Warzone 2 developers have released a wave of quality-of-life improvements in the December 19 update, garnering praise from community members. Warzone 2 players voiced concerns over the “horrific” Season 1 Reloaded update. The update increased the amount of Strongholds and nerfed AI enemies, but players demanded more, and Activision heard the criticism loud and clear.
The Witcher 3 gets PC hotfix update amid next-gen performance issues
Developer CD Projekt Red have issued a hotfix update for the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt after massive player backlash due to major performance issues with the game following the next-gen update. The Witcher 3 next-gen update has been released for a week and while many were...
Apex Legends rumor claims Season 16 might skip a new Legend
Apex Legends Season 16 could be the first in the battle royale’s history to skip adding a new legend, at least that’s the rumor some insiders are working with. When Apex Legends first launched back in 2019, Respawn Entertainment gave players an original roster of eight characters, six being unlocked right from the start and two others – Caustic and Mirage – being unlockable.
Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters coming to PS4 & Nintendo Switch
Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters will be coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023. The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series was only available on Steam and mobile platforms previously, but come Spring 2023, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch will be able to indulge in some pixelated JRPG nostalgia too.
Warzone 2 loadout drops finally return with December 20 update
Warzone 2 controversially removed loadout drops from buy stations, but the highly requested feature is back. Removing loadout drops split the Warzone 2 community. The decision forced players to acquire their loadouts by other means. Teams could complete Strongholds, wait for the public event drop, or purchase primary weapons from buy stations.
Haunted Chocolatier is “still gonna be a while” says Stardew Valley creator
Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has confirmed his next game – Haunted Chocolatier – will not release anytime soon. Barone originally announced the new project in October 2021, complete with an “early gameplay” trailer. Though specifics about Haunted Chocolatier remain under wraps, the developer confirmed his next title will indeed revolve around “magical haunted ghost chocolate.”
Apex Legends players are furious as hackers abuse empty ranked servers for boosting
Some Apex Legends players noticed that hackers are using empty Bahrain servers to boost themselves into Predator lobbies and snipe high-level players, or to hit Pred themselves. Apex Legends has had its fair share of hacking and boosting controversies over the past few seasons, with players doing everything they can...
Blizzard outlines plans to fix Overwatch 2’s uneven matchmaking system
Blizzard Entertainment has outlined how it intends to resolve matchmaking issues in Overwatch 2 following player complaints. Since the Overwatch sequel’s launch in October, players have expressed frustration over disparities in ranked matchmaking. The system often proves so troublesome that higher-skilled users place alongside relative newcomers in ranked mode....
Apex Legends dev reveals cross-progression still coming despite missing 2022 goal
Apex Legends developer Josh Medina has given an update on the long-awaited cross-progression system by confirming it is still in the works. It’s been over three years since Respawn Entertainment first released Apex Legends to the world, with their unique take on the battle royale genre cementing itself as one of the top games around ever since.
Forgotten GTA Online trick is perfect way to deal with “aimbot” enemies
Had enough of enemies in GTA Online just gunning you down for fun? Well, one player has got a helpful tip that counters the “aimbot” NPCs of Los Santos. It’s been almost a full decade since Rockstar Games unleashed GTA Online onto the gaming world, and the multiplayer side of GTA 5 is still going strong to this day as it has spanned multiple generations of consoles.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 ranked mode leaks hint at new details
A new leak for Modern Warfare 2’s ranked play reveals some potential details about what the upcoming game mode could look like and include. This includes a ruleset emulating the Call of Duty League and a proper ladder system. Call of Duty is finally getting more ranked play in...
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 event: Eeveelution costumes, Hisuian Avalugg, more
The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 event has been revealed, which brings new costumes to all of Eevee’s evolutions as well as debuting Hisuian Avalugg in raids. Part one of the Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event has come to a close, and Niantic has finally announced the continuation of everyone’s favorite winter event.
Modern Warfare 2’s flash grenades are so bright players are begging for a “dark mode”
Flash grenades in Modern Warfare 2 achieve their purpose, but too effectively. Players want a dark mode feature to help deal with the headache-inducing equipment item. Modern Warfare 2 introduced an arsenal of new equipment items. Most notably, the Drill Charge finally gave players a way to deal with campers. Players even lauded it as CoD’s “best addition” in years.
Pokemon Go players frustrated at December 2022 Community Day Stardust cost
Pokemon Go players have been left angry at the December 2022 Community Day challenge requirements that involve the use of a lot more Stardust than some are willing to part with. One issue with Pokemon Go is that not everyone plays in the same environment, and while some players drown...
How to get Warzone 2 & MW2 Prime Gaming rewards
Like many other games, Warzone 2 and MW2 players can earn free rewards through Prime Gaming. With free Weapon Blueprints, a Weapon Charm, and more up for grabs, here’s how you can claim some free cosmetics. The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prime Gaming Rewards for December are...
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals best AR for multiplayer
CoD content creator ‘TheKoreanSavage’ revealed his favorite Chimera loadout and explained why it’s the best AR to use in multiplayer. Longtime CoD series veterans will be familiar with the Honey Badger. The assault rifle first appeared in CoD Ghosts and was arguably the game’s best weapon. After seven years of waiting, the Honey Badger made a triumphant return in Modern Warfare 2019.
How to unlock 7-Star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
7-Star Tera Raids are the toughest and most rewarding events in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you’ll need to unlock them before you can take part – so here’s how to do that. If you’ve spent some time exploring the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet,...
Overwatch 2 developers want Twitch chat to help build a map in-game
The Overwatch 2 developers are calling on the community to help them build a map in real-time. As part of the “Twitch Makes Overwatch” event, top devs are using suggestions from Twitch chat to build the ultimate battleground. Ever since the release of Overwatch 2, Blizzard has been...
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 event: Year of the Rabbit start date, skins & more
Overwatch 2 Year of the Rabbit will mark the first major event of 2023, celebrating the Lunar New Year in style. Here’s everything we know about the Overwatch 2 Year of the Rabbit event coming in Season 2. In the short time since Overwatch 2 launched, developer Blizzard Entertainment...
