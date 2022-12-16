Will she be the 1st nonwhite or female namesake of a Savannah square? Learn about Susie King Taylor

Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
The Kessler Collection’s ‘The Next Original’ competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This was the final judging of The Kessler Collection’s “The Next Original” competition. It’s a 5-week national search for the next great artist and it was held in Savannah. Richard Kessler himself talked with the artists at today’s final round. He says...
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council looking at district change proposals, LOST negotiations continue Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council is wrapping up business for the year Tuesday, and still has some important work to do. This includes drawing up the six districts that make up the City of Savannah. These changes are very minimal, but every 10 years, they look at the...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Sweet Tooth Left with a Sour Taste
My 63 year old sister, who hasn’t driven a car in over a decade and very likely hasn’t enjoyed a Krispy Kreme doughnut in longer than that was aghast. Sandy, you are ridiculous. You’ve only lived here 6 years. Did you ever even go to that store?
wtoc.com
Union Mission serving holiday meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the spirit of the holidays, local non-profits are busy preparing to serve up cheer in the form of meals this week. But they can’t do it without the community’s help. Union Mission President and CEO, Michael Traynor joined Morning Break with a look...
wtoc.com
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
WJCL
Hoping for Christmas snow? Where snowflakes are possible in Georgia, Carolinas later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will send a surge of frigid temperatures pouring across the Southeast leading up to the Christmas holiday. Rain and snow are possible in parts of the South and Southeast. While not everyone will see snow, let's take a look at how far you will have to travel to see a few snowflakes in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
Savannah man charged for stoking violence at Capitol on Jan. 6
Savannah political activist Dominic Box is facing four federal criminal charges of trespassing, violence and disorderly conduct at the U.S. Capitol for his alleged role in the mob that sought to overturn the 2020 election in which President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. The Current was the first news outlet...
From Georgia Southern to Aerojet Rocketdyne: December graduate finds her wings
Graduating senior Lydia Poole began her college career as a first-generation student on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah. Originally seeking a mathematics degree, Poole changed her major to mechanical engineering right before classes started. “I love mathematics,” Poole said. “But I changed to mechanical engineering because I...
blufftonsun.com
Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need
The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
WJCL
Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual holiday dinner at Savannah's Enmarket Arena
Feed the Hungry's 14th annual Christmas Dinner will be held Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena. According to organizers, it's the largest sit-down dinner in the Savannah area. In addition to feeding people a hot meal, Feed the Hungry will give away food to take home, $100 gift cards if you get a vaccine, free toys for kids, and much more.
connectsavannah.com
Faith and Fire: Acclaimed Jewish Rapper Nissim Black to Perform at Chanukah at Forsyth
Chabad of Savannah, the Savannah Jewish Federation and the City of Savannah present a special holiday celebration taking place at Forsyth Park on Dec. 18 at 3:30 p.m. The event, Chanukah at Forsyth, will be a community-wide celebration featuring entertainment, activities and holiday fun for the whole family. Attendees can...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
wtoc.com
How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a Chatham County courtroom back in May, a man indicted for murder faced the victim’s mother. She spoke into a microphone, and told her son’s convicted killer she had forgiven him for what he did. But she was scared for her life, she...
wtoc.com
Chatham Savannah Authority preparing to help the homeless as temperatures drop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As cold weather move across Savannah, the situation can get dangerous for people experiencing homelessness. Local leaders say they are preparing to help those that need it. The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless is putting boots on the ground, going around the community, and making...
WJCL
Coldest Christmas in decades possible as temperatures set to plunge in southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
The coldest Christmas in decades is possible as temperatures are set to plunge leading up to the holiday. Rain, gusty winds, and a strong cold front are forecast to sweep across the area on Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will dive from the 60s to 40s for highs. The top...
wtoc.com
Savannah police searching for child’s guardian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
WJCL
'American Idol'-style singing competition will be returning to Savannah for 30th year
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The countdown is on to Savannah's very own singing competition. The American Traditions Vocal Collection's 30th annual singing competition will be taking place in February. "This is one of the oldest singing competitions of the non-profit variety," said Mikki Sodergren, executive and artistic director for ATC...
wtoc.com
Savannah man found guilty of concealing death of girlfriend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been found guilty of concealing the death of his girlfriend in 2019. A jury found Dwight Brewington guilty of concealing the death of another and aggravated assault. He was found not guilty on all murder charges. Police had said that Brewington dumped...
