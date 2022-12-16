ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Will she be the 1st nonwhite or female namesake of a Savannah square? Learn about Susie King Taylor

By Benjamin Payne
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

The Kessler Collection’s ‘The Next Original’ competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This was the final judging of The Kessler Collection’s “The Next Original” competition. It’s a 5-week national search for the next great artist and it was held in Savannah. Richard Kessler himself talked with the artists at today’s final round. He says...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Sweet Tooth Left with a Sour Taste

My 63 year old sister, who hasn’t driven a car in over a decade and very likely hasn’t enjoyed a Krispy Kreme doughnut in longer than that was aghast. Sandy, you are ridiculous. You’ve only lived here 6 years. Did you ever even go to that store?
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Union Mission serving holiday meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the spirit of the holidays, local non-profits are busy preparing to serve up cheer in the form of meals this week. But they can’t do it without the community’s help. Union Mission President and CEO, Michael Traynor joined Morning Break with a look...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need

The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual holiday dinner at Savannah's Enmarket Arena

Feed the Hungry's 14th annual Christmas Dinner will be held Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena. According to organizers, it's the largest sit-down dinner in the Savannah area. In addition to feeding people a hot meal, Feed the Hungry will give away food to take home, $100 gift cards if you get a vaccine, free toys for kids, and much more.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah man found guilty of concealing death of girlfriend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been found guilty of concealing the death of his girlfriend in 2019. A jury found Dwight Brewington guilty of concealing the death of another and aggravated assault. He was found not guilty on all murder charges. Police had said that Brewington dumped...
SAVANNAH, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy