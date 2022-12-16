ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds opens probe of Cruise robotaxis clogging up San Francisco traffic

 4 days ago

Streets of San Francisco test mettle of Cruise robotaxis 03:12

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers.

Three rear-end collisions that reportedly took place after Cruise autonomous vehicles braked hard kicked off the probe, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. At the time, robotaxis were staffed by human safety drivers.

The agency also has multiple reports of Cruise robotaxis without human safety drivers becoming immobilized in San Francisco traffic, possibly stranding passengers and blocking lanes.

The reports of immobilized vehicles came from discussions with Cruise, media reports and local authorities, NHTSA said in an investigation document posted Friday on its website.

There have been two reports of injuries related to the hard braking, including a bicyclist seriously hurt last March, according to the NHTSA crash database.

NHTSA says it will determine how often the problems happen and potential safety issues they cause. The probe, which covers an estimated 242 Cruise autonomous vehicles, could bring a recall. "With these data, NHTSA can respond to safety concerns involving these technologies through further investigation and enforcement," the agency said in a statement.

Cruise spokesman Drew Pusateri said the company is cooperating in the probe, and that its vehicles have driven nearly 700,000 autonomous miles in a complex city with no life-threatening injuries or deaths.

"This is against the backdrop of over 40,000 deaths each year on American roads," he wrote. "There's always a balance between healthy regulatory scrutiny and the innovation we desperately need to save lives."

He said police didn't issue tickets in any of the crashes, and that in each case, the autonomous vehicle was responding to aggressive or erratic behavior of other road users. "The AV was working to minimize collision severity and risk of harm," Pusateri wrote.

In the clogged traffic incidents, Pusateri wrote that whenever Cruise technology isn't extremely confident in moving, it's designed to be conservative, turning on hazard lights and coming to a safe stop.

"If needed, Cruise personnel are physically dispatched to retrieve the vehicle as quickly as possible," Pusateri wrote. Such stoppages are rare and have not caused any crashes, he wrote.

NHTSA said Cruise reported the three rear-end accidents under a 2021 order requiring automated vehicle companies to notify the agency of crashes.

Reports of Cruise robotaxis becoming immobilized in traffic came from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and the San Francisco County Transportation Authority, the agency said.

Cruise vehicles may strand passengers in unsafe locations, such as travel lanes or intersections, increasing the risk to exiting passengers. And they can become obstacles to other road users, causing them to make unsafe maneuvers to avoid collisions. "The vehicles may also present a secondary safety risk, by obstructing the paths of emergency response vehicles and thereby delaying their emergency response times," NHTSA said in the document.

The probe comes at an important time for Cruise, which in June started charging passengers for autonomous rides without human safety drivers in San Francisco. It's also a critical time for the autonomous vehicle industry, with Google spinoff Waymo running a robotaxi service in the Phoenix area with plans to expand to San Francisco. Other companies also are moving toward services without human safety drivers.

San Francisco-based Cruise plans to expand the service to Phoenix and Austin, Texas. The startup owned by GM has been testing autonomous Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles for several years.

In September Cruise revealed that it recalled 80 of its driverless vehicles for a software update after one of the cars was involved in a crash that caused minor injuries.

Cruise told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, that one of its vehicles was making an unprotected left turn at an intersection when it was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The Cruise vehicle had to be towed away from the scene, according to the regulatory filing.

GM acquired a majority stake in Cruise when it was a startup in 2016. The company invested to take 80% stake in the company last May.

CBS San Francisco

Bay Area lawmaker seeks reduce opioid deaths by requiring Narcan in gas stations, bars

SAN FRANCISCO – As the number of opioid deaths continue to rise, a Bay Area lawmaker has introduced a proposal requiring public places carry naloxone to reverse overdoses.Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) announced Tuesday that he has introduced Assembly Bill 24 in the legislature. The measure would require certain establishments, including gas stations, bars, libraries and single room occupancy (SRO) hotels, to carry the sprays, which are also known as Narcan.According to Haney's office, the measure would only apply in counties experiencing an opioid crisis. The California Department of Public Health would provide the sprays to establishments free of charge.In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco FBI office warns holiday shoppers of last-minute scams

SAN FRANCISCO – As people do their last-minute holiday shopping, the San Francisco FBI office is urging people who shop online to do so with caution."We put this as one of our top priorities because there is a significant amount of loss," said Agustin Lopez, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge for FBI Criminal Branch I at the San Francisco Field Division. "One of the things that I do, personally, is make sure these investigations get elevated to the level that they need to be elevated to," Lopez went on to say.The most prevalent online shopping scams circulating this holiday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion over consumer law violations

WASHINGTON  — San Francisco banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle charges that it harmed customers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applying overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts.Wells was ordered to repay $2 billion to consumers by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which also enacted a $1.7 billion penalty against the San Francisco bank Tuesday. It's the largest fine ever leveled against a bank by the CFPB and the largest yet against Wells, which has spent years trying to rehabilitate its image after a series of...
WASHINGTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot in San Francisco's SoMa in 2011 succumbs to injuries

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco have launched a homicide investigation after a man who was shot a decade ago died from his injuries.On the morning of June 16, 2011, Bonifacio Gonzalvo of San Francisco was shot in the area of Sixth and Minna streets in the city's South of Market neighborhood. Gonzalvo was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.Police said Gonzalvo remained under continuous medical care since the shooting. On November 30, he died at a local hospital as a result of the gunshot wound.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. No suspects have been arrested in the case.Anyone with information in Gonvalvo's death is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444. Tips can also be texted to TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD". 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Fatal collision over weekend in San Jose prolongs city's record year for deadly crashes

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) –  The California Highway Patrol says one person died in a traffic collision in San Jose early Sunday morning, which brings the city's fatal crash count to 65, increasing what is already at a 25-year-high.The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 2:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes of State Route 85, just south of State Route 87. READ MORE: Driver killed in San Jose solo crash; Traffic fatalities at 26-year highA 2017 Alfa Romeo veered off the roadway in a northeast direction and collided with a metal highway signpost before coming to rest on its driver's side. The 25-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the wreck is under investigation. The previous high mark was 60 traffic deaths in 1997. 
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022

Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Livermore police stop attempted scam of elderly man, retrieve $47K in cash

LIVERMORE – Livermore police say they stopped scammers before they could make off with $47,000 in cash from a 77-year-old resident who believed the money would stop his personal information from being compromised in a data breach.The man called police last Wednesday, saying several people called him claiming to be from the fraud departments from Amazon and Wells Fargo. They convinced him to withdraw $47,000 in $100 bills, pack them in shoe boxes, then mail the money via a delivery service to an undisclosed location. Police used the tracking number and put a hold on the delivery. Officers then retrieved the money and returned it to the victim.Livermore police offered some tips to avoid scams. They say to not give personal or financial information in response to an unexpected request. People shouldn't click on any links, even if it's a company they do business with. It's best to contact them on a trusted website or look up their phone number.People can also report scams and find more tips with the Federal Trade Commission via ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Indian tech workers in Silicon Valley protest immigration discrimination

SAN JOSE -- With thousands of Central America refugees converging on the U.S. southern border, the issue of immigration is heating up this week.  It's a fight that usually centers on a fear of Americans losing their jobs. But there are some immigrants who were invited here specifically because their skills are needed and they say even they are being let down by the system.The thirty or so people who marched in San Jose Sunday were not immigrants demanding to enter this country. They've already been here -- some for decades. They were recruited from India to work in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF homeless advocates see hope in Biden administration plan to reduce homelessness

SAN FRANCISCO -- It is one of the most pressing crises facing this country. Homelessness is plaguing cities and towns across the U.S. But now, the Biden administration has announced an ambitious goal to cut homelessness by 25% in the next two years.  The so-called "All In" plan spells out what needs to be done, but would it work in San Francisco?The city's Tenderloin District is a place that many fear and point to as an example of what's wrong with San Francisco. But Jennifer Friedenbach has worked there for 27 years and sees it very differently. "Oh, I've...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Weekend Fremont carjacking leads to pursuit, injury crash in Milpitas

FREMONT – A Sunday evening carjacking let to a police pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another, ejecting a victim who suffered "significant injuries," Fremont police said.  Police arrested the three occupants of the stolen vehicle. Fremont police said at approximately 5:08 p.m., three men accosted a female victim in a parking lot outside a store on Stevenson Blvd near Blacow Road, stealing her car and fleeing before police arrived. Police said community cameras captured the vehicle a short time later in the northern part of town and tracked the vehicle until officers were able to locate it. Fremont police pursued the vehicle onto I-680 as it fled southbound into Santa Clara County.  The stolen vehicle collided with an uninvolved vehicle on the freeway in the area of I-680 and Landess Ave in Milpitas. A male occupant of the victim vehicle was ejected on impact and suffered significant injuries, requiring transport to a local trauma center. 
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman dies in Oakland Hills crash, driver arrested

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills killed a 42-year-old Antioch woman and the man driving her was arrested, police said.Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement and went down an embankment, according to police. Officers located the driver, a 48-year-old Antioch man, and the woman, who was unresponsive, police said. The man was taken to Highland Hospital in stable condition while the woman was pronounced dead, according to police.The name of the woman was not yet available Tuesday from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Police arrested the man on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Officers allege alcohol played a role in the crash.The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Four suspects detained in Santa Rosa sideshow high speed chase

SANTA ROSA -- Four suspects, including two juveniles, were arrested over the weekend after a high speed chase that began at a Santa Rosa sideshow ended in Novato.Santa Rosa police said the suspects were in a stolen Dodge Charger and raced through several Sonoma County communities at speeds exceeding 100 mph.Patrol officers were aided by a CHP aircraft during the pursuit.Santa Rosa police said the incident took place as officers broke up several sideshows on Saturday night. At approximately 10:50 p.m. an officer attempted an enforcement stop on a white Dodge Charger involved in the sideshow activity in the area...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrest in San Jose sextortion scheme that led to teen's suicide; FBI issues warning to parents

SAN JOSE  --  A 25-year-old Reseda man has been arrested in connection with a West African financial online sextortion scheme that led to a San Jose teen's suicide.San Jose police said Jonathan Kassi was taken into custody in Van Nuys by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec 15th.  He has been booked into Santa Clara County jail for extortion and attempted disorderly conduct – posting of a photograph or recording without consent.On Feb 26,  the San José Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated an investigation of Kassi related to the financial sextortion scheme.Investigators said the sextortion of...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Facing respiratory virus surge, Bay Area communities weigh mask mandates

ALAMEDA -- Beth Kenny frequently finds herself taking walks through parks in Alameda. It's a way for her to check out and get out."The beautiful trees, the wonderful playground for my child, it just feels very peaceful," she said.A sense of peace. Important during a turbulent few years."We're limited to outdoor places," she said. "So, I'm very thankful for the beautiful parks here in Alameda."Kenny is immunocompromised and at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and she's concerned as well about long COVID.While most people have resumed life as it was pre-pandemic, she hasn't. She still gets groceries delivered...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wood smoke pollution concerns prompt Spare the Air Alert for Monday

OAKLAND – Burning wood or any other solid fuel in the Bay Area is prohibited on Monday, both indoors and outdoors, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Sunday.The air district issued the a Spare the Air Alert, saying the Bay Area will likely have unhealthy air quality as the region faces high pressure, which will trap wood smoke at ground level. Combined with freezing night temperatures, fog, light wind and high air pollution from the Central Valley, the district said residents may be exposed to higher levels of fine particulate pollution. "Wood smoke is expected to create hazy skies...
