Morning Bid: Land of the rising yields

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Of all the financial surprises of 2022, the Bank of Japan’s decision to finally join its G7 peers in effectively tightening borrowing rates is up there with the shocks of the year – in its timing at least.
UK factory output and export orders sag in December: CBI

LONDON (Reuters) – British factories’ output and export orders slid this month, according to a survey on Monday that underlined the troubles faced by the manufacturing sector, including high inflation and a weak global economy. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said its gauge of manufacturing output during...
China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged for 4th straight month

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month at its monthly fixing on Tuesday, matching market expectations. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30%. In a poll of 27 market watchers,...
Malaysia’s 2022 GDP growth very likely to beat forecasts – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday said the country’s gross domestic product this year was very likely to exceed earlier projections of between 6.5% and 7%. “This year’s economic performance is encouraging as a result of the reopening of the economy in...
Analysis-Private U.S. energy producers tap niche funding as bank lines dry up

(Reuters) – Private U.S. oil and gas companies are increasingly turning to a niche financing structure that securitizes their production, providing a funding avenue for producers and owners as traditional sources become more expensive or simply dry up. Known as PDP asset-backed securitizations (ABS), this product takes revenue generated...
Pending Mexican central bank post to be decided soon, president says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel’s mandate is set to expire at the end of the year.
EU states reject ban on ‘payment-for-order-flow’ share trades

LONDON (Reuters) – European Union member states on Tuesday rejected plans to ban brokers earning fees in return for directing share trades to specific trading platforms, part of a sweeping stock market overhaul to compete better with post-Brexit London. Payment for order flow (PFOF) drew scrutiny last year when...
Morning Bid: Sayonara, cheap money

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. And so the last dove prepares to fly the coop, and the end of an era of super-cheap liquidity comes into view. The Bank of Japan has loosened its yield-curve control, the 10-year yield has surged...
Taiwan seeks quick progress on long-stalled EU investment deal

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan wants progress to be accelerated on a long-stalled bilateral investment agreement with the European Union, the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday. The EU included Taiwan on its list of trade partners for a potential bilateral investment agreement in 2015, the year before...
Spain to request over $89 billion in fresh EU funds, mostly loans

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government will ask the European Union for loans worth 84 billion euros ($89.1 billion) and a further 7.7 billion euros in grants as part of the bloc’s COVID-19 recovery package, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday. That means Spain will seek its...
Australia’s sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1970s looms

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s A$200 billion ($134.28 billion) sovereign wealth fund is increasing exposure to gold, commodities, private equity and infrastructure as it warns the future will echo the low-growth, high-inflation era of the 1970s. The Future Fund outlined the changes, which also included widening its currency basket,...
Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soon – source

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, is likely to be fined soon by Taiwan’s government for an unauthorised investment in a Chinese chip maker, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday. Taiwan, which Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory,...
World Bank approves $1.69 billion for Pakistan flood relief projects

(Reuters) – The World Bank has approved financing of $1.69 billion for flood relief projects in Pakistan, it said in a statement on Monday. Pakistan’s already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure.
COP15 President says global nature deal passed despite Congo objection

MONTREAL (Reuters) – The Chinese government minister heading a global summit on biodiversity declared the approval of a global deal to protect nature on Monday despite objections from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which said it could not back the deal. Chinese Minister of Ecology Huang Runqiu, who was...
Orange finance head Fernandez to join transport group CMA CGM

PARIS (Reuters) – French telecoms group Orange’s deputy chief executive and head of finance, Ramon Fernandez, is leaving the company to join shipping and transport company CMA CGM as finance director. Fernandez will Orange at the end of the first quarter of 2023, the company said on Tuesday,...
Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos

LONDON (Reuters) – Nicola Osypka’s German company has been selling medical devices used in surgery on newborn babies in Europe for decades, but new European Union rules have forced her to make tough decisions. Under the regulations designed to prevent another health scandal, such as the one in...

