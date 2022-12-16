Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Pace of new climate, sustainable business rules will not let up
LONDON (Reuters) – The past year was the busiest ever for climate and sustainability rulemaking, with no let up expected in 2023 as policymakers tighten the net around flaky or fraudulent corporate behaviour. From Canada to South Africa, the proposed or implemented rules covered everything from driving transparency in...
104.1 WIKY
EU countries vote to weaken law on methane emissions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries voted on Monday in favour of weakening the bloc’s planned law to cut methane emissions in the oil and gas sector, weeks after the EU pledged at the COP27 climate conference to do more to tackle the potent greenhouse gas. Methane is...
104.1 WIKY
European Commission clears Uniper bailout
PARIS (Reuters) -The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday it had approved a 34.5 billion euro German plan to recapitalise German natural gas trader Uniper. It said that under EU State aid rules the recapitalisation measure notified by Germany complied with conditions on the necessity, appropriateness and size of the intervention.
104.1 WIKY
Spain to request over $89 billion in fresh EU funds, mostly loans
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government will ask the European Union for loans worth 84 billion euros ($89.1 billion) and a further 7.7 billion euros in grants as part of the bloc’s COVID-19 recovery package, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday. That means Spain will seek its...
104.1 WIKY
Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos
LONDON (Reuters) – Nicola Osypka’s German company has been selling medical devices used in surgery on newborn babies in Europe for decades, but new European Union rules have forced her to make tough decisions. Under the regulations designed to prevent another health scandal, such as the one in...
104.1 WIKY
World Bank approves $1.69 billion for Pakistan flood relief projects
(Reuters) – The World Bank has approved financing of $1.69 billion for flood relief projects in Pakistan, it said in a statement on Monday. Pakistan’s already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure.
104.1 WIKY
COP15 President says global nature deal passed despite Congo objection
MONTREAL (Reuters) – The Chinese government minister heading a global summit on biodiversity declared the approval of a global deal to protect nature on Monday despite objections from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which said it could not back the deal. Chinese Minister of Ecology Huang Runqiu, who was...
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan seeks quick progress on long-stalled EU investment deal
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan wants progress to be accelerated on a long-stalled bilateral investment agreement with the European Union, the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday. The EU included Taiwan on its list of trade partners for a potential bilateral investment agreement in 2015, the year before...
104.1 WIKY
Boris Johnson’s brother quits as adviser to Binance – Telegraph
(Reuters) – Jo Johnson, brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, resigned from the advisory board of Binance last week amid the cryptocurrency exchange’s struggles to launch in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported on Monday. “I stepped down from the advisory board last week and have...
104.1 WIKY
Congo says unable to support U.N. nature deal in current form
MONTREAL (Reuters) – The Democratic Republic of Congo is unable to support the adoption of a proposed global deal to protect nature after two weeks of United Nations-backed negotiations, a representative from the country told a summit on Monday. Talks are likely to continue Monday morning. The summit is...
104.1 WIKY
Colombia lost 86,985 hectares of forest through Sept. 30 this year -report
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia has lost 86,985 hectares (214,944 acres) of Amazon jungle in the first nine months of the year while fires burned through swathes of felled areas, a local advocacy group said on Monday. The deforestation was concentrated in 11 areas across five of the country’s provinces...
104.1 WIKY
Fiji has new government after three Opposition parties form coalition
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Fiji will have a new leader for the first time in 16 years after a national election resulted in three parties joining up in a coalition to form government, dislodging Frank Bainimarama’s Fiji First party. The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) announced on Tuesday it...
104.1 WIKY
U.N. Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Myanmar
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council is likely to vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and urging its military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, diplomats said. Myanmar has been in...
104.1 WIKY
Belarus ‘reaches understanding’ with Moscow over debt restructuring -TASS cites Belarus media
(Reuters) – Belarus’ prime minister said on Tuesday that the country had “reached an understanding” with Moscow on restructuring Belarus’ debt, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing Belarusian media. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s housing crisis, largely hidden, is getting worse
CAMPBELLTOWN, Australia (Reuters) – Belinda has applied for more than 100 rental homes in the past year and been rejected every time. The 39-year-old Australian single mother of four now lives in an temporary shelter in Campbelltown, southwest of Sydney, and has six months to find a home that costs under A$500 ($340) a week, or risk ending up sleeping rough.
104.1 WIKY
UK factory output and export orders sag in December: CBI
LONDON (Reuters) – British factories’ output and export orders slid this month, according to a survey on Monday that underlined the troubles faced by the manufacturing sector, including high inflation and a weak global economy. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said its gauge of manufacturing output during...
104.1 WIKY
UK’s ADVFN extends closing date of open offer, AGM amid postal strikes
(Reuters) – Global stocks and crypto information website ADVFN Plc said on Tuesday it extended the closing date of an open offer and postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) amid ongoing strikes in the UK, including by postal firms. British workers across various key sectors including transportation, health and...
104.1 WIKY
India’s Kerala state culls hundreds of birds after avian flu outbreak
KOTTAYAM, India (Reuters) – Hundreds of birds were culled in India’s southern state of Kerala where a district has seen a surge in the number of bird flu or avian influenza cases, local health officials told Reuters partner ANI. After an outbreak last week in broiler chickens in...
104.1 WIKY
EU crops’ frost tolerance improved by cold snap, monitor says
PARIS (Reuters) – A significant drop in temperature earlier this month in the European Union caused only minor damage to some winter crops, while it allowed significant improvement in frost tolerance elsewhere, the EU’s crop monitor MARS said on Monday. Crop conditions for next year’s harvest are being...
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1970s looms
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s A$200 billion ($134.28 billion) sovereign wealth fund is increasing exposure to gold, commodities, private equity and infrastructure as it warns the future will echo the low-growth, high-inflation era of the 1970s. The Future Fund outlined the changes, which also included widening its currency basket,...
Comments / 0