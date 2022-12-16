Read full article on original website
U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird’s sickle cell disease therapy
(Reuters) – Bluebird Bio Inc said on Monday that the U.S. health regulator had lifted a partial clinical hold on studies for its gene therapy to treat blood disorder sickle cell disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision ends a year-long halt on future studies and a pause...
CVS limits purchase of children’s pain medicines
(Reuters) – Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp is limiting purchase of children’s pain relief products at all its pharmacy locations and cvs.com, the company said on Monday. “We’re committed to meeting our customers’ needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items,” CVS told Reuters.
Vinci says $820 million used to buy Mexico airport stake, not renovation as governor claimed
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – France’s Vinci on Tuesday clarified that it was not currently investing $820 million in renovating a key Mexican airport, saying that the figure cited by a local government was in fact the price of a major stake purchase, after debt. A spokesperson for the...
Macau government cancels COVID risk zones for mainland China
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau’s government said on Monday that it would cancel its regulations on risk zones in mainland China starting from Tuesday, the latest unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have hammered revenues in the world’s biggest gambling hub. In addition, all arrivals into Macau via the...
How many people might die, and why, under relaxed China COVID curbs
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s abrupt end to its zero-COVID policy has raised concerns of widespread infections among a vulnerable, undervaccinated population with little natural immunity that would overload the health system and result in up to 2 million deaths, or more, various research groups are reporting. New analyses...
TikTok bans hit more U.S. states; security firm says most access blocked globally
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – State agencies in Louisiana and West Virginia on Monday became the latest to ban the use of the popular social media service TikTok on government-managed devices over concern that China could use it to track Americans and censor content. Some 19 of the 50 U.S....
Japan, U.S. discussing Biden visit to Nagasaki in 2023 – Kyodo News
(Reuters) – Japan and the United States are discussing a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Nagasaki in 2023, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)
World Bank approves $1.69 billion for Pakistan flood relief projects
(Reuters) – The World Bank has approved financing of $1.69 billion for flood relief projects in Pakistan, it said in a statement on Monday. Pakistan’s already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure.
UK’s ADVFN extends closing date of open offer, AGM amid postal strikes
(Reuters) – Global stocks and crypto information website ADVFN Plc said on Tuesday it extended the closing date of an open offer and postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) amid ongoing strikes in the UK, including by postal firms. British workers across various key sectors including transportation, health and...
Boeing commercial airplane unit names new supply chain, sales execs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Commercial Airplanes told employees on Tuesday it was tapping its sales chief to oversee supply chain issues as part of a number of executive moves. Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said in an email to employees seen by Reuters that Ihssane Mounir, senior vice...
Pace of new climate, sustainable business rules will not let up
LONDON (Reuters) – The past year was the busiest ever for climate and sustainability rulemaking, with no let up expected in 2023 as policymakers tighten the net around flaky or fraudulent corporate behaviour. From Canada to South Africa, the proposed or implemented rules covered everything from driving transparency in...
Spain to request over $89 billion in fresh EU funds, mostly loans
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government will ask the European Union for loans worth 84 billion euros ($89.1 billion) and a further 7.7 billion euros in grants as part of the bloc’s COVID-19 recovery package, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday. That means Spain will seek its...
Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos
LONDON (Reuters) – Nicola Osypka’s German company has been selling medical devices used in surgery on newborn babies in Europe for decades, but new European Union rules have forced her to make tough decisions. Under the regulations designed to prevent another health scandal, such as the one in...
Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a “constructive” approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact. Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the “necessary political decision” to salvage the pact...
COP15 President says global nature deal passed despite Congo objection
MONTREAL (Reuters) – The Chinese government minister heading a global summit on biodiversity declared the approval of a global deal to protect nature on Monday despite objections from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which said it could not back the deal. Chinese Minister of Ecology Huang Runqiu, who was...
U.S. sends B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters for joint drills with South Korea -News1
SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States deployed B-52 bombers and F-22 fighters for joint drills with South Korea on Tuesday, the News1 agency reported. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Hong Kong to drop COVID test for bars, entertainment venues
HONG KONG (Reuters) -People in Hong Kong will from Thursday no longer need to show a negative COVID-19 test to get into bars and restaurants while cinemas and performing venues will be allowed to operate at full capacity, health authorities said. “The government is looking deeply into where we can...
Analysis-Private U.S. energy producers tap niche funding as bank lines dry up
(Reuters) – Private U.S. oil and gas companies are increasingly turning to a niche financing structure that securitizes their production, providing a funding avenue for producers and owners as traditional sources become more expensive or simply dry up. Known as PDP asset-backed securitizations (ABS), this product takes revenue generated...
U.S. FAA proposes airworthiness criteria for Archer Aviation air taxi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday issued the airworthiness criteria that Archer Aviation will need to meet for its M001 air taxi to be certified for use. The FAA released the criteria for public comment for Archer’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to...
Taiwan seeks quick progress on long-stalled EU investment deal
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan wants progress to be accelerated on a long-stalled bilateral investment agreement with the European Union, the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday. The EU included Taiwan on its list of trade partners for a potential bilateral investment agreement in 2015, the year before...
