ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, extending weekly losses

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baHFv_0jkwmGII00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% in the early going Friday. The Dow and the Nasdaq also fell. The Fed this week raised its forecast for how high it will ultimately take interest rates and tried to dash some investors’ hopes that rate cuts may happen next year. In Europe, the central bank came off as even more aggressive in many investors’ eyes.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Shaken by the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance this week on rates hikes to come, U.S. futures sold off sharply, pointing major markets toward another weekly loss.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P each skidded 1.1% before the opening bell Friday.

Shares in Europe and Asia also fell as investors everywhere now fear that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control.

The Fed is slowing the pace of its rate increases but signaled rates will likely remain higher over the coming few years than it had previously anticipated. That has disappointed investors who hoped recent signs that inflation is easing would persuade the Fed to lighten up on the brakes it's applying to the U.S. economy.

The federal funds rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. Fed policymakers forecast that the central bank’s rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast doesn’t call for a rate cut before 2024.

Many believed that with inflation pressures gradually easing, the Fed might soon declare some progress in their fight and perhaps even reverse course and cut rates sometime in 2023.

The latest wave of selling came after central banks in Europe raised interest rates a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its key rate again, emphasizing that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.

Like the Fed, central bank officials in Europe said inflation is not yet corralled and that more rate hikes are coming. The European Central Bank, Bank of England, and Switzerland's central bank all pushed through half-point rate hikes on Thursday.

“We are in for a long game,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference Thursday.

In Europe at miday Friday, Germany's DAX was down 0.6% and Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 1.4%. In Paris, the CAC 40 shed 1.2%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 2.5%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 3.2% and the Dow gave back 2.2%. Barring a strong reversal, major indexes will finish with losses for the second straight week.

In Asia, China's move to relax COVID restrictions has raised hopes for an end to massive disruptions from lockdowns and other strict measures to prevent infections. But signs of sharply rising case numbers have raised uncertainty, with some alarmed over the possibility that the pandemic will continue to drag on the economy.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.4% to 19,450.67, while the Shanghai Composite index ended less than 1 point lower at 3,167.86.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1.9% to 27,527.12 after a survey of manufacturers showed a further deterioration in the outlook for manufacturers.

The Kospi in Seoul lost less than 1 point to 2,360.02, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.8% to 7,148.70.

Shares in Taiwan fell 1.4% and the SET in Bangkok lost 0.1%. Mumbai dropped 1.4%.

The central bank has been fighting to lower inflation at the same time that pockets of the economy, including employment and consumer spending, remain strong. That has made it more difficult to rein in high prices on everything from food to clothing.

On Thursday, the government reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong. Meanwhile, another report showed that retail sales fell in November. That pullback followed a sharp rise in October.

In other trading Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost $1.79 to $74.32 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.17 on Thursday to $76.11 per barrel.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, shed $1.90 to $79.31 per barrel.

The dollar fell to 137.13 Japanese yen from 137.81 yen late Thursday. The euro fell to $1.0621 from $1.0627.

——

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

In a surprise move, Bank of Japan loosens bond yield cap

The Bank of Japan broadened caps for a benchmark government bond yield, a surprise move that pushed bond yields higher globally and dinged stocks in Asia. The central bank on Tuesday said that it would allow the yield curve on the 10-year Japanese Government Bond to range 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, up from the previous cap of 25 basis points.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chinese with mild COVID urged to work as restrictions ease

BEIJING — (AP) — Several local governments in China encouraged people with mild cases of COVID-19 to go to work this week, another sign of the difficulty the country faces as its rollback of virus-containment measures sets off a wave of infections — and a growing number of deaths.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon to make big business changes in EU settlement

Amazon will make major changes to its business practices to end competition probes in Europe by giving customers more visible choices when buying products and, for Prime members, more delivery options, European Union regulators said Tuesday. The EU's executive Commission accepted the legally binding commitments from Amazon to resolve two...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

More than 25 million watched World Cup final in U.S.

Argentina's dramatic victory over France in penalty kicks in the World Cup final was the second most-watched soccer match of any kind in the United States. The early numbers from Nielsen, Fox and Telemundo show Sunday's match had an English- and Spanish-language combined audience of 25,783,000. That trails the 26.7...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mideast, Europe leaders meet in Jordan on security in Iraq

DEAD SEA, Jordan — (AP) — Leaders from the Middle East and Europe gathered in Jordan Tuesday in a conference focused on bolstering security and stability in Iraq. The meeting included high-level officials from regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, along with leaders from France, Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and the European Union. The countries said the goal was to show “support for Iraq, its sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as its political process, its economic and development progress, and its efforts to rebuild.”
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B over consumer law violations

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle charges that it harmed customers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applying overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts. Wells was ordered to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Explosion tears through Russian gas pipeline during repairs

MOSCOW — (AP) — An explosion during repairs on a section of a Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia killed three people on Tuesday but didn’t affect export supplies, officials said. The explosion ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in the Chuvashia region during...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Germany to pay more for child medicines amid supply shortage

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government said Tuesday that it will allow health insurance companies to pay more for pediatric medications that are in short supply in the country. Germans have scrambled to find basic drugs such as painkillers in recent weeks amid delivery bottlenecks and higher-than-usual...
KIRO 7 Seattle

King Charles III bank notes unveiled

After six decades, the currency of the United Kingdom will be changing and the Bank of England has unveiled new bank notes showing the portrait of King Charles III. The money won’t be circulated until mid-2024, according to the Bank of England. The image of King Charles III will...
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK govt refuses to give way on pay as nurses, medics strike

LONDON — (AP) — The British government said Tuesday it will not offer more money to nurses and ambulance crews to end strikes that are piling pressure on an already overstretched health system. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative administration is under pressure to increase its pay offer to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
149K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy