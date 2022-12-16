ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox County, VA

WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dog returns home after 15 days on the run

It took a community and more to bring a shy dog back to its worried owner after 15 days on the run. Chase is a poodle who lives with his owner, Eleanor Pearson, on Hollyberry Drive in Gretna. While she's at work, Pearson has her neighbor let her dogs out...
GRETNA, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Not So Obvious Symptoms of Skin Cancer You Should Know

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Doctors at Ridgeview Dermatology want you to check your skin! One in four people will get skin cancer in their lifetime. All the symptoms of skin cancer aren't that obvious though. Emily talked with doctors there to find out what you need to keep an eye out for.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Large structure fire destroys trailer home

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing today by a family member. According to the ACSO,...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought. At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Two injured in Staunton house fire

A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
STAUNTON, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School

Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
chathamstartribune.com

Teen missing again

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking input as to the whereabouts of Jamila Jana'a Gadson. Gadson, 17, is a black female who went missing from her Rockford School Road home in Gretna today, Dec. 13. Gadson was also reported missing in November. She was found four days later and...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S

AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting

Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

