Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
NBC 29 News
New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
WSLS
Lynchburg mom says apartment was shot more than 40 times, bullet inches from daughters bed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg apartment home was hit by gunfire Monday as the family was resting, authorities said. Police believe two suspects fired at the back of the home from the alleyway striking bedroom windows and the upstairs unit bathroom. “It was just so many gunshots. It’s just...
WDBJ7.com
Local rescue helping find homes for 60+ animals surrendered in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 pigs and 13 goats were recently surrendered from two families in Pittsylvania County and Halifax County. The animals were in severe condition when they were rescued by animal control and Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary. ”When we first saw these pigs, they...
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
chathamstartribune.com
Dog returns home after 15 days on the run
It took a community and more to bring a shy dog back to its worried owner after 15 days on the run. Chase is a poodle who lives with his owner, Eleanor Pearson, on Hollyberry Drive in Gretna. While she's at work, Pearson has her neighbor let her dogs out...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
WSET
Not So Obvious Symptoms of Skin Cancer You Should Know
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Doctors at Ridgeview Dermatology want you to check your skin! One in four people will get skin cancer in their lifetime. All the symptoms of skin cancer aren't that obvious though. Emily talked with doctors there to find out what you need to keep an eye out for.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
cbs19news
Large structure fire destroys trailer home
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
WHSV
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing today by a family member. According to the ACSO,...
WDBJ7.com
Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought. At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford restaurant “Azul” closing its doors for good– resources to help keep small businesses afloat
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — “Azul” in Bedford has become the latest local business to announce it’s closing its doors after years in the community. It’s a pattern we’ve been seeing across our region as multiple small businesses and restaurants have recently announced they wouldn’t be able to survive this holiday season.
wsvaonline.com
Two injured in Staunton house fire
A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
chathamstartribune.com
Teen missing again
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking input as to the whereabouts of Jamila Jana'a Gadson. Gadson, 17, is a black female who went missing from her Rockford School Road home in Gretna today, Dec. 13. Gadson was also reported missing in November. She was found four days later and...
WDBJ7.com
Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
cbs19news
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
WSET
A chilly weekend will give way to even colder temperatures as Christmas approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's chilly outside Saturday morning! We do warm-up today somewhat, but with the breeze, it will fill chilly most of the day. Saturday features another afternoon where we see a blend of sunshine and clouds. It will probably be an afternoon when we see more clouds to the west and more sunshine to the east.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One wounded in early Sunday morning shooting on 14th Street NW
Charlottesville Police are offering only bare details about another shooting in the city, this one reported early Sunday morning on the 100 block of 14th Street NW. According to police, officers responded at 2:20 a.m. for a shots fired report. One male victim was transported to the University of Virginia...
Comments / 0