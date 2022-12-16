ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ric Flair Will Never Forget Eric Bischoff Calling Him When His Son Reid Died

The Nature Boy Ric Flair enjoys voicing his opinion and sharing his thoughts on hot-button wrestling issues, whether they be from the past or the present. He recently brought out a past incident involving WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Ric Flair took out some time to address the animosity between himself and Bischoff, but he also revealed why he respects Easy E.
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content

Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE

Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
Triple H Was Afraid New Age Outlaws Would Legitimately Attack Him During WWE Live Event

Triple H is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, and his contributions to the industry and never be understated. However, The Game has done some questionable things over the course of his career and gotten heat with a few people. This included The New Age Outlaws, whom Triple H once believed were going to attack him during a WWE house show.
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion

Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
Ronda Rousey Puts Blame On Raquel Rodriguez For Their Current Issues

Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice. She became a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion and is currently engaged in a bitter feud with Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel Rodriguez. In fact, Rousey put the blame on Rodriguez for their current issues.
Enzo Amore Destroys MJF In Brutal Rant

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has to be one of the best promo talkers in pro wrestling. When he speaks, the audience pays attention to what he says in his amazing promos. Now a former WWE superstar feels that he would own MJF on the microphone. While making an...
The Rock Was Seemingly Responsible For Henry Cavill Leaving Superman Role

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling as well as in Hollywood. The Rock has truly done it all when it comes to both professional wrestling and Hollywood. However, recent events have made fans see him in a different light. This is because he ended up unfollowing both the Black Adam and Warner Bros. Discovery Instagram accounts and, in turn, somehow being responsible for Henry Cavill leaving his role as Superman.
Eric Bischoff Wants Face-To-Face With Ric Flair After Recent Social Media Beef

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is one of the most established veterans in the pro wrestling world. Due to his time in WCW, Bischoff gained a lot of infamy, particularly because of his actions during the Monday Night Wars. Be that as it may, Bischoff remains very relevant in the business and his opinion carries weight even now. During his time in WCW, Bischoff worked extensively with Ric Flair. For a while now, Bischoff and Ric Flair have been engaged in online beef. Now it seems Bischoff wants to meet up with Flair in real life and bury the hatchet.
Jake Roberts Willing To Give AEW Whatever They Want From Him

Jake Roberts was used in a managerial position by working alongside Lance Archer in AEW. Sadly, Roberts hasn’t been seen on television in a good while. His booking is a mixed bag due to health issues and creative decisions. Now, Roberts has given an update on his future with the promotion.
Bronson Reed Returns During WWE RAW

Bronson Reed was given a monstrous push during his run in Triple H’s version of NXT. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard had nothing on the table for the big man after the NXT reboot and showed him the door. Tonight, Reed made his return to WWE. Bronson Reed...
Booker T Says Mandy Rose Could Have Made More Money With Premium Content If She Waited

Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE truly elevated her to the top of NXT as she became the NXT Women’s Champion, holding the title for over 410 days. All of it was for nothing in the end as Mandy Rose was released by WWE earlier this week. Many people have commented on her release and now it seems Booker T believes Rose could have made more money with her premium content if she had just waited.
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos

The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
The Bloodline Destroys Andre Chase During WWE RAW

The Bloodline is one of the most talked-about stable in pro wrestling today. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn continue to captivate fans with their incredible storytelling abilities. Tonight, the group made another statement on RAW. Paul Heyman opened tonight’s edition of RAW with a promo. The...
MVP Teases Hurt Business Reunion During WWE RAW

MVP guided Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to singles and tag tile glory during the pandemic era, but Vince McMahon dissolved Hurt Business without a logical explanation. It appears that a reunion is around the corner. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick brought up the Bobby Lashley incident during...

