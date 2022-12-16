Read full article on original website
Brazil’s Lula talks to Putin, says he seeks ‘dialogue with everyone’
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that Putin wished him a good administration and said he hoped that relations between the two countries would be strengthened. “Brazil is back, seeking dialogue with...
Pending Mexican central bank post to be decided soon, president says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel’s mandate is set to expire at the end of the year.
Taiwan seeks quick progress on long-stalled EU investment deal
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan wants progress to be accelerated on a long-stalled bilateral investment agreement with the European Union, the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday. The EU included Taiwan on its list of trade partners for a potential bilateral investment agreement in 2015, the year before...
U.N. Security Council eases weapons embargo on DR Congo
KINSHASA (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday eased a weapons embargo meant to stem rebel fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and renewed a peacekeeping mission there for another year. Under a new resolution, U.N. member states are no longer required to notify the Security...
Supreme Court ruling allows Brazil’s Lula to proceed with increased welfare payments
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – A Brazilian Supreme Court Justice granted an injunction late on Sunday that removes a 600-reais monthly allowance for poor families from the constitutional spending cap, giving a temporary green light for the payment to be extended into next year. The decision, which caused the real...
COP15 President says global nature deal passed despite Congo objection
MONTREAL (Reuters) – The Chinese government minister heading a global summit on biodiversity declared the approval of a global deal to protect nature on Monday despite objections from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which said it could not back the deal. Chinese Minister of Ecology Huang Runqiu, who was...
Biden to meet Ecuador’s president amid growing immigration controversy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will meet with Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso on Monday to discuss efforts to stem the flow of migrants to the United States as the White House faces increased pressure over its immigration policies. The Biden administration is required this week to lift Title...
European Commission clears Uniper bailout
PARIS (Reuters) -The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday it had approved a 34.5 billion euro German plan to recapitalise German natural gas trader Uniper. It said that under EU State aid rules the recapitalisation measure notified by Germany complied with conditions on the necessity, appropriateness and size of the intervention.
Boris Johnson’s brother quits as adviser to Binance – Telegraph
(Reuters) – Jo Johnson, brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, resigned from the advisory board of Binance last week amid the cryptocurrency exchange’s struggles to launch in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported on Monday. “I stepped down from the advisory board last week and have...
Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a “constructive” approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact. Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the “necessary political decision” to salvage the pact...
U.S. Congress to advance $1.7 trillion govt funding bill
(Reuters) – A $1.7 trillion government-wide funding bill for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2023, was unveiled on Monday, as Congress races against a midnight Friday deadline when current stop-gap money expires. The bill includes $44.9 billion in new emergency aid for Ukraine and NATO allies. (Reporting...
Mexican president laments attack on journalist, then bashes media
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Just days after condemning an assassination attempt on a prominent journalist, Mexico’s president on Monday criticized the media for allegedly protecting special interest groups, even singling out the targeted news anchor. Leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blasted the “spokespeople for conservatism” during his...
Japan, U.S. discussing Biden visit to Nagasaki in 2023 – Kyodo News
(Reuters) – Japan and the United States are discussing a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Nagasaki in 2023, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)
Danish journalist denies pro-Russia bias after Ukraine strips accreditation
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Ukraine has revoked the press accreditation of Danish state broadcaster DR’s correspondent over allegations of having spread Russian propaganda, DR said on Tuesday, prompting denials from both the journalist and her employer. Matilde Kimer, an award-winning journalist who has covered Ukraine and Russia for DR...
World Bank approves $1.69 billion for Pakistan flood relief projects
(Reuters) – The World Bank has approved financing of $1.69 billion for flood relief projects in Pakistan, it said in a statement on Monday. Pakistan’s already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure.
U.N. Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Myanmar
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council is likely to vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and urging its military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, diplomats said. Myanmar has been in...
EU countries vote to weaken law on methane emissions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries voted on Monday in favour of weakening the bloc’s planned law to cut methane emissions in the oil and gas sector, weeks after the EU pledged at the COP27 climate conference to do more to tackle the potent greenhouse gas. Methane is...
Tunisia judge imprisons former Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh- lawyers
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s anti-terrorism judge decided to imprison Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the Islamist opposition Ennahda party, after hours of investigation into suspicions of sending jihadists to Syria, lawyers said on Monday. “The investigative judge issued a prison decision against former...
Guatemala plans March summit for ‘Taiwan-friendly’ countries
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Guatemala plans to hold a summit in March for senior officials from “Taiwan-friendly” countries and hopes Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will attend, the Guatemalan ambassador in Taipei said on Monday. Guatemala is one of only 14 countries to retain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed...
Hunger threatens Congo’s Goma after fighting cuts supply routes
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Sitting in the dirt, Valerie Kahindo picks spoiled kernels from a sack of maize – the only job the farmer can find in the eastern Congolese city of Goma after rebel fighters seized her fields and forced her to flee without her family.
