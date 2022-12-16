ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Washington state marijuana sales drop $120M this year

(The Center Square) – Cannabis sales in Washington state haven’t exactly gone to pot, but they did slow down this year for the first time since the state began legal adult-use marijuana sales in 2014. The Evergreen State’s retail marijuana sales slipped 8% from 2021 to 2022, a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

North Dakota settles mineral, oil rights boundary dispute

(The Center Square) - About $130 million will be returned to some North Dakota private mineral owners and gas operators as part of a settlement over the boundary of the Missouri River's ordinary high-water mark. The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands announced Monday that the second part...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

California citizen gun control law struck down by federal judge

A California federal judge has blocked the state from enforcing a law that allows private citizens to bring lawsuits against manufacturers, declaring the law unconstitutional. In his opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez wrote that the "fee-shifting" provisions of the state's gun law, Senate Bill 1327, is an "unprecedented attempt to thrwart judicial review."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage. So far, no injuries have been reported, and there is believed to be no risk of a tsunami. The earthquake struck at about 2.34 a.m. just off the coast of California, some 7.5 miles from Ferndale in Humboldt County, according to authorities.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem

Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy