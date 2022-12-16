Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct cash payments worth up to $1,050 will arrive within next 12 days for millions
Residents of California can expect to receive direct payments worth up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief from inflation that has struck the United States. The payment, titled the Middle Class Tax Refund, will be sent out to eligible Californians, with the final...
Washington state marijuana sales drop $120M this year
(The Center Square) – Cannabis sales in Washington state haven’t exactly gone to pot, but they did slow down this year for the first time since the state began legal adult-use marijuana sales in 2014. The Evergreen State’s retail marijuana sales slipped 8% from 2021 to 2022, a...
North Dakota settles mineral, oil rights boundary dispute
(The Center Square) - About $130 million will be returned to some North Dakota private mineral owners and gas operators as part of a settlement over the boundary of the Missouri River's ordinary high-water mark. The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands announced Monday that the second part...
California citizen gun control law struck down by federal judge
A California federal judge has blocked the state from enforcing a law that allows private citizens to bring lawsuits against manufacturers, declaring the law unconstitutional. In his opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez wrote that the "fee-shifting" provisions of the state's gun law, Senate Bill 1327, is an "unprecedented attempt to thrwart judicial review."
Noem parts with health secretary after discovering state contracted with transgender group
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, announced the retirement of Health Secretary Joan Adam on the heels of learning that the state Health Department contracted with a transgender activist group. Noem announced Adam’s retirement Monday and thanked Adam for her service. The contract was not mentioned in her statement,...
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage. So far, no injuries have been reported, and there is believed to be no risk of a tsunami. The earthquake struck at about 2.34 a.m. just off the coast of California, some 7.5 miles from Ferndale in Humboldt County, according to authorities.
Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem
Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
Border battalion: Military forms blockade on US side of Rio Grande as clocks ticks on Title 42
EL PASO, Texas — Military and state police have surged into the city in the past 24 hours and formed a line along the banks of the Rio Grande as a show of force hours ahead of when pandemic policy Title 42 could end and lead to increased migration over the border.
