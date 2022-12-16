A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage. So far, no injuries have been reported, and there is believed to be no risk of a tsunami. The earthquake struck at about 2.34 a.m. just off the coast of California, some 7.5 miles from Ferndale in Humboldt County, according to authorities.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO