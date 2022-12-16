Read full article on original website
Charles Barrowman, 52; incomplete
Charles Gregory Barrowman, 52, of Cape Carteret, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Thomas Faulkner, 95; service Dec. 23
Thomas Henry Faulkner, 95, died December 18th, 2022, at home in Morehead City, N.C. He was born 12/9/27 in Kinston, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Oettinger Faulkner. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his large family including: three daughters...
Nancy Cook, 97; service Dec. 22
Nancy H. Cook, 97, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Joseph Washington Sr., 90; service Dec. 21
Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, died Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday December 21, 2022, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Diana Taylor, 72; incomplete
Diana Taylor, 72, of Harkers Island, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Area Death Notices - Dec. 17, 18 & 19
James Guthrie, 88; service Dec. 21
Captain James "Jimmy" B. Guthrie, US Army Retired, 88, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 21st at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Dorman Dove II, 58; service later
Dorman “Chip” Dove II, 58, of Morehead City, North Carolina, got his wings the morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022. Always having the need for speed, “Stormin Dorman” as he was known in his jet skiing days, ran a fierce race with cancer, but cancer won.
Christmas Eve candlelight services set
CARTERET COUNTY — Many county churches will host candlelight services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to celebrate the season. Following are some of the services scheduled:. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort will host two Christmas Eve services Dec. 24: a Family Holy Eucharist service at 4 p.m....
Larry Willis, 83; service Dec. 20
Larry Nathan Willis, 83, originally of Harkers Island, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home in Beaufort. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Anthony Nelson. Larry was born on...
Grant money surges into Morehead City in 2022; town seeks applicants for full-time grant manager
- Morehead City's focus on securing grant funding is paying off this year with tens of millions of dollars flowing into the town. According to an overview shared by the town's finance department earlier in December, Morehead City is securing and administrating $32,965,482 in grants for fiscal year 2022. For...
Kinston native Vivan Howard’s creation Viv’s Fridge comes to New Bern, Raleigh
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston native and chef Vivian Howard, star of PBS shows like “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” is expanding her smart refrigerator program that she started earlier this year. Now, they are expanding to Raleigh and New Bern. The new locations include outside Wine Authorities‘ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin […]
Frederick Griffith, 80; service Dec. 20
Frederick “Fred” Mac Griffith, 80, of Hubert, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday December 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born May 17, 1942, in Inglewood, CA, a son to the late Robert “Bud” and Elsie Quisenberry Griffith. A Memorial...
Carteret Court Docket - Dec. 19
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. ** 1 BEAMON,JAMES,A BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE BISHOP,J 20CRS053222. LARCENY OF A FIREARM. FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION. 2 BELL,JAMES,ALLEN FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION MOOTS,S 20CRS051476. 3 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE WOODLING,CO 22CRS001008. POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. 4 BLAKE,SHEILA,LOUISE FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION WALDEN,D 20CRS052091. 5...
Christmas comes early to Maysville: Town awarded $899,000 in Transformation Grants
Maysville – The State of North Carolina just announced that the Town of Maysville was awarded two grants from the North Carolina Rural Transformation Grant Fund that will help bring economic development to the town’s Main Street. The first grant is for $850,000 from the Downtown Revitalization category, and the second grant is for $ 49,999 from the Rural Community Capacity (RC2) category.
County commissioners rezone property, clear way for major development on 156 acres near Peletier
BEAUFORT — After about two hours of public comment during a hearing Monday night, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 to approve a developer’s proposal to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier for a recreational camper park project. The special session of the board...
PHOTOS: Mysterious shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. […]
Annual blue crab harvest closures approaching
The harvest closure period runs from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 for North Carolina state waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from March 1 through March 15 for North Carolina state waters south and west of the Highway 58 bridge.
One person killed in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting Sunday night. At approximately 10:51 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers began “life-saving measures” on KalaniJoseph Keoho. Keoho was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune […]
Sea Grant to host 2023 “Fish Camp”
SALTER PATH — N.C. Sea Grant in January will once again host its highly successful young commercial fishers training program or “Fish Camp” in Salter Path on Tuesday through Wednesday, Jan. 10-12. According to Sara E. Mirabilio, fisheries specialist with Sea Grant, this is a great time to get together with others in the industry to talk to scientists, fish managers and other professionals and build much-needed relationships.
