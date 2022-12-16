Maysville – The State of North Carolina just announced that the Town of Maysville was awarded two grants from the North Carolina Rural Transformation Grant Fund that will help bring economic development to the town’s Main Street. The first grant is for $850,000 from the Downtown Revitalization category, and the second grant is for $ 49,999 from the Rural Community Capacity (RC2) category.

MAYSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO