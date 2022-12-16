ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Today in Sports History-Brodeur tops NHL shutout record

1891 — Dr. James Naismith introduces the first game of basketball. Based on 13 rules created by Naismith, the game is tested by 18 students at the School for Christian Workers in Springfield, Massachusetts. Using a soccer ball, two peach baskets and two teams of nine players each, the objective is to throw a round ball into a round basket attached to a balcony 10 feet above the floor.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AP sources: Giants postpone Correa intro for medical concern

The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not announced publicly any details regarding Correa’s $350 million, 13-year agreement, not even that Tuesday’s availability was to introduce the prized free agent. One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical. Correa and the Giants agreed on Dec. 13 to the massive deal, subject to a successful physical, according to one of the people. Correa has been placed on the injured list seven times during his eight-year career.
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. Ottawa...
Washington plays Phoenix on 10-game road skid

Washington Wizards (11-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-12, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Suns -7.5; over/under is 225.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Phoenix looking to stop its 10-game road losing streak. The Suns have gone 14-3 in home games. Phoenix averages 115.8...
Cambridge and No. 25 Arizona State host San Francisco

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at San Francisco Dons (9-4) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Arizona State visits the San Francisco Dons after Desmond Cambridge scored 23 points in Arizona State's 91-67 victory against the San Diego Toreros. The Dons are 5-1 in home games. San Francisco is 1-1...
Alabama State visits Memphis following Davis' 23-point game

Alabama State Hornets (1-10) at Memphis Tigers (9-3) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Kendric Davis scored 23 points in Memphis' 83-79 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Memphis has a 0-2 record in one-possession games. The Hornets are...
No. 22 Gonzaga 70, San Diego 59

GONZAGA (11-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Truong 3-9, Maxwell 2-8, Hollingsworth 1-3, Muma 1-1, Stokes 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ejim 2, Truong 1, Little 1) Turnovers: 9 (Truong 3, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Burton 1, Team 1) Steals: 5 (Hollingsworth 2, Ejim 1, Williams 1,...
Dallas plays Minnesota on 3-game road slide

Dallas Mavericks (15-16, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-15, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to end its three-game road skid when the Mavericks visit Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 9-11 against conference opponents. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points...
Buffalo 3, Vegas 2

Second Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 16 (Pilut, Tuch), 1:53. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 26 (Fitzgerald), 7:15. 3, Buffalo, Pilut 1 (Okposo, Krebs), 13:28. Third Period_4, Vegas, Stephenson 8 (Martinez, Amadio), 3:54. 5, Vegas, Smith 17 (Pietrangelo, Karlsson), 17:38. Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-7-5_18. Vegas 10-10-23_43. Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; Vegas 0 of...
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 68, SAN FRANCISCO 63

Percentages: FG .456, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Gibson 2-3, Johnson-Cash 2-3, Anderson 0-1, Walker 0-2, Weaver 0-2, Talbot 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson-Cash, Wilson). Turnovers: 17 (Humphrey 4, Johnson-Cash 4, Gibson 3, Wilson 3, Walker 2, Talbot). Steals: 10 (Humphrey 4, Gibson...
Omaha 83, Denver 66

DENVER (9-4) Kisunas 4-5 2-2 10, Tainamo 5-6 0-0 10, Bruner 5-13 4-4 15, Lukic 0-2 0-0 0, Mullins 5-9 2-3 15, Corbett 5-12 1-1 11, Bowen 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 2-2 0-1 5, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 9-11 66. OMAHA (5-8) F.Fidler 6-10 1-1 16, Sutton 2-11...
