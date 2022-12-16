Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
European shares edge higher after brutal selloff last week
(Reuters) – European shares edged higher on Monday, boosted by energy firms, after a bruising selloff last week sparked by growing fears of a recession as major central banks promised more interest rate hikes ahead. The region-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.5% at 0805 GMT. The index logged...
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1970s looms
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s A$200 billion ($134.28 billion) sovereign wealth fund is increasing exposure to gold, commodities, private equity and infrastructure as it warns the future will echo the low-growth, high-inflation era of the 1970s. The Future Fund outlined the changes, which also included widening its currency basket,...
104.1 WIKY
Morning Bid: Sayonara, cheap money
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. And so the last dove prepares to fly the coop, and the end of an era of super-cheap liquidity comes into view. The Bank of Japan has loosened its yield-curve control, the 10-year yield has surged...
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan Nov export orders plunge, China’s COVID surge clouds outlook
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders contracted at the worst rate in more than a decade in November, hit by a plunge in China demand and generally weaker global consumer spending because of inflation and interest rate hikes. The island’s export orders last month, a bellwether for global...
104.1 WIKY
Pace of new climate, sustainable business rules will not let up
LONDON (Reuters) – The past year was the busiest ever for climate and sustainability rulemaking, with no let up expected in 2023 as policymakers tighten the net around flaky or fraudulent corporate behaviour. From Canada to South Africa, the proposed or implemented rules covered everything from driving transparency in...
104.1 WIKY
Copper smelter Aurubis plans 530 million euros in new investments
BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe’s largest copper smelter Aurubis scrapped its existing dividend policy and announced 530 million euro ($562.44 million) of growth-oriented investments, the company said on Tuesday, expanding plants in the U.S. state of Georgia and in Hamburg, Germany. Finalising its accounts for fiscal year 2021/22, the...
104.1 WIKY
China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged for 4th straight month
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month at its monthly fixing on Tuesday, matching market expectations. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30%. In a poll of 27 market watchers,...
104.1 WIKY
Boeing commercial airplane unit names new supply chain, sales execs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Commercial Airplanes told employees on Tuesday it was tapping its sales chief to oversee supply chain issues as part of a number of executive moves. Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said in an email to employees seen by Reuters that Ihssane Mounir, senior vice...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Private U.S. energy producers tap niche funding as bank lines dry up
(Reuters) – Private U.S. oil and gas companies are increasingly turning to a niche financing structure that securitizes their production, providing a funding avenue for producers and owners as traditional sources become more expensive or simply dry up. Known as PDP asset-backed securitizations (ABS), this product takes revenue generated...
104.1 WIKY
Pending Mexican central bank post to be decided soon, president says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel’s mandate is set to expire at the end of the year.
104.1 WIKY
Macau government cancels COVID risk zones for mainland China
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau’s government said on Monday that it would cancel its regulations on risk zones in mainland China starting from Tuesday, the latest unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have hammered revenues in the world’s biggest gambling hub. In addition, all arrivals into Macau via the...
104.1 WIKY
China reports five new COVID deaths for Dec 19 vs 2 a day earlier
(Reuters) – China reported five new COVID-19 deaths for Dec. 19, compared with two the previous day, increasing the nation’s fatalities to 5,242 the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. The country reported 2,722 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 19, compared with 1,995 a day earlier. Excluding...
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan seeks quick progress on long-stalled EU investment deal
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan wants progress to be accelerated on a long-stalled bilateral investment agreement with the European Union, the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday. The EU included Taiwan on its list of trade partners for a potential bilateral investment agreement in 2015, the year before...
104.1 WIKY
Spain to request over $89 billion in fresh EU funds, mostly loans
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government will ask the European Union for loans worth 84 billion euros ($89.1 billion) and a further 7.7 billion euros in grants as part of the bloc’s COVID-19 recovery package, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday. That means Spain will seek its...
104.1 WIKY
Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soon – source
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, is likely to be fined soon by Taiwan’s government for an unauthorised investment in a Chinese chip maker, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday. Taiwan, which Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory,...
104.1 WIKY
World Bank approves $1.69 billion for Pakistan flood relief projects
(Reuters) – The World Bank has approved financing of $1.69 billion for flood relief projects in Pakistan, it said in a statement on Monday. Pakistan’s already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure.
104.1 WIKY
How many people might die, and why, under relaxed China COVID curbs
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s abrupt end to its zero-COVID policy has raised concerns of widespread infections among a vulnerable, undervaccinated population with little natural immunity that would overload the health system and result in up to 2 million deaths, or more, various research groups are reporting. New analyses...
104.1 WIKY
Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief
(Reuters) – A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO showed the majority of users of the social media platform who took part voted in favor of the move, after the poll ended on Monday. About 57.5% votes were for “Yes”, while 42.5% were...
104.1 WIKY
Hong Kong to drop COVID test for bars, entertainment venues
HONG KONG (Reuters) -People in Hong Kong will from Thursday no longer need to show a negative COVID-19 test to get into bars and restaurants while cinemas and performing venues will be allowed to operate at full capacity, health authorities said. “The government is looking deeply into where we can...
104.1 WIKY
Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos
LONDON (Reuters) – Nicola Osypka’s German company has been selling medical devices used in surgery on newborn babies in Europe for decades, but new European Union rules have forced her to make tough decisions. Under the regulations designed to prevent another health scandal, such as the one in...
Comments / 0