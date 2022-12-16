ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Regains Full Custody Of 1-Year-Old Son Prince

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
@missmelaniemartin/Instagram

Aaron Carter 's fiancée, Melanie Martin , has received full custody of their son, Prince , more than one month after the late pop star was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster home.

"A hearing was held Thursday in L.A., and the court found her fit to care for her child ," a representative for Martin explained to a news publication, adding how the "extremely happy and eager" mom was on her way to pick up the 1-year-old as they spoke.

@missmelaniemartin/Instagram

Martin's mother was awarded custody of Prince in September amid the troubled parents' struggle with drug abuse and domestic violence.

"I’m honoring Aaron today and I know he would be so proud of me," Martin said of Carter, who passed away on Saturday, November 5, after the legal win. "I’m very emotional thinking we could have been a family, but Aaron would be so happy knowing I got him back .”

@missmelaniemartin/Instagram

Carter's mom, Jane , believes the judge's decision was the right call, telling the outlet, "the child should be with the mother."

LANCE BASS PAYS TRIBUTE TO AARON CARTER WHO HAD 'A SEVERE MENTAL ILLNESS' BEFORE UNTIMELY PASSING

Jane and the rest of the "I Want Candy" singer's siblings — including Back Street Boys star Nick Carter — have not met their adorable grandson and nephew but would love to do so if given the opportunity , according to the news publication.

@missmelaniemartin/Instagram

The bittersweet update comes after Carter begged for his baby back while attempting to seek out rehab treatment prior to his untimely passing.

"I haven't had any relapses or anything like that, it's just triggers are big right now for me [and] I want my son back," the 34-year-old explained in September of why he decided to go back to rehab.

Unfortunately, the late teenage pop icon was never granted custody of Prince, who celebrated his first birthday less than three weeks after his father devastatingly died.

@missmelaniemartin/Instagram

"Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter," Martin wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 22. "Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven."

NICK CARTER GUSHES HE'S 'SO THANKFUL' TO SPEND THANKSGIVING WITH LOVED ONES WEEKS AFTER YOUNGER BROTHER AARON'S TRAGIC DEATH

"I love you baby boy!!!" she concluded alongside a series of sentimental photos of Carter and his son.

TMZ reported that Martin regained custody of her son.

