Albany, NY — Flu cases are continuing to climb across the state, and now we know 4 children have died from the virus so far this season. New York's Department of Health puts out a weekly flu report. That report says 4 children 18 and under have died from the flu this season but did not say which counties were impacted. Nationwide, the CDC has listed 30 pediatric deaths.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO