cnycentral.com
Traffic diverted around scene of tractor trailer fire in Mattydale
MATTYDALE, N.Y. — Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a tractor-trailer fire near the intersections of East Molloy Road and Brewerton Road in Mattydale. Crews were dispatched just after 6:00 a.m. to the scene, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch. As of 7:00 a.m., the fire was out, according...
Daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff and a 1-year-old injured in crash in Aurelius
Aurelius, NY — The 21-year-old daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and a one-year-old were among those injured in a two-car crash in the town of Aurelius Saturday morning. State police confirmed to CNY Central that Jennifer Schenck was among those injured when a car crossed over the...
Truck Fire on 481 south in DeWitt
DeWitt, NY — Emergency crews battle a truck fire on 481 south in Dewitt, December 18th. Officials were called to the scene just before 2:00 p.m. It happened near exit 6 heading to the Thruway. According to first responders no one was injured. This story will be updated.
Mattydale man killed in two-car crash in Pompey
POMPEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on Jerome Road in the Town of Pompey. On Friday, December 16, shortly after 11 p.m., Troopers said a Subaru Impreza driven by Chad Hawk, 22, of Mattydale, was traveling south on Jerome Road, when he lost control due to speed. It's been determined Hawk crossed the northbound lane, heading into the path of a Ford pickup truck.
Lift Syracuse Up. Bring I-81 down: grassroots movement voices support for Community Grid
It took over 14 years of debate, neighborhood meetings, and research for the New York State Department of Transportation to decide on replacing the I-81 viaduct in downtown Syracuse with a Community Grid. In November, a lawsuit advocating for an option determined infeasible over the course of those 14 years halted progress.
Syracuse Hancock International Airport offers parking status tool ahead of holiday travel
MATTYDALE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announced the rollout of a new, convenient tool this week to monitor the status of drive-up parking availability at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Travelers now have the ability to see the drive-up parking status of each parking lot at the airport by visiting the airport’s parking webpage, 24 hours a day.
Syracuse Police Department discusses winter crime and car safety kits
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses crime statistics during the winter, moving cars for plows, and winter safety kits in cars. Watch...
Kinney Drugs now sells over-the-counter hearing aids in eight Onondaga County stores
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fifty-two Kinney Drug stores across New York and Vermont will now sell over-the-counter hearing aids including eight stores in Onondaga County. The FDA approved over-the-counter hearing aids in October for people 18 and older who have mild to moderate hearing loss. Before, hearing aids were only available after testing and a prescription from a licensed hearing professional.
Arizona family remembers hard-working father killed in Rhode Island highway crash
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — An Arizona family is heartbroken after a deadly crash on Interstate 95 north in Rhode Island early Friday morning. Loved ones described 58-year-old Adrian Morales as a generous, funny, hard-working father who loved to sing. His family told WJAR he was headed to Boston for...
Cortland man accused of shooting woman in the face and neck
CORTLAND, NY — A man from Cortland has been arrested in the shooting of a 30-year-old female on Friday, December 16th. According to the Cortland Police Department it happened at 109 Main Street at around 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found a 30-year-old female who...
Rhode Island couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A couple in Rhode Island transformed their home into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor," for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything...
Inmate, with girlfriend's help, stole thousands in pandemic employment insurance benefits
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An inmate already serving time was sentenced, guilty for his role in stealing thousands in unemployment benefits. According to federal court documents, 44-year-old Irvis Jorge, working along with his girlfriend Pamela Febo, submitted a fraudulent claim application to the NYS Department of Labor back in October of 2020.
Heavy lake effect snow across northern New York today
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily west right now and shifting west-northwest and northwest. The National Weather Service has issued LAKE EFFECT...
Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
New York confirms 4 pediatric flu deaths in state this season, stresses vaccination
Albany, NY — Flu cases are continuing to climb across the state, and now we know 4 children have died from the virus so far this season. New York's Department of Health puts out a weekly flu report. That report says 4 children 18 and under have died from the flu this season but did not say which counties were impacted. Nationwide, the CDC has listed 30 pediatric deaths.
Large turnout for the 26th CNY bike giveaway in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 26th CNY Bike Giveaway was Saturday, December 17th at Fowler High School in Syracuse, and was busy from the moment the event started at 10 a.m. Event organizer Jan Maloff, says that a bike is an excellent present for a kid. "I know that we...
Tipperary Hill Community Center hosts first annual holiday drive
The Tipperary Hill Community Center along with Pavone’s Pizza to hosted their first annual holiday drive: “Hope for the Holidays.”. It was a way to thank those in the community that helped with their time and donations. More than 100 people in the Syracuse Community benefited from the services today.
Tillie's Touch hosts annual gift giveaway
SYRACUSE, NY — Tillies Touch hosted their holiday gift giveaway, Sunday, December 16th. It happened at their center on the Northside of Syracuse on Catawba Street. Tillies Touch sponsored over 300 children during this holiday season. The founder, Dale Johnson teared up while describing how much it means to...
Children learn how to make oil in Syracuse to light menorahs during Chanukah
SYRACUSE, NY — To commemorate the first day of Chanukah, youths of all ages participated in an olive oil making workshop, Sunday, December 16th. It took place at the Temple Adath Yeshurin in Syracuse for the students of the Hebrew School. The students were able to make their own...
AAA: Gas prices continue to drop across New York State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Good news for holiday travelers getting an early start: Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.14, down 12 cents from last week. A year ago, the price was $3.31. The New York State average is $3.49, down 10 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the state average was $3.51. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
