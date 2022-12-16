Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
cnycentral.com
Orange open up second-half lead, beat in-state foe Cornell for 5th-straight win
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men's basketball went into the halftime break tied with in-state rival Cornell. They came out of it on fire and rode the wave of momentum to a 78-63 win, their fifth in as many games. Things didn't look promising out for the Orange out of...
cnycentral.com
Children learn how to make oil in Syracuse to light menorahs during Chanukah
SYRACUSE, NY — To commemorate the first day of Chanukah, youths of all ages participated in an olive oil making workshop, Sunday, December 16th. It took place at the Temple Adath Yeshurin in Syracuse for the students of the Hebrew School. The students were able to make their own...
cnycentral.com
Rare twin elephants open gifts at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo
SYRACUSE, NY — It was packed at the zoo as neighbors came to watch the rare baby twin elephants open their enrichment presents, Sunday December 16th. The zoo hosted more then 1,700 people as presents were given to the animals in honor of both Twin Day and the Holidays.
cnycentral.com
Lift Syracuse Up. Bring I-81 down: grassroots movement voices support for Community Grid
It took over 14 years of debate, neighborhood meetings, and research for the New York State Department of Transportation to decide on replacing the I-81 viaduct in downtown Syracuse with a Community Grid. In November, a lawsuit advocating for an option determined infeasible over the course of those 14 years halted progress.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse neighbors react to Twitter controversy
Syracuse, N.Y. — Elon Musk is asking users through a twitter poll, whether or not they think he should step down as the head of the social media platform. In his tweet, Musk said he will abide by the results of the poll. This comes just hours after yet...
cnycentral.com
Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
cnycentral.com
Large turnout for the 26th CNY bike giveaway in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 26th CNY Bike Giveaway was Saturday, December 17th at Fowler High School in Syracuse, and was busy from the moment the event started at 10 a.m. Event organizer Jan Maloff, says that a bike is an excellent present for a kid. "I know that we...
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake effect snow across northern New York today
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily west right now and shifting west-northwest and northwest. The National Weather Service has issued LAKE EFFECT...
cnycentral.com
Fire in Downtown Syracuse Apartment Building
Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday, December 17, at around 7:15 p.m., firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at the Icon Towers Apartment Complex. Upon arrival, they noted smoke coming from the 10th floor of the 11-floor building. Syracuse Fire Department says crews made their way to that floor...
cnycentral.com
Tipperary Hill Community Center hosts first annual holiday drive
The Tipperary Hill Community Center along with Pavone’s Pizza to hosted their first annual holiday drive: “Hope for the Holidays.”. It was a way to thank those in the community that helped with their time and donations. More than 100 people in the Syracuse Community benefited from the services today.
cnycentral.com
Tillie's Touch hosts annual gift giveaway
SYRACUSE, NY — Tillies Touch hosted their holiday gift giveaway, Sunday, December 16th. It happened at their center on the Northside of Syracuse on Catawba Street. Tillies Touch sponsored over 300 children during this holiday season. The founder, Dale Johnson teared up while describing how much it means to...
cnycentral.com
Kinney Drugs now sells over-the-counter hearing aids in eight Onondaga County stores
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fifty-two Kinney Drug stores across New York and Vermont will now sell over-the-counter hearing aids including eight stores in Onondaga County. The FDA approved over-the-counter hearing aids in October for people 18 and older who have mild to moderate hearing loss. Before, hearing aids were only available after testing and a prescription from a licensed hearing professional.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville holds first BOE meeting since superintendent guilty plea
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — At the first Baldwinsville board of education meeting, since superintendent Jason Thomson pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired on school grounds, board members failed to share any response with the public on a decision over the superintendent's future. During the meeting, board members made no...
cnycentral.com
Last minute holiday shoppers are hoping to buy local
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last minute shoppers are scavenging through stores to buy gifts for friends and loved ones just days before Christmas. "I have a hard time getting gifts a little early,” said Karla Prince. “So I like to make some last-minute plans to be safe." Store...
cnycentral.com
Mattydale man killed in two-car crash in Pompey
POMPEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on Jerome Road in the Town of Pompey. On Friday, December 16, shortly after 11 p.m., Troopers said a Subaru Impreza driven by Chad Hawk, 22, of Mattydale, was traveling south on Jerome Road, when he lost control due to speed. It's been determined Hawk crossed the northbound lane, heading into the path of a Ford pickup truck.
cnycentral.com
Ithaca Police investigating Monday morning homicide
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday morning. On Monday, December 19th, Ithaca Police Department responded to the 100 block of Chesnut Street. When they arrived, they located a man who was stabbed in severe condition, police said. Bangs Ambulance...
cnycentral.com
Cortland man accused of shooting woman in the face and neck
CORTLAND, NY — A man from Cortland has been arrested in the shooting of a 30-year-old female on Friday, December 16th. According to the Cortland Police Department it happened at 109 Main Street at around 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found a 30-year-old female who...
cnycentral.com
Traffic diverted around scene of tractor trailer fire in Mattydale
MATTYDALE, N.Y. — Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a tractor-trailer fire near the intersections of East Molloy Road and Brewerton Road in Mattydale. Crews were dispatched just after 6:00 a.m. to the scene, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch. As of 7:00 a.m., the fire was out, according...
cnycentral.com
Daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff and a 1-year-old injured in crash in Aurelius
Aurelius, NY — The 21-year-old daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and a one-year-old were among those injured in a two-car crash in the town of Aurelius Saturday morning. State police confirmed to CNY Central that Jennifer Schenck was among those injured when a car crossed over the...
