ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Rare twin elephants open gifts at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo

SYRACUSE, NY — It was packed at the zoo as neighbors came to watch the rare baby twin elephants open their enrichment presents, Sunday December 16th. The zoo hosted more then 1,700 people as presents were given to the animals in honor of both Twin Day and the Holidays.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse neighbors react to Twitter controversy

Syracuse, N.Y. — Elon Musk is asking users through a twitter poll, whether or not they think he should step down as the head of the social media platform. In his tweet, Musk said he will abide by the results of the poll. This comes just hours after yet...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Large turnout for the 26th CNY bike giveaway in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 26th CNY Bike Giveaway was Saturday, December 17th at Fowler High School in Syracuse, and was busy from the moment the event started at 10 a.m. Event organizer Jan Maloff, says that a bike is an excellent present for a kid. "I know that we...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Heavy lake effect snow across northern New York today

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily west right now and shifting west-northwest and northwest. The National Weather Service has issued LAKE EFFECT...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Fire in Downtown Syracuse Apartment Building

Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday, December 17, at around 7:15 p.m., firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at the Icon Towers Apartment Complex. Upon arrival, they noted smoke coming from the 10th floor of the 11-floor building. Syracuse Fire Department says crews made their way to that floor...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Tipperary Hill Community Center hosts first annual holiday drive

The Tipperary Hill Community Center along with Pavone’s Pizza to hosted their first annual holiday drive: “Hope for the Holidays.”. It was a way to thank those in the community that helped with their time and donations. More than 100 people in the Syracuse Community benefited from the services today.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Tillie's Touch hosts annual gift giveaway

SYRACUSE, NY — Tillies Touch hosted their holiday gift giveaway, Sunday, December 16th. It happened at their center on the Northside of Syracuse on Catawba Street. Tillies Touch sponsored over 300 children during this holiday season. The founder, Dale Johnson teared up while describing how much it means to...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Kinney Drugs now sells over-the-counter hearing aids in eight Onondaga County stores

Syracuse, N.Y. — Fifty-two Kinney Drug stores across New York and Vermont will now sell over-the-counter hearing aids including eight stores in Onondaga County. The FDA approved over-the-counter hearing aids in October for people 18 and older who have mild to moderate hearing loss. Before, hearing aids were only available after testing and a prescription from a licensed hearing professional.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville holds first BOE meeting since superintendent guilty plea

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — At the first Baldwinsville board of education meeting, since superintendent Jason Thomson pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired on school grounds, board members failed to share any response with the public on a decision over the superintendent's future. During the meeting, board members made no...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Last minute holiday shoppers are hoping to buy local

Syracuse, N.Y. — Last minute shoppers are scavenging through stores to buy gifts for friends and loved ones just days before Christmas. "I have a hard time getting gifts a little early,” said Karla Prince. “So I like to make some last-minute plans to be safe." Store...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Mattydale man killed in two-car crash in Pompey

POMPEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on Jerome Road in the Town of Pompey. On Friday, December 16, shortly after 11 p.m., Troopers said a Subaru Impreza driven by Chad Hawk, 22, of Mattydale, was traveling south on Jerome Road, when he lost control due to speed. It's been determined Hawk crossed the northbound lane, heading into the path of a Ford pickup truck.
POMPEY, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca Police investigating Monday morning homicide

Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday morning. On Monday, December 19th, Ithaca Police Department responded to the 100 block of Chesnut Street. When they arrived, they located a man who was stabbed in severe condition, police said. Bangs Ambulance...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Cortland man accused of shooting woman in the face and neck

CORTLAND, NY — A man from Cortland has been arrested in the shooting of a 30-year-old female on Friday, December 16th. According to the Cortland Police Department it happened at 109 Main Street at around 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found a 30-year-old female who...
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Traffic diverted around scene of tractor trailer fire in Mattydale

MATTYDALE, N.Y. — Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a tractor-trailer fire near the intersections of East Molloy Road and Brewerton Road in Mattydale. Crews were dispatched just after 6:00 a.m. to the scene, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch. As of 7:00 a.m., the fire was out, according...
MATTYDALE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy