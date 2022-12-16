Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Iowa City armed robbery suspect arrested in Illinois
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in an Iowa City armed-robbery case was arrested in Illinois last week. Police said the suspect, Dewayne K. Corely-Jones, 20, faces charges of first degree robbery, first degree theft and going armed with intent once he is returned to Iowa. Iowa City police...
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
KWQC
Firefighters rappel from Vibrant Arena Ceiling
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cites area firefighters had a unique training session Wednesday morning. About 20 firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, and East Moline Fire Departments were rappelling from the ceiling of Vibrant Arena in a “high-ropes” training event. Fire officials say the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
KWQC
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was initially issued by authorities in Ohio for twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted Monday before 10 p.m. According to the attorney general’s office said, one of the missing boys was located at Dayton International Airport on Tuesday before 6 a.m. Officials are...
KWQC
Police searching for suspects in vandalism case at United Township High School
Man admits to $1.2M romance scam against Missouri woman
A Texas man appeared in federal court to admit his role in a months-long romance scam against a St. Louis woman.
KWQC
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
KRMS Radio
Driving While High Law Coming Soon To Missouri
The passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri to legalize possession and sale of recreation marijuana to those 21 and over is posing law enforcement agencies with new issues. Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Hines says testing drivers for alcohol is a fairly quick process. But testing for...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
Iowa reports more flu deaths, schools see spike in illnesses
The latest Iowa Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report shows the number of Iowans who died from the flu this season doubled in the last week and schools saw a spike in reported illnesses.
MyStateline.com
FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s …. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Investigates Hit-and-Run Fatal Crash
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and run fatal crash that occurred in the evening hours of December 14, 2022, at US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County. On December 15, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Macon...
wmay.com
Holiday Anti-DUI Patrols Underway
Expect expanded police patrols over the next couple of weeks, as law enforcement agencies around the state step up their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road. State agencies from the Illinois Department of Transportation to Illinois Conservation police are trying to get out the word about the need to use a designated driver or ride-sharing service if you’re drinking or under the influence of other substances over the holidays.
Officials order cleanup at Iowa plant rocked by explosion
Iowa officials have ordered an asphalt shingle recycling company shut down and its Marengo plant cleaned up and stabilized after an explosion last week injured about half its workers and forced nearby evacuations. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued the emergency order Friday to C6-Zero, requiring it to immediately...
KWQC
Local mental health expert gives tips after Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss star dies at 40
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
mprnews.org
Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
