One of the biggest risk factors in retail right now is inventory. Over the past couple of years, demand has repeatedly re­versed, leaving merchants with either merchandise deficits and missed sales or a glut of unsold goods. As omnichannel shopping patterns have picked up, having the right stock in the right place is crucial for capturing consumers’ dollars. Sourcing Journal asked key industry exec­utives to weigh in on the biggest challenges in inventory management, as well as the ar­eas to focus on for potential improvements. MICHAEL RELICH, Co-CEO, Pacsun What should be the industry’s top lesson from 2022? Plagued by the supply chain delays...

