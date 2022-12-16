The City of Pampa held a Commission Meeting on December 12th, which will be the final one of the 2022 year. No citizens signed up to have their public comments heard thus the meeting opened with Police Officer Recognition. Police Chief Lance Richburg first recognized Motor Officer Erica Armentrout for placing first in the 2022 Iron Horse Shoot Out hosted by the Amarillo Police Department. The event, a motorcycle skills and training challenge for law enforcement motor officers and civilian riders, was held on August 4th through the 6th. Officer Armentrout was recognized for her placement in the challenge as well as the work she has conducted in the Pampa Police Department. As well, Police Chief Richburg recognized three Corporals for completing the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Series. The series, known as “the leadership journey”, consists of three programs: The Supervisor Leadership Institute (SLI),

