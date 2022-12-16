Read full article on original website
Related
thepampanews.com
International Company Opens Brick and Mortar Store in Pampa
Cliff and his wife, Lisa Powers, purchased the company “Mernickle Custom Holsters” from Bob Mernickle, a renowned competitive shooter. Cliff who was born in Dallas, joined the Army and worked in governmental jobs for five years before getting approached by Bob in 2017. The family is heavily involved in competitive shooting, and already had experience with leather work.
thepampanews.com
Arrest Log: 12/5 - 12/11
• Tavis Berryman, 39, of Pampa was arrested by PPD for Fraud Use of Identifying Info lt 5 x2 - Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2, Greater than 4 grams less than 200 grams. • Erica Welsh, 42, of Pampa was arrested by GCSO for Failure to ID -...
thepampanews.com
Public Servants Recognized in City Commission Meeting
The City of Pampa held a Commission Meeting on December 12th, which will be the final one of the 2022 year. No citizens signed up to have their public comments heard thus the meeting opened with Police Officer Recognition. Police Chief Lance Richburg first recognized Motor Officer Erica Armentrout for placing first in the 2022 Iron Horse Shoot Out hosted by the Amarillo Police Department. The event, a motorcycle skills and training challenge for law enforcement motor officers and civilian riders, was held on August 4th through the 6th. Officer Armentrout was recognized for her placement in the challenge as well as the work she has conducted in the Pampa Police Department. As well, Police Chief Richburg recognized three Corporals for completing the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Series. The series, known as “the leadership journey”, consists of three programs: The Supervisor Leadership Institute (SLI),
thepampanews.com
Pampa’s Christmas Parade of Lights
Pampa’s Christmas Parade of Lights made sure to give the community a holly jolly Christmas. Sleigh bells were ringing and Downtown Pampa was decorated with sparkly bows and mistletoe for this wondrous event. Cortnie Patterson, Pampa Chamber of Commerce Director, spoke highly about this year’s Christmas Parade of Lights.
Comments / 0