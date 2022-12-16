Read full article on original website
Edward J. Gately, 67, of Marlborough
– Edward J. Gately, 67 of Marlborough passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, after a long illness. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Edward J. and Mary E. (Reynolds) Gately. He attended Marlborough Schools, graduating from Marlborough High School, Class of ’74 and earned his...
George R. Pescaro, 82, of Northborough
– George R. Pescaro, 82, of Northborough, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Shrewsbury Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his beloved wife of 61 years, Elaine Ann (Publicover) Pescaro; his children, George H. Pescaro, of Millbury, Marie E. Auger and her husband David, of Marlborough, and Gerald R. “Jerry” Pescaro and his wife Kimberly, of Shrewsbury; his grandchildren, Jessica Auger, Rachel Auger, Ryan Pescaro, Victoria Pescaro, and Matthew Genzale; his siblings, Edward Pescaro and his wife Elaine, of Shrewsbury, and Judith Omidbakhsh and her husband Sohrab, of Shrewsbury; along with several nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his brother, Raymond P. Pescaro, Sr. and his wife Kathleen.
Wayne W. Willis, 72, formerly of Shrewsbury and Westborough
– Wayne Willis, 72, of Barnstable Ma, formerly of Shrewsbury and Westborough, died on December 15, 2022, after a long illness of Parkinson’s Disease. He leaves his wife Paula, 2 stepdaughters, Jody Salisbury and her husband Brian of Bellingham and Jill Harght and her husband Nick of Plymouth, and his four grandchildren Ellie and Brody Salisbury and Lexi and Annie Harght, whom he adored and loved being around. He leaves his brother Dave and his wife Lue Willis of Shrewsbury and his niece Nicole and Nephew Dave, also of Shrewsbury. He is predeceased by his mother and father Clarence and Rose (Paolilli) Willis and his sister Linda Russell.
Heber H. Souza, 87, of Hudson
– Heber H.Souza (Herb), 87, of Hudson MA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, after a period of declining heath. He was predeceased by his wife Irene in 2021. Heber was born in the Azores on April 20, 1935, a son of the late Manuel and Arcelinda...
Ellen J. Danielson, 96, of Westborough
Westborough – Ellen Danielson, Boston public school teacher, philanthropic worker, and dedicated volunteer, died peacefully on Sunday, December 11 in her home at the Willows in Westboro, MA. Born in 1926, Ellen had turned 96 on December 8. She will be remembered as a person of compassion, resilience, humor...
Joanne D. MacQuarrie, 84, formerly of Marlborough
– Joanne D. (Murphy) MacQuarrie, 84, peacefully left this world to be with predeceased loved ones on December 10, 2022. She was strong and fiercely independent. She loved her children and leaves behind a legacy of kindness. She instilled the love of nature and earth’s beauty with her children, especially...
Deborah A. Wheeler, 61, of Marlborough
– Deborah A. (Horning) Wheeler , 61, of Marlborough died Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was born in Natick, the daughter of the late John Horning and Marjorie (Sjulander) Horning/Smith and was raised in Marlborough where she was a graduate of Marlborough High School class of 1979. She was employed...
Carol Nowlan, 84, of Grafton
– Our family has lost a devoted mother, grandmother, and a proud and loving friend. Carol (Bartel) Nowlan, 84, entered into eternal rest on December 13th, 2022. Born August 9th, 1938 in Syracuse, NY, Carol was the only daughter of Leopold and Edna (Wade) Bartel. She is survived by her brother Charles Bartel, sister-in-law Roberta Bartel, and was predeceased by her brother Mark L. Bartel.
Karen DeCenzo, 59, formerly of Hudson
– Karen DeCenzo, of Hopkinton, MA, originally from Hudson, passed away on the morning of Sunday, December 18th after a long and courageous battle with sarcoidosis. Karen came into this world on August 4, 1963, the tenth of twelve children born to Peter and Rose Marie (Tanner) DeCenzo. Karen was born with an intellectual disability, but that did not stop her from thriving and interacting with so many in the community. Growing up she loved being out in the neighborhood, riding her bike and going to visit the neighbors, including her dear friend Miss Sue, who nicknamed her “Ren”. Karen made strong bonds and was included in many activities with the friends she made along the way. She was a social butterfly of the humblest kind.
Donald R. Butcher, 85, of Westborough
– Donald R. Butcher, 85, of Westborough, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born in Seth, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Harry and Opie (Perdue) Butcher. He was raised and educated in Peytona, West Virginia. Donald served 20 years with the United States Air Force...
Marlborough man charged with trafficking firearms in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – A Marlborough man has been arrested after he allegedly trafficked firearms in Westborough. Andriel Guillen-Perez, 23, has been charged with trafficking firearms, sell/transfer large capacity firearm and possession of a firearm without a FID card. According to the statement of facts, Guillen-Perez made three illegal firearm sales...
Joshua Osegi, 21, of Westborough
– Joshua Osegi, 21, of Westborough, MA, passed away on December 15th, 2022, at his home. Born in Umuahia, Nigeria, he is a son of Precious and Obiageli Osegi and was raised in Westborough. Joshua was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever he went. He is survived...
Jean M. Kelley-Joyce, 68, formerly of Westborough
– Jean M Kelley-Joyce, 68, of Berlin, MA, passed away December 13th, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by loving family and friends. Jean was the beloved mother of her surviving son, Robert J. Joyce, 30, of Berlin. Born in Brockton MA on May 3rd, 1954, Jean was the daughter of...
Shrewsbury holds ARPA funding forum
SHREWSBURY – From the Walnut Street sewer pump to public safety initiatives, residents got a first look at the proposed phase two American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund allocations. The town has about $8 million to spend before Dec. 31, 2024. According to Town Manager Kevin Mizikar, the Select...
Police search underway for missing man
NORTHBOROUGH – The Framingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Shaun O’Donoghue, whose last known address was in Northborough, was reported missing to Framingham police on Saturday, Dec. 17. He was last seen on Dec. 6 by a third party, who said O’Donoghue was heading to Framingham.
Jersey Mike’s Subs grows fan base in Central Massachusetts
SHREWSBURY – Tyler Tombs discovered Jersey Mike’s Subs as a child growing up on the Jersey Shore and has remained a fan for so long, he decided to join the franchise and open his own shops. “I started eating Jersey Mike’s sandwiches at age five and became a...
Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
Select Board approves funding for body cameras, Tasers
HUDSON – The Hudson police department is one step closer to receiving new body-worn cameras and Tasers. During the Dec. 5 meeting, the Select Board awarded a contract to Axon Enterprises, Inc. for $65,136.14 for the police equipment, including the body-worn cameras, Tasers and related expenses. Axon is headquartered...
Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
Walcott Heritage Farms revisions making their way through Marlborough boards
MARLBOROUGH – Revised plans for the former McGee Farm on 339 Boston Post Road East continue to make their way through the city boards. On Dec. 15, WP Marlborough MA Owner LLC, the applicant for the proposed Walcott Heritage Farms, came before the Conservation Commission. No action was taken, and the hearing was continued to the commission’s next meeting on Jan. 12.
