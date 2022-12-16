ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Billings TrailNet

Lynn Harper with the Billings TrailNet talks about a new Christmas tradition for Billings Trails. On Friday, December 23, Christmas Carolers will be singing holiday favorites on the trail east of the Billings Logan International Airport. Board members from the Billings TrailNet came up with the idea of having Christmas carolers on the trials, and it is sure to be a hit for local residents. Billings TrailNet works to build a community-wide trail system for the Magic City. Come out and hear classic Christmas songs while embracing the beauty of the Rimrocks! Learn more about the Billings TrailNet by following this link here.
BILLINGS, MT
keyzradio.com

This Metropolis In Montana Hosts One Of The Worst Colleges In America

Colleges across Montana are able to boast about many accolades. Most of those are great and tout what wonderful educations are possible at any of them. However, one of those in Big Sky Country boast one of the worst accolades possible when it comes to a college ranking: A Top College To Avoid.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Construction of Billings Inner Belt Loop to start spring 2023

BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction of the Billings Inner Belt Loop is scheduled to start in the spring of 2023, according to Public Works Director Debi Meling. Meling said it may be finished as soon as fall 2023, although it could take up to 1 1/2 years to complete. Meling said...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings

The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze

Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

“Everyone here is fighting the good fight” – MT DCI

“Back in my day, a drug dealer cared about their product. Now, they don’t,” said Bryan Lockerby, MT DCI Administrator. Lockerby spoke at a press conference in Billings held by AG Knudsen and described the horrific and ruthless tactics of the Mexican drug cartels in 2022. Lockerby told...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?

Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
BILLINGS, MT

