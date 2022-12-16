Read full article on original website
Hello, Montana – Billings TrailNet
Lynn Harper with the Billings TrailNet talks about a new Christmas tradition for Billings Trails. On Friday, December 23, Christmas Carolers will be singing holiday favorites on the trail east of the Billings Logan International Airport. Board members from the Billings TrailNet came up with the idea of having Christmas carolers on the trials, and it is sure to be a hit for local residents. Billings TrailNet works to build a community-wide trail system for the Magic City. Come out and hear classic Christmas songs while embracing the beauty of the Rimrocks! Learn more about the Billings TrailNet by following this link here.
An Open Letter to the Man at Kohl’s in Billings
My spouse and I ventured out to Kohl’s in Shiloh Crossing to do a little holiday shopping. We were a couple of the first customers last Saturday morning to beat the crowds. We noticed a man was watching us as we ventured through the store. Wherever we were he was there...
This Metropolis In Montana Hosts One Of The Worst Colleges In America
Colleges across Montana are able to boast about many accolades. Most of those are great and tout what wonderful educations are possible at any of them. However, one of those in Big Sky Country boast one of the worst accolades possible when it comes to a college ranking: A Top College To Avoid.
Construction of Billings Inner Belt Loop to start spring 2023
BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction of the Billings Inner Belt Loop is scheduled to start in the spring of 2023, according to Public Works Director Debi Meling. Meling said it may be finished as soon as fall 2023, although it could take up to 1 1/2 years to complete. Meling said...
Montana eyeing new state child tax credit
While a child tax credit may not be reinstated on a federal level, here in Montana, the state government is looking at options to provide families with some much-needed financial support.
Billings craftsman turns wood into kitchen masterpieces
From charcuterie to custom-made cutting boards, your holiday shopping became much easier thanks to a Made in Montana entrepreneur.
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings
The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold days ahead with additional snow
The threat of blowing snow and blizzard conditions remains across Montana's and Wyoming's eastern-most counties at least through Friday morning. By Sunday, everybody gets colder.
Billings schools to decide on cold-weather closure by Wednesday
With temperatures expected to possibly reach record lows this week, Billings schools are keeping a close eye on the forecast.
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze
Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
“Everyone here is fighting the good fight” – MT DCI
“Back in my day, a drug dealer cared about their product. Now, they don’t,” said Bryan Lockerby, MT DCI Administrator. Lockerby spoke at a press conference in Billings held by AG Knudsen and described the horrific and ruthless tactics of the Mexican drug cartels in 2022. Lockerby told...
[Breaking] Robbery with Gun at Sinclair on Broadwater in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Tonight at 9:12 PM, Billings PD were called to 942 Broadwater for a robbery at gunpoint. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash. They are described as Male, Native American, 6' Tall, heavy build. If you have information, contact Billings...
Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?
Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings
According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
Q2 Area Forecast: Billings' coldest temperature in 25 years forecast this week
The last time a reading of -30°F was recorded at the Billings airport, it was 1997, one of only 4 times a reading that cold or colder has been recorded there. It could happen Thursday morning.
Early Morning Weapons Complaint Starts Off Holiday Week in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Early this morning, around 2:42 AM, Billings Police responded to the 3300 block of Winchell for a "Weapons Complaint". On arrival, Officers located approximately two bullet holes in a residence. No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing. As...
Billings Man Fights Truck Thief; Jumps On Moving Stolen Truck, Bashes Thief With Sledgehammer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It sounds like an action movie. When Billings resident Tim Payne grabbed the side of his own moving stolen truck and started bashing the driver with a shovel and a sledgehammer last week, he said he was full of adrenaline, but not the type of adrenaline he was used to.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of snow next week
Potential winter storm could dump well over 6 inches of snow across the area Monday through Thursday.
Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
