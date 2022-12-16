Lynn Harper with the Billings TrailNet talks about a new Christmas tradition for Billings Trails. On Friday, December 23, Christmas Carolers will be singing holiday favorites on the trail east of the Billings Logan International Airport. Board members from the Billings TrailNet came up with the idea of having Christmas carolers on the trials, and it is sure to be a hit for local residents. Billings TrailNet works to build a community-wide trail system for the Magic City. Come out and hear classic Christmas songs while embracing the beauty of the Rimrocks! Learn more about the Billings TrailNet by following this link here.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO