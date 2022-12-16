Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
IES Will Assume Management of Lighting Certified Program
The Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) has formalized an agreement with the National Council on Qualifications for the Lighting Professions (NCQLP) to assume management of its Lighting Certified (LC) examination and recertification programs, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The two organizations share a rich history following the IES’s in-kind establishment of the Technical Knowledge Exam (TKE), as well as the Society’s annual LC study group and ongoing delivery of Continuing Education Units (CEUs) required for prospective and renewing individuals.
Luminus, Current Chemicals Sign KSF Phosphor Licensing Agreement
Luminus and Current Chemicals, a division of Current, announced that the two parties have signed a KSF phosphor licensing agreement enabling worldwide use of TriGain PFS (commonly known as KSF) phosphor in Luminus LED products. The agreement provides Luminus with a substantial advantage over competitors who use KSF from other suppliers; TriGain PFS provides best-in-class efficacy, lumen maintenance, moisture resistance, and stability over temperature and current.
Keller Companies Hires COO
Keller Companies is proud to announce the hire of Chris Mosby as chief operating officer (COO). Keller Companies is the holding group for New Hampshire-based manufacturers Kalwall Corporation and Structures Unlimited Inc. Mosby will be working to modernize processes and drive additional improvements as these family businesses transition from second to third generation ownership.
Window Wall Offers Solution for Between-slab Horizontal Spans on Commercial Buildings
Tubelite Inc. introduces its 950SG Series Therml=Block Window Wall system. The four-side, structural sealant glazed (SSG) window wall provides a thermally broken, aluminum framing solution for between-slab horizontal spans on commercial buildings. The system’s dual-strut ultra-thermal barrier contributes to high-performance, energy-efficient building envelopes. A vertical, extruded silicone gasket eliminates...
Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions Offers Hurricane Resources for Homeowners, Contractors
With manufacturing operations and employees in Florida dating back nearly 70 years, Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions intimately understands the urgency and misinformation that can follow a major hurricane. As in the past, the company’s team on the ground is leveraging its expertise in the region to help homeowners and contractors navigate the rebuilding process, avoid scams and delays, and secure roofing materials that provide superior Florida-weather performance.
