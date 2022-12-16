The Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) has formalized an agreement with the National Council on Qualifications for the Lighting Professions (NCQLP) to assume management of its Lighting Certified (LC) examination and recertification programs, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The two organizations share a rich history following the IES’s in-kind establishment of the Technical Knowledge Exam (TKE), as well as the Society’s annual LC study group and ongoing delivery of Continuing Education Units (CEUs) required for prospective and renewing individuals.

