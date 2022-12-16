Manitowoc-based Bank First has announced the promotions of four of its employees. Tom Omdahl has been promoted to Vice President – BSA/Compliance Officer. Tom joined Bank First in 2018 and has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry. He is responsible for overseeing bank compliance with regulatory requirements, internal policies and procedures, and also serves as the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer. In addition, Tom manages the bank’s Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) program, which is designed to detect and prevent money laundering. He is a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association and is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager. Tom earned his bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from UW – Madison.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO