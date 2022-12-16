Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
From homeless to business owner: Green Bay woman owns nail salon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Billie Sue Williams was homeless for four years, but now she runs her very own nail salon, Emerald City Nails. Until the age of 18, Williams lived on the Menominee Reservation. When she was old enough, she moved to Green Bay in hopes to start living her adult life. However, her transition did not go as planned.
seehafernews.com
Paws Up Pet Rescue Donation Drive Ends Today
Today is the final day for people to drop off donations for Paws Up Pet Rescue. Each year Seehafer Broadcasting hosts a donation drive around Christmas for a different organization, and this year, that organization is Paws Up Pet Rescue. The Sheboygan-based group takes in pets from owners, and from...
seehafernews.com
Saving Energy Tips During Festive Season
Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay sent out a list of saving energy tips during the holiday season in their most recent billing information. WPS says, “Share the spirit of the season while managing your energy costs.”. At the top of the list is their online holiday lighting calculator.
seehafernews.com
32 Dogs Rescued from Commercial Breeders, Now In Shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee
The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for new homes for 32 dogs and puppies which they rescued from large-scale commercial breeders. The canines were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue Organization, and are now in shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Humane Society is performing medical and...
wearegreenbay.com
Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Library Patrons Donate Hundreds of Books to “Best Gift Ever” Book Drive
The following article was submitted by Tony Plekan, a Public Services Associate with the Manitowoc Public Library. From November 7 through December 5, Manitowoc Public Library ran our “Best Gift Ever” book drive to collect new children’s books for needy families in our community. I am excited to let you know that the book drive was a big success! Thanks to donations from library patrons, we collected over 700 books for local kids! Manitowoc Public Library would like to thank everyone who donated to Best Gift Ever.
WBAY Green Bay
St Vincent De Paul hosts Christmas party for people experiencing homelessness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was an unexpected surprise, for many people struggling to get by this holiday season as St Vincent de Paul held a Christmas party for those in our area who are experiencing homelessness. There were games, crafts, lunch and other activities. Three Green Bay Packers...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc and Two Rivers Host City To City Candy Cane Search This Weekend
The cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers are cooperating tomorrow for a spirit of the season special event. The City-to-City Candy Cane Hunt takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as participants search for candy canes while earning chances at an awesome prize. The search will take place at...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Salvation Army Receives Major Help Toward Red Kettle Fundraising Goal
The Salvation Army in Manitowoc has been a little behind in their Red Kettle collections this year, but they are now getting a significant amount of help. Over the weekend, there were a couple of matching donation challenges, including a triple match at Festival Foods. Lieutenant Jenny Moffit tells us,...
seehafernews.com
Holiday Music To Be Performed Tonight At The Capitol Civic Center
The Capitol Civic Center’s Community Chorale invites the public for a holiday concert tonight that is indeed “Everything Christmas”. The concert, which begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Jewel of The Lakeshore, includes selections “A Song of Praise”, Christmas on Broadway”, and “A Christmas Festival” audience sing-a-long.
Daily Reporter
Residential team expands at H.J. Martin and Son
Aaron Hamning, Kaila Acker and Brandon Sorge have joined the Residential Department at H.J. Martin and Son’s Green Bay showroom as new hires, while Eric Krause has been promoted from Residential Flooring senior installer to Residential Flooring installation coordinator. Hamning has rejoined the H.J. Martin and Son team as...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels
Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
seehafernews.com
Bank First Announces Four Promotions
Manitowoc-based Bank First has announced the promotions of four of its employees. Tom Omdahl has been promoted to Vice President – BSA/Compliance Officer. Tom joined Bank First in 2018 and has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry. He is responsible for overseeing bank compliance with regulatory requirements, internal policies and procedures, and also serves as the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer. In addition, Tom manages the bank’s Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) program, which is designed to detect and prevent money laundering. He is a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association and is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager. Tom earned his bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from UW – Madison.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Board to Approve the Purchase of the Former Lakeside Foods Office Building
There are two governmental entities scheduled to hold meetings today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Personnel Committee, which will gather at 5:15 p.m. in the Heritage Center. They will give the public time to comment before discussing the possibility of a vacation extension for a Human Services Employee.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc City Council to Discuss Lighting Installation, Conduct Badge Pinning for New Officer
There are a pair of meetings on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Manitowoc Public Library Board of Directors which will gather at 5:00 this evening at the library. Then at 6:30, the Common Council will convene in the Council Chambers in City...
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the victims of a triple shooting on the east side of Green Bay has life-threatening injuries, police say. Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
seehafernews.com
Two Weeks Remaining For FORWARD Grant Requests
A spokesman for the FORWARD Endowment said there are less than two weeks left on submitting grant applications for 2022. Dean Halverson is Chairman of the Gift Committee for Friends of Resources, Wildlife, and Recreational Development, founded by the Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game. Halverson said that FORWARD...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Area Gas Prices at Lowest Point in Over A Year and a Half
While the prices of food and utilities is going up, the price at the pump in Eastern Wisconsin is at its lowest point in over a year and a half. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County is down 14 cents to $2.75.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 441 northbound accident cleared, on-ramp reopened
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that the crash on WIS 441 at the on-ramp from Calumet Street is cleared. All lanes are now open at this time. Third crash in Outagamie County closes right lane on WIS 441 northbound. MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 6:03 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Left lane on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County back open
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 northbound at Holland Road in Little Chute is cleared. All lanes of traffic are now open. Another crash on I-41 northbound causes left lane to close in Outagamie County. MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 5:15 p.m.
