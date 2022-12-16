ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

wearegreenbay.com

From homeless to business owner: Green Bay woman owns nail salon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Billie Sue Williams was homeless for four years, but now she runs her very own nail salon, Emerald City Nails. Until the age of 18, Williams lived on the Menominee Reservation. When she was old enough, she moved to Green Bay in hopes to start living her adult life. However, her transition did not go as planned.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Paws Up Pet Rescue Donation Drive Ends Today

Today is the final day for people to drop off donations for Paws Up Pet Rescue. Each year Seehafer Broadcasting hosts a donation drive around Christmas for a different organization, and this year, that organization is Paws Up Pet Rescue. The Sheboygan-based group takes in pets from owners, and from...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Saving Energy Tips During Festive Season

Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay sent out a list of saving energy tips during the holiday season in their most recent billing information. WPS says, “Share the spirit of the season while managing your energy costs.”. At the top of the list is their online holiday lighting calculator.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Library Patrons Donate Hundreds of Books to “Best Gift Ever” Book Drive

The following article was submitted by Tony Plekan, a Public Services Associate with the Manitowoc Public Library. From November 7 through December 5, Manitowoc Public Library ran our “Best Gift Ever” book drive to collect new children’s books for needy families in our community. I am excited to let you know that the book drive was a big success! Thanks to donations from library patrons, we collected over 700 books for local kids! Manitowoc Public Library would like to thank everyone who donated to Best Gift Ever.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Holiday Music To Be Performed Tonight At The Capitol Civic Center

The Capitol Civic Center’s Community Chorale invites the public for a holiday concert tonight that is indeed “Everything Christmas”. The concert, which begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Jewel of The Lakeshore, includes selections “A Song of Praise”, Christmas on Broadway”, and “A Christmas Festival” audience sing-a-long.
MANITOWOC, WI
Daily Reporter

Residential team expands at H.J. Martin and Son

Aaron Hamning, Kaila Acker and Brandon Sorge have joined the Residential Department at H.J. Martin and Son’s Green Bay showroom as new hires, while Eric Krause has been promoted from Residential Flooring senior installer to Residential Flooring installation coordinator. Hamning has rejoined the H.J. Martin and Son team as...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels

Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bank First Announces Four Promotions

Manitowoc-based Bank First has announced the promotions of four of its employees. Tom Omdahl has been promoted to Vice President – BSA/Compliance Officer. Tom joined Bank First in 2018 and has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry. He is responsible for overseeing bank compliance with regulatory requirements, internal policies and procedures, and also serves as the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer. In addition, Tom manages the bank’s Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) program, which is designed to detect and prevent money laundering. He is a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association and is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager. Tom earned his bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from UW – Madison.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the victims of a triple shooting on the east side of Green Bay has life-threatening injuries, police say. Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Weeks Remaining For FORWARD Grant Requests

A spokesman for the FORWARD Endowment said there are less than two weeks left on submitting grant applications for 2022. Dean Halverson is Chairman of the Gift Committee for Friends of Resources, Wildlife, and Recreational Development, founded by the Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game. Halverson said that FORWARD...
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: WIS 441 northbound accident cleared, on-ramp reopened

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that the crash on WIS 441 at the on-ramp from Calumet Street is cleared. All lanes are now open at this time. Third crash in Outagamie County closes right lane on WIS 441 northbound. MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 6:03 p.m.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Left lane on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County back open

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 northbound at Holland Road in Little Chute is cleared. All lanes of traffic are now open. Another crash on I-41 northbound causes left lane to close in Outagamie County. MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 5:15 p.m.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

