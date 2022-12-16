ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury, CT

NBC Connecticut

Woman Injured After Being Pulled From Car That Crashed in Wallingford

Police are investigating after a woman sustained injuries during a car crash in Wallingford Monday evening. The crash happened on Route 5, also known as North Colony Road, in front of Staples Plaza. Responding officers said a woman was extricated and she has moderate injuries. The scene remains active. No...
WALLINGFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

No injuries after motorist crashes into pole in Newington

NEWINGTON – A motorist crashed into a utility pole over the weekend. Newington volunteer firefighters said around 11:34 p.m. Saturday that they were responding to Louis Street for the report of a car versus pole. According to firefighters, no injuries were reported in the single-car crash, and no extrication...
NEWINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man injured in Route 2 crash

GLASTONBURY — A man who was seriously injured in a one-car crash Sunday morning on Route 2 was in critical condition today at Hartford Hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman. State police identified the man as Alvin Ellison, 32, whose address is an apartment at 62 Simmons Road in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Emergency crews respond to 3-alarm apartment fire in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency response crews are responding to a 3-alarm blaze in Vernon on Monday morning. The flames erupted on Talcottville Road in an apartment complex. Manchester fire crews are on the scene assisting with the response. Officials have not said if there are any injuries as a result of this fire or […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in West Hartford Center

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car in West Hartford Center Saturday afternoon. The West Hartford Police Department responded to the accident near 20 S. Main St. just after 1 p.m., and police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian on-scene. […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Agawam crash leaves 4 injured, one seriously

AGAWAM – Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a serious crash that left four people injured, one seriously. The crash took place at about 9 p.m., Friday, on North Street near the intersection of Avalon Place. It caused the street to be closed for at least three hours, said Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia.
AGAWAM, MA
New Haven Independent

Branford Man Killed In Downtown Car Crash

A 25-year-old Branford man named Max Peters died following a two-car crash at a notorious highway-adjacent downtown intersection. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway broke that news in a Friday afternoon email press release. In a separate email press release, Shumway also noted that, on Monday morning, city police responded to a shooting-hoax call in the Hill (See more on that below.)
BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

6 People Displaced After Manchester Duplex Fire

Six people are displaced after a fire at a duplex in Manchester early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to Eldridge Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of a fire with heavy smoke in the basement of the home. When crews arrived, they said they found smoke coming...
MANCHESTER, CT
Bristol Press

Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line

BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
PLAINVILLE, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Street Violence Continues As Pedestrians and Cyclists Fight Over Scraps

There are times when I have to ask why we are even having this discussion. One of these times was last week, as Simsbury held a public hearing to allow residents to weigh in on whether bicycles belong on sidewalks. The ordinance banning bicycles from sidewalks in town was passed in 1990 and those caught violating it can be fined. News coverage of this took the embellished controversy at face value, framing the issue as keeping cyclists safe at the risk of endangering pedestrians, particularly those with hearing loss or mobility issues.
SIMSBURY, CT

