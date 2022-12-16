Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Woman Injured After Being Pulled From Car That Crashed in Wallingford
Police are investigating after a woman sustained injuries during a car crash in Wallingford Monday evening. The crash happened on Route 5, also known as North Colony Road, in front of Staples Plaza. Responding officers said a woman was extricated and she has moderate injuries. The scene remains active. No...
Interstate 95 North reopens in Old Saybrook after 2-car crash
A two-car crash caused delays on Interstate 95 North in Old Saybrook Tuesday morning.
Driver rescued after car crashes into Pawcatuck River
An investigation is underway after a man crashed his car into the Pawcatuck River Monday evening, according to police.
New Britain Herald
No injuries after motorist crashes into pole in Newington
NEWINGTON – A motorist crashed into a utility pole over the weekend. Newington volunteer firefighters said around 11:34 p.m. Saturday that they were responding to Louis Street for the report of a car versus pole. According to firefighters, no injuries were reported in the single-car crash, and no extrication...
Driver Goes Airborne, Strikes Trees After Driver Travels Off Glastonbury Roadway
A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his car left the roadway and struck multiple trees in Connecticut. The crash happened in Hartford County on Route 2 in Glastonbury at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2018 Honda Accord EX-L was traveling east near...
Eyewitness News
Woman killed in North Haven crash was ejected, struck by tractor trailer
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - I-91 south was closed Sunday night between Exits 8 and 9 in North Haven because of a deadly crash, according to the state Department of Transportation and state police. The highway has since reopened. State police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cassandra Leigh Carlson of...
East Hartford man injured in Route 2 crash
GLASTONBURY — A man who was seriously injured in a one-car crash Sunday morning on Route 2 was in critical condition today at Hartford Hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman. State police identified the man as Alvin Ellison, 32, whose address is an apartment at 62 Simmons Road in...
23-Year-Old Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On I-91 In North Haven
A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in a crash after hitting a car and being thrown from her vehicle onto the roadway where she was hit by a tractor-trailer. The crash took place in New Haven County around 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, on I-91 southbound near Exit 9 in North Haven.
NBC Connecticut
Hundreds of Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spills From Tractor-Trailer in North Stonington
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said they're investigating a fuel spill that happened in North Stonington Monday afternoon. DEEP officials and Kropp Environmental Contractors, Inc., based in Franklin, are at the scene of the Pilot Travel Center working to clean up a diesel fuel spill. Authorities...
Emergency crews respond to 3-alarm apartment fire in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency response crews are responding to a 3-alarm blaze in Vernon on Monday morning. The flames erupted on Talcottville Road in an apartment complex. Manchester fire crews are on the scene assisting with the response. Officials have not said if there are any injuries as a result of this fire or […]
Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in West Hartford Center
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car in West Hartford Center Saturday afternoon. The West Hartford Police Department responded to the accident near 20 S. Main St. just after 1 p.m., and police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian on-scene. […]
Agawam crash leaves 4 injured, one seriously
AGAWAM – Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a serious crash that left four people injured, one seriously. The crash took place at about 9 p.m., Friday, on North Street near the intersection of Avalon Place. It caused the street to be closed for at least three hours, said Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia.
Branford Man Killed In Downtown Car Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man named Max Peters died following a two-car crash at a notorious highway-adjacent downtown intersection. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway broke that news in a Friday afternoon email press release. In a separate email press release, Shumway also noted that, on Monday morning, city police responded to a shooting-hoax call in the Hill (See more on that below.)
Police identify victim in Torrington tractor-trailer crash
The victim has been identified as Mahamadou Keita, from Pennsylvania.
NBC Connecticut
6 People Displaced After Manchester Duplex Fire
Six people are displaced after a fire at a duplex in Manchester early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to Eldridge Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of a fire with heavy smoke in the basement of the home. When crews arrived, they said they found smoke coming...
Bristol Press
Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line
BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
East Longmeadow Road closed in both directions
East Longmeadow Road is closed in both directions Friday night.
Police: Man shot in targeted attack at Norwich gas station
A man was shot in the head outside of a Norwich convenience store in what police believe was a targeted attack.
Eyewitness News
1 adult, 2 children rescued after getting lost and disoriented in woods
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester fire department as well as Manchester police department rescued three people after they got lost in the woods on Case Mountain. The fire department said they received a 911 call at around 5:30 p.m. from an adult and two children who were disoriented in the woods.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Street Violence Continues As Pedestrians and Cyclists Fight Over Scraps
There are times when I have to ask why we are even having this discussion. One of these times was last week, as Simsbury held a public hearing to allow residents to weigh in on whether bicycles belong on sidewalks. The ordinance banning bicycles from sidewalks in town was passed in 1990 and those caught violating it can be fined. News coverage of this took the embellished controversy at face value, framing the issue as keeping cyclists safe at the risk of endangering pedestrians, particularly those with hearing loss or mobility issues.
