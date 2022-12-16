Read full article on original website
Jefferson Elementary counselor named Elementary School Counselor of the Year
News Release Nebraska School Counselors Association. In conjunction with their Annual School Counselor Academy, the Nebraska School Counselor Association (NSCA) is pleased to announce recipients of numerous awards. Ms. Kara Hahn was named the 2022 Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Ms. Hahn is a school counselor at Jefferson...
klkntv.com
A clearer picture emerges after cancellation of Lincoln drag show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Star City Pride says the drag show it canceled last week wasn’t aimed toward children. President Gretchen Arroyo said her entertainment director spoke with the venue, Crescent Moon, to make sure the all-ages drag show and a seperate event happening the next day at a bar, clearly stated age restrictions in marketing materials.
klkntv.com
Benefits that thousands of Nebraskans rely on may soon be harder to get
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite historic inflation and soaring grocery prices, many households that currently qualify for federal assistance programs might not in the near future. Currently, about 150,000 Nebraskans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to help buy food. The program, funded by the federal...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools reschedules finals in case of blizzard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – To stay ahead of Nebraska’s unpredictable weather, Lincoln Public Schools said Monday that it has rescheduled finals for high school students. All finals will be held on Wednesday, with classes operating on a regular bell schedule, according to a release from LPS. Officials said...
Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’
OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing. Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District Court judge ruled Friday in a […] The post Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Don Walton: Conservative Republican dominance in Nebraska points to many factors
Some interesting post-mortem metrics from Nebraska's November general election compiled by Steve Smith at Civic Nebraska:. * 55% turnout by registered voters. * 40% voted before Election Day, overwhelmingly by mail. * 69% turnout in the 11 rural counties that conduct elections only by mail. * 51% early voting in...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
klkntv.com
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
Irrigators granted standing in formal protest over consolidation of Central, Dawson power districts
LINCOLN — After a morning-long hearing Friday, irrigators in central Nebraska were granted formal legal standing to protest the proposed “merger” of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with the nearby Dawson Power District. The Nebraska Power Review Board will take testimony Jan. 27 over whether to approve the consolidation, which would involve […] The post Irrigators granted standing in formal protest over consolidation of Central, Dawson power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
newwaysministry.org
Omaha Archdiocese Issues Revised Transgender Policy, But Still Faces Criticism
A U.S. archdiocese has issued a revised gender policy for Catholic schools after withdrawing a detailed six-page policy on the same topic earlier this year because of intense pushback from Catholics. The Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, issued a new, one-page policy to be enacted in the coming school year. Crux...
Fewer new COVID-19 cases reported in Omaha metro on Monday
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 491 new cases since its last report on Thursday for a total of 176,812 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.
WOWT
BREAKING: Inspectors condemn Legacy Crossing apartments
Tenants of an Omaha apartment complex are left stranded with few answers. Latino Peace Officers Association under investigation. A nonprofit that works with police is under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service. Festival shines lights on Ukraine. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Hanukkah celebration is calling special attention to Ukraine...
klkntv.com
City Impact holds holiday sale to save parent’s dignity at discount prices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For 25 years, City Impact has hosted shopping opportunities for parents to buy gifts without breaking the bank. From bikes to the latest technology there was something for all ages and tastes. Impact co-founder Brad Bryan said the goal of the market was to save...
KSNB Local4
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
KETV.com
'Think outside the box': New president gives animals the good life at Omaha's zoo
OMAHA, Neb. — Before human onlookers arrive, gorillas are released into an exhibit prime for primates. Lettuce heads are scattered along the wood chip ground and placed high in branches. Large hammocks swing. But then there’s the excitement we might not notice at first glance. Seeds are hidden in...
News Channel Nebraska
Another polar vortex?....Maybe not
BEATRICE – With a widespread severe plunge in temperatures forecast across the U.S. going into the Christmas Holiday, do visions of another polar vortex dance in the heads of utility officials? Perhaps…but not likely the one that happened in February, of 2021. "We are monitoring it....SPP (Southwest Power...
KETV.com
Residents at Omaha apartment complex forced to relocate Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Residents at an Omaha apartment complex were notified Monday morning that they were being relocated, according to the city. The city of Omaha said Legacy Crossing has widespread and severe fire and housing code violations. Mayor Jean Stothert, fire Chief Dan Olsen, planning Director Dave Fanslau,...
Severe code violations displace Omaha apartment complex residents
The move is due to 'widespread and severe' fire and housing code violations. You can watch 1 p.m.'s news conference live here.
ucollege.edu
Union students leapt to action in mid-air medical emergency
When a fellow passenger had a medical emergency on their flight, international rescue and relief senior Allen Stafford and junior Christian Thomas sprung into action. Stafford and Thomas were flying home to Washington State for Thanksgiving break when, two hours from their destination, the EMT training they received as part of their degree was put to the test.
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to program
Collier during his days at Florida.Photo by(Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Nebraska football had a big Saturday, and their second move of the day was landing former Florida defensive back Cory Collier Jr. He made the announcement via Twitter.
