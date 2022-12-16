OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing. Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District Court judge ruled Friday in a […] The post Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO