Nebraska City, NE

klkntv.com

A clearer picture emerges after cancellation of Lincoln drag show

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Star City Pride says the drag show it canceled last week wasn’t aimed toward children. President Gretchen Arroyo said her entertainment director spoke with the venue, Crescent Moon, to make sure the all-ages drag show and a seperate event happening the next day at a bar, clearly stated age restrictions in marketing materials.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Benefits that thousands of Nebraskans rely on may soon be harder to get

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite historic inflation and soaring grocery prices, many households that currently qualify for federal assistance programs might not in the near future. Currently, about 150,000 Nebraskans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to help buy food. The program, funded by the federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools reschedules finals in case of blizzard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – To stay ahead of Nebraska’s unpredictable weather, Lincoln Public Schools said Monday that it has rescheduled finals for high school students. All finals will be held on Wednesday, with classes operating on a regular bell schedule, according to a release from LPS. Officials said...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’

OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing.  Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District Court judge ruled Friday in a […] The post Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Irrigators granted standing in formal protest over consolidation of Central, Dawson power districts

LINCOLN — After a morning-long hearing Friday, irrigators in central Nebraska were granted formal legal standing to protest the proposed “merger” of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with the nearby Dawson Power District. The Nebraska Power Review Board will take testimony Jan. 27 over whether to approve the consolidation, which would involve […] The post Irrigators granted standing in formal protest over consolidation of Central, Dawson power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
DAWSON, NE
newwaysministry.org

Omaha Archdiocese Issues Revised Transgender Policy, But Still Faces Criticism

A U.S. archdiocese has issued a revised gender policy for Catholic schools after withdrawing a detailed six-page policy on the same topic earlier this year because of intense pushback from Catholics. The Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, issued a new, one-page policy to be enacted in the coming school year. Crux...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Inspectors condemn Legacy Crossing apartments

Tenants of an Omaha apartment complex are left stranded with few answers. Latino Peace Officers Association under investigation. A nonprofit that works with police is under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service. Festival shines lights on Ukraine. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Hanukkah celebration is calling special attention to Ukraine...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

City Impact holds holiday sale to save parent’s dignity at discount prices

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For 25 years, City Impact has hosted shopping opportunities for parents to buy gifts without breaking the bank. From bikes to the latest technology there was something for all ages and tastes. Impact co-founder Brad Bryan said the goal of the market was to save...
KSNB Local4

Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Another polar vortex?....Maybe not

BEATRICE – With a widespread severe plunge in temperatures forecast across the U.S. going into the Christmas Holiday, do visions of another polar vortex dance in the heads of utility officials? Perhaps…but not likely the one that happened in February, of 2021. "We are monitoring it....SPP (Southwest Power...
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Residents at Omaha apartment complex forced to relocate Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Residents at an Omaha apartment complex were notified Monday morning that they were being relocated, according to the city. The city of Omaha said Legacy Crossing has widespread and severe fire and housing code violations. Mayor Jean Stothert, fire Chief Dan Olsen, planning Director Dave Fanslau,...
OMAHA, NE
ucollege.edu

Union students leapt to action in mid-air medical emergency

When a fellow passenger had a medical emergency on their flight, international rescue and relief senior Allen Stafford and junior Christian Thomas sprung into action. Stafford and Thomas were flying home to Washington State for Thanksgiving break when, two hours from their destination, the EMT training they received as part of their degree was put to the test.
LINCOLN, NE

