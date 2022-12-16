Read full article on original website
Dighton Man Killed in Norwood Ammonia Leak Identified
NORWOOD — A Dighton man killed in an ammonia leak incident at a Norwood food processing facility on Monday has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Arguin. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said another man was also injured in the leak, but first responders were able to stabilize the second victim and he has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.
Officials investigating deadly crash in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A person has died as a result of a rollover crash in West Bridgewater. The crash happened on Route 24 southbound, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Monday. When rescue crews arrived on scene they found two people trapped in the vehicle, both were unresponsive according the Massachusetts State Police.
capecod.com
Crash causes significant delays on Route in east of Sagamore Bridge
SANDWICH – A traffic crash caused significant delays for eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened between the Mid Cape Connector (Exit 55) and Route 130 (exit 59). A commercial truck and a pickup truck were reportedly involved. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
newbedfordguide.com
Chemical leak injures one, kills worker at Norwood, Massachusetts food plant
“State Police detectives from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have joined Norwood Police and Fire personnel, OSHA, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and the Fire Marshal’s Hazardous Materials Team, in investigating a fatal incident at an industrial property in Norwood. Norwood Police and Fire received an emergency...
WCVB
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
Acushnet Hunter Suffers Minor Injuries in Tree Stand Accident
ACUSHNET — A hunter in the woods behind an Acushnet horse farm was rescued and taken to the hospital with minor injuries after finding himself in a precarious position early Monday morning. Acushnet Fire Chief Thomas Farland confirmed scanner reports that a hunter was alone in the woods when...
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
NECN
Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse
A car slammed into the side of a block of stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements. There’s major structural damage to the building,...
capecod.com
One person transported to hospital after crash in Chatham
CHATHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Chatham around 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 28) at Colonial Drive. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene, which was investigated by Chatham Police, was cleared. Cape...
fallriverreporter.com
Two sent to the hospital after Rhode Island highway wrong-way crash led to driver fleeing from police
A man was arrested Saturday evening after reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway and then running from police. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 7:00 p.m., a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route 37 West traveling the wrong way (east) from Natick Avenue in Cranston. The operator, identified as 56-year-old Jay J. Petit, 56, of Oakdale, CT continued along for just under half-a-mile in the second lane while passing multiple vehicles the wrong way. The operator then merged onto the exit-ramp from Route 295 North to Route 37 West, still traveling the wrong way, and travelled approximately 800 feet on the exit-ramp until it struck a second vehicle, a 2017 Honda Accord, head-on.
GoLocalProv
Impaired Drivers Wreak Havoc on RI Roads Overnight
Law enforcement is reporting two incidents involving impaired drivers on Rhode Island highways overnight. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver causing a head-on crash on Route 37. According to the Rhode Island State Police, on Saturday, December 17 at approximately 7:05 PM, a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route...
I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash
EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
nbcboston.com
Driver Accused of Being Drunk, High in Route 3 Crash That Killed Veteran Randolph Cop
A 35-year-old woman from Rockland, Massachusetts, has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a crash in May that killed an off-duty Randolph police officer. A grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging Kaleigh Davidson with one count each...
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol Country sobriety checkpoint scheduled as Christmas apporaches
Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County between FThursday, December 22, into Friday, December 23, 2022. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public...
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police Department drone team members locate missing child
“On Friday, December 16, 2022 at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of the Dartmouth Police Department Drone Unit were requested to respond to Freetown to assist with locating a missing two-year-old child. Within fifteen (15) minutes of their arrival, drone operator, Officer Justin MEDEIROS, identified a heat signature in a wooded...
Chief: Man with chainsaw damaged Cohasset police station, dangled kids near window during standoff
COHASSET, Mass. — A chainsaw-wielding man who attempted to cut his way into the Cohasset police station before he barricaded himself in his home and dangled his two young children near a window during a tense, hourslong standoff is expected to face a judge Monday. Brian Buckley, 35, of...
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 2 in connection to Fall River day care break-ins
Fall River police arrested two people suspected of breaking into The Pumpkin Patch Childcare center on two separate occasions last week. An investigation led police to execute a search warrant at an apartment building on South Main Street. Police arrested 44-year-old Eric Teasdale and 37-year-old Renae Frank after evidence from...
fallriverreporter.com
Man dies after being struck by truck in Massachusetts, leaves behind wife and young son
State and local authorities are investigating after a man died after reportedly being hit by a truck Friday morning in Massachusetts. According to Franklin Police, just after 6:30 a.m., Franklin Police and Fire Department units were dispatched to 176 Grove Street, XPO Logistics, for a report of a person down and not breathing.
capecod.com
Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6
BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woodline. The crash happened westbound past Exit 72 (Willow Street) shortly after 1 PM Friday. A Yarmouth ambulance also responded to the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if weather was a factor in the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene was cleared.
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
