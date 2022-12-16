A man was arrested Saturday evening after reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway and then running from police. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 7:00 p.m., a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route 37 West traveling the wrong way (east) from Natick Avenue in Cranston. The operator, identified as 56-year-old Jay J. Petit, 56, of Oakdale, CT continued along for just under half-a-mile in the second lane while passing multiple vehicles the wrong way. The operator then merged onto the exit-ramp from Route 295 North to Route 37 West, still traveling the wrong way, and travelled approximately 800 feet on the exit-ramp until it struck a second vehicle, a 2017 Honda Accord, head-on.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO