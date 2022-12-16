ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

1420 WBSM

Dighton Man Killed in Norwood Ammonia Leak Identified

NORWOOD — A Dighton man killed in an ammonia leak incident at a Norwood food processing facility on Monday has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Arguin. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said another man was also injured in the leak, but first responders were able to stabilize the second victim and he has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.
NORWOOD, MA
capecod.com

Crash causes significant delays on Route in east of Sagamore Bridge

SANDWICH – A traffic crash caused significant delays for eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened between the Mid Cape Connector (Exit 55) and Route 130 (exit 59). A commercial truck and a pickup truck were reportedly involved. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Chemical leak injures one, kills worker at Norwood, Massachusetts food plant

“State Police detectives from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have joined Norwood Police and Fire personnel, OSHA, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and the Fire Marshal’s Hazardous Materials Team, in investigating a fatal incident at an industrial property in Norwood. Norwood Police and Fire received an emergency...
NORWOOD, MA
NECN

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

One person transported to hospital after crash in Chatham

CHATHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Chatham around 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 28) at Colonial Drive. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene, which was investigated by Chatham Police, was cleared. Cape...
CHATHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two sent to the hospital after Rhode Island highway wrong-way crash led to driver fleeing from police

A man was arrested Saturday evening after reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway and then running from police. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 7:00 p.m., a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route 37 West traveling the wrong way (east) from Natick Avenue in Cranston. The operator, identified as 56-year-old Jay J. Petit, 56, of Oakdale, CT continued along for just under half-a-mile in the second lane while passing multiple vehicles the wrong way. The operator then merged onto the exit-ramp from Route 295 North to Route 37 West, still traveling the wrong way, and travelled approximately 800 feet on the exit-ramp until it struck a second vehicle, a 2017 Honda Accord, head-on.
CRANSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Impaired Drivers Wreak Havoc on RI Roads Overnight

Law enforcement is reporting two incidents involving impaired drivers on Rhode Island highways overnight. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver causing a head-on crash on Route 37. According to the Rhode Island State Police, on Saturday, December 17 at approximately 7:05 PM, a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash

EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
EVERETT, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Bristol Country sobriety checkpoint scheduled as Christmas apporaches

Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County between FThursday, December 22, into Friday, December 23, 2022. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Dartmouth Police Department drone team members locate missing child

“On Friday, December 16, 2022 at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of the Dartmouth Police Department Drone Unit were requested to respond to Freetown to assist with locating a missing two-year-old child. Within fifteen (15) minutes of their arrival, drone operator, Officer Justin MEDEIROS, identified a heat signature in a wooded...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Police arrest 2 in connection to Fall River day care break-ins

Fall River police arrested two people suspected of breaking into The Pumpkin Patch Childcare center on two separate occasions last week. An investigation led police to execute a search warrant at an apartment building on South Main Street. Police arrested 44-year-old Eric Teasdale and 37-year-old Renae Frank after evidence from...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6

BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woodline. The crash happened westbound past Exit 72 (Willow Street) shortly after 1 PM Friday. A Yarmouth ambulance also responded to the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if weather was a factor in the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene was cleared.
YARMOUTH, MA

