Free agent swingman Shabazz Muhammad, the No. 14 pick of the 2013 draft, has signed a contract to play in the NBA G League, sources tell Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Muhammad holds five seasons of NBA experience, primarily with the Timberwolves. He was released by Minnesota towards the end of 2017-18 and finished out the season with Milwaukee, but has been out of the league ever since.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO