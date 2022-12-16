Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Projecting the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters
Dec. 20 marks the first day fans can begin voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star game starters. It’s a similar
Report: Purchase of Suns being finalized
Mat Ishbia, a billionaire mortgage lender, is finalizing a deal to buy the Suns, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ishbia will pay about $4 billion, according to Wojnarowski, which would be a record price for an NBA team. The WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury will also be part of the deal, Woj adds.
Donovan Mitchell discusses trade to Cavs, Rudy Gobert relationship, more
Facing his former team for the first time since being traded from the Jazz to the Cavaliers over the offseason, Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting on Monday, leading the Cavs to a 23-point victory. Utah’s leading scorer on the night, with 24 points, was forward...
Adam Silver addresses expansion as NBA returns to Mexico City
Commissioner Adam Silver received several questions about expansion before the Heat and Spurs played Saturday in Mexico City, tweets Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. The league used to travel to Mexico frequently, but because of the pandemic, today marked the first NBA game in the country since 2019. At a...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Kentucky DL Target Tavion Gadson Announces Signing Day Plans
Kentucky defensive line target Tavion Gadson has once again changed plans and will sign with a program on Wednesday. Standing at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, the Savannah, Georgia native had been committed to Florida State since Aug. 11, and was expected to put pen to paper during the early signing ...
Report: Extension for Kings GM Monte McNair being discussed
There’s “fresh buzz” around the league that talks regarding an extension for Kings GM Monte McNair have advanced, Marc Stein reports in a Substack post. There’s a growing expectation among NBA circles that McNair will sign an extension as soon as next month. Entering the final...
Hawks F John Collins' expected return date revealed
Hawks forward John Collins is expected to return to action on Monday against Orlando, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link). Collins is officially listed as questionable, but it sounds like he’ll be upgraded later Monday. He suffered a left ankle sprain on Dec. 2 and was expected to miss at least two weeks, so his return appears to be on schedule. He has missed eight straight games with the injury.
Former first-round pick Shabazz Muhammad signs G League contract
Free agent swingman Shabazz Muhammad, the No. 14 pick of the 2013 draft, has signed a contract to play in the NBA G League, sources tell Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Muhammad holds five seasons of NBA experience, primarily with the Timberwolves. He was released by Minnesota towards the end of 2017-18 and finished out the season with Milwaukee, but has been out of the league ever since.
Spurs considering best path toward rebuilding team
The Spurs have created “optionality” as they consider the best path toward rebuilding, general manager Brian Wright told Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Wright explained that the organization has the ability to improve through the draft, trades or free agency. San Antonio has one of the league’s worst records...
NHL roundup: Jordan Staal completes Hurricanes' rally vs. Penguins
Jordan Staal's goal with 6:27 to play gave the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 comeback victory against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The outcome extended Carolina's point streak to 11 games. However, Pittsburgh's seven-game winning streak, which was the longest active mark in the NHL, came to a close. Derek...
Twins interested in Justin Turner, AJ Pollock
Justin Turner and AJ Pollock are among the veteran free agents under consideration by the Twins as they look to further bolster their lineup, The Athletic’s Dan Hayes reports. Hayes’ piece was written prior to Minnesota’s signing of Joey Gallo to a one-year, $11M contract. Gallo was also listed...
