ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Report: Purchase of Suns being finalized

Mat Ishbia, a billionaire mortgage lender, is finalizing a deal to buy the Suns, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ishbia will pay about $4 billion, according to Wojnarowski, which would be a record price for an NBA team. The WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury will also be part of the deal, Woj adds.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Hoops Rumors

Report: Extension for Kings GM Monte McNair being discussed

There’s “fresh buzz” around the league that talks regarding an extension for Kings GM Monte McNair have advanced, Marc Stein reports in a Substack post. There’s a growing expectation among NBA circles that McNair will sign an extension as soon as next month. Entering the final...
Hoops Rumors

Hawks F John Collins' expected return date revealed

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to return to action on Monday against Orlando, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link). Collins is officially listed as questionable, but it sounds like he’ll be upgraded later Monday. He suffered a left ankle sprain on Dec. 2 and was expected to miss at least two weeks, so his return appears to be on schedule. He has missed eight straight games with the injury.
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Former first-round pick Shabazz Muhammad signs G League contract

Free agent swingman Shabazz Muhammad, the No. 14 pick of the 2013 draft, has signed a contract to play in the NBA G League, sources tell Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Muhammad holds five seasons of NBA experience, primarily with the Timberwolves. He was released by Minnesota towards the end of 2017-18 and finished out the season with Milwaukee, but has been out of the league ever since.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hoops Rumors

Spurs considering best path toward rebuilding team

The Spurs have created “optionality” as they consider the best path toward rebuilding, general manager Brian Wright told Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Wright explained that the organization has the ability to improve through the draft, trades or free agency. San Antonio has one of the league’s worst records...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins interested in Justin Turner, AJ Pollock

Justin Turner and AJ Pollock are among the veteran free agents under consideration by the Twins as they look to further bolster their lineup, The Athletic’s Dan Hayes reports. Hayes’ piece was written prior to Minnesota’s signing of Joey Gallo to a one-year, $11M contract. Gallo was also listed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy