Diana Kipyokei banned six years, stripped of Boston Marathon title

Kenyan Diana Kipyokei has been banned six years and had her 2021 Boston Marathon title stripped for a positive drug test and providing false information. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/20/diana-kipyokei-boston-marathon-doping-ban/

