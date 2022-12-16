Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Beat Feuz, Olympic downhill champion, sets Alpine skiing retirement
Reigning Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland said he will retire next month at age 35. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/21/beat-feuz-olympic-downhill-champion-sets-alpine-skiing-retirement/
WKTV
Diana Kipyokei banned six years, stripped of Boston Marathon title
Kenyan Diana Kipyokei has been banned six years and had her 2021 Boston Marathon title stripped for a positive drug test and providing false information. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/20/diana-kipyokei-boston-marathon-doping-ban/
Comments / 0