Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Orchard Park businesses dig out day after snowfall, Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — At Danny’s South Restaurant down the street from Highmark Stadium on Abbott Road, the lake effect snow machine kept the owner of the business busy plowing out a popular tailgating lot Saturday morning. He wasn’t done plowing when fans started showing up at 8 a.m. The snow band kept Bills […]
Winter Storm Watch Friday through Monday as powerful storm forecast for Christmas weekend
All you last minute Christmas shoppers may want to rethink that strategy this year as a potentially impactful pre-Christmas storm is looming and forecasters are watching for indications on where exactly the system will track.
Sunrise Smart Start: Verizon store robbery, Buffalo Bills snowball fight
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 19, 2022.
Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend
After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie Makes a Big Deposit of Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Portions of southern Erie County measured between 1 and 2 feet of snowfall during the last 24 hours. This compared to the Rochester area which generally saw less than an inch of accumulation. This Lake Erie snow squall will likely bring another 6 to 10 inches in southern Erie County and 2 to 5 inches into portions of Wyoming County. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for communities south of Buffalo.
Buffalo Rumblings
Taron Johnson’s horsecollar fuels Bills’ fifth-straight win
During the first quarter of a wintery Saturday night victory for the Buffalo Bills’ over the Miami Dolphins, running back Raheem Mostert ripped off a diabolical run down the right side of the field. He was pulled down to the turf after gaining 67 yards with two defenders hanging on for dear life.
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York
Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel speaks out after Bills fans hurled ice balls
Bills fans took home-field advantage to another level on Saturday night during Buffalo’s 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins. Outside of the snow that mother nature dumped on Buffalo, snowballs plummeted down from the stands at Highmark Stadium each time the Dolphins entered the red zone. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel, wasn’t pleased with the environment, expressing concern for people’s safety as chunks of ice were being hurled as well. “I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads,” McDaniel said, per Pro Football Talk. “I think that’s what [the officials] were concerned with as well....
Lake-effect snow warnings still in effect into tonight
From your Weather Authority, lake-effect snow warnings are still in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties into the night. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of the day in those two counties with perhaps some locally higher amounts up to 4 to 5 inches where squalls persist. There is much less coverage […]
The Bumpiest Road To Drive In New York State?
The tolls in New York State along the Thruway/I-90 are expected to rise over the next few years. As we get ready to pay more to travel back and forth, the cost to do so will increase. The reasoning behind the increase is that the Thruway needs repairs and will need even more as the Thruway ages.
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Amherst
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner Sunday for the TAKE 5 drawing. The winning ticket was sold for the December 17 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $18,960.50 and was purchased at Speedway on Maple Road in Amherst. The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5...
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced Sunday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Maple Road in Buffalo.
Chris Jacobs pays $1.3 million for his sixth 700 Block building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rep. Chris Jacobs has acquired his sixth property along the 700 block of downtown’s Main Street. Through his 743 Main Street LLC affiliate, Jacobs paid $1.3 million for the 32,868-square-foot building at 743 Main St., buying it from New York City-based investors Nathan Associates LLC. The deal closed Dec. 15, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Radigan's Irish Pub transitions to Hamburg Taproom — with Just Pizza
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg sports bar at 4170 Southwestern Blvd. is transitioning to new ownership with an in-house pizza franchise. Radigan’s Irish Pub will become the Hamburg Taproom, with a modified menu that includes Just Pizza & Wings. The project comes from David Pozzuto and Mike Szpara,...
Dinosaur Adventure at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center happening this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looking for a family fun activity this weekend? How about taking a blast to the past, all the way to the dinosaur days! The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center is transforming into a dino-land for Dinosaur Adventure this weekend, December 17-18. Children of all ages will enjoy a realistic fossil search, racing […]
Officials announce completion of $20M housing development in Buffalo
The development, Mount Aaron Village, features 59 apartments. New York State's Homes and Community Renewal department says 18 of these homes are "for people who need supportive services to live independently."
Buffalo Police retired K9 dies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that one of its K9 officers that retired has died. The police department said K9 Destro was born on September 27, 2011, and officially began service on the force on September 21, 2012. K9 Destro and his K9 Handler John...
Miller's Thumb Bakery & Cafe brings house-milled breads, pastries to Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new bakery cafe in Tonawanda is bringing house-milled breads, sandwiches and pastries to the region, as well as a bit of education. Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Café opened at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at 258 Highland Parkway, formerly home to the Ken-Ton Federal Credit Union. By 2 p.m., the pastry section was wiped out and just a few loaves of fresh bread remained.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
30-year-old Cassandra Elmore of Batavia, is the woman whose dog reportedly ingested narcotics on more than one occasion and required medical treatment. This lead to her arrest; since then, she has consistently missed scheduled court appearances, despite her promise that once the case is cleared, people will better understand what actually happened. Her latest no-show was yesterday. The assistant public defender told the judge that he has not heard from Elmore and has not been able to contact her for weeks. Motions were going to be filed on her behalf yesterday; however, the judge thought it best to wait until she was present. Since Elmore’s arrest earlier this year, she has also been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, obstruction of governmental administration and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
690K+
Followers
87K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1