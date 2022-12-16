30-year-old Cassandra Elmore of Batavia, is the woman whose dog reportedly ingested narcotics on more than one occasion and required medical treatment. This lead to her arrest; since then, she has consistently missed scheduled court appearances, despite her promise that once the case is cleared, people will better understand what actually happened. Her latest no-show was yesterday. The assistant public defender told the judge that he has not heard from Elmore and has not been able to contact her for weeks. Motions were going to be filed on her behalf yesterday; however, the judge thought it best to wait until she was present. Since Elmore’s arrest earlier this year, she has also been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, obstruction of governmental administration and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

