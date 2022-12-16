The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO