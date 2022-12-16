ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

LaMelo Ball's Newest Puma Shoes Release Today

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzepZ_0jkwfAAz00

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's first signature shoe drops today in a volt colorway.

The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been a disaster for the Charlotte Hornets. After two straight Play-In Tournament appearances, Charlotte has gotten off to a 7-21 start this year.

However, Charlotte's struggles can largely be attributed to the absence of NBA All-Star guard LaMelo Ball . After dealing with ankle injuries, Ball is back on the court, and all is right in the basketball world.

Earlier this fall, Puma introduced Ball's second signature shoe, the Puma MB.02. Much to our surprise, Ball's first signature shoe, the Puma MB.01, is making a comeback. Luckily for fans, it is happening right before the holidays.

During Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Pistons, Ball wore a pair of bright green shoes which are now enjoying a general release to the public. Below is everything fans need to know about today's drop.

Puma MB.01

A detailed look at LaMelo Ball's shoes.

© Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

During Wednesday night's game, Ball wore the Puma MB.01 in the 'Volt' colorway. The shoes are dropping today, Friday, December 16, 2022. Fans can purchase the shoes on Puma's website for $120 in adult sizes and $90 in big kids' sizes.

The low-cut basketball shoes feature lightweight yet responsive NITRO foam throughout the midsole. Traction is provided by an engineered nonslip rubber compound that is ideal for quick cuts and spot-up jumpers.

Additionally, the breathable monomesh upper is draped in designs and nods to the out-of-this-world player, whose play is a constant reminder that he is one-of-one.

There is a strong chance that this is the last colorway of the Puma MB.01 we see for a long time (if not ever), so fans wanting one final shoe from the first installment of Ball's signature line should not delay. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Five Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Nike

LeBron James Personalizes his Retro Shoes

Adidas Signs 12 NBA Rookies

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection

Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Official Images

Jordan Brand is on a streak right now. When Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title back in 1991, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. This immediately became an iconic shoe for Jordan, who eventually went on to win six championships. His career was certainly iconic, and his shoes were able to embrace that history.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway

The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date

This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
The Commercial Appeal

NBA referee John Goble explains Ja Morant ejection vs. Thunder

When Ja Morant was ejected near the end of the first half Saturday, many Memphis Grizzlies and basketball fans took to social media to show their confusion. In a pool report after the game, crew chief referee John Goble explained why Morant received both of his technical fouls. The first technical came late in the second quarter when Morant was attempting to catch a pass and appeared frustrated that a foul wasn't called. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
436
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy