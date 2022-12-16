ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita

Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Police arrest teenage suspect in connection to Friday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities has arrested an 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that took place Late Friday night in NE Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old boy that took place around half passed 10 Friday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of E Kemper.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Zandra Adams. Police say Zandra walked away from her home in the 4500 block of South Charles Ave around 6:40 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19). Zandra is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection to this shooting. The Wichita Police Department confirmed an 18-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported late Friday night in northeast Wichita. An ambulance rushed the teen from the scene in the 4200 block of North Dellrose (near 37th and Oliver) to a local hospital.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Pretty Prairie man dead after Kingman Co. crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in Kingman County. KHP said 30-year-old, Karson Becker, was driving north in a 2016 Ford Fiesta on NE 150 Ave. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 150 Ave. and NE 50 St. KHP said Becker lost control of the vehicle and flipped into the west ditch.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson teen seriously injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

1 person injured after 5 fires overnight in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were busy dealing with five fires from Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Wichita Fire Department said three of the fires were in structures that were not supposed to be inhabited, but people were using them as shelters. A fire in the 2200 block of North Shelton, near […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy