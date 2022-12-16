WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities has arrested an 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that took place Late Friday night in NE Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old boy that took place around half passed 10 Friday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of E Kemper.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO