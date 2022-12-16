Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita
Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
KAKE TV
Wichita Police arrest teenage suspect in connection to Friday night shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities has arrested an 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that took place Late Friday night in NE Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old boy that took place around half passed 10 Friday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of E Kemper.
Two have serious injuries after crash in northeast Wichita
Two people were injured in a crash around noon Tuesday near 21st and Rock Road.
KWCH.com
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Zandra Adams. Police say Zandra walked away from her home in the 4500 block of South Charles Ave around 6:40 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19). Zandra is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120...
16-year-old arrested following shooting in northeast Wichita
A Wichita teenager was arrested after a shooting critically injured another teenager on Friday.
KWCH.com
Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection to this shooting. The Wichita Police Department confirmed an 18-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported late Friday night in northeast Wichita. An ambulance rushed the teen from the scene in the 4200 block of North Dellrose (near 37th and Oliver) to a local hospital.
KWCH.com
NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
WPD arrest murder suspect after standoff
Police have arrested a second suspect in a Wichita homicide. It began around Noon Thursday with a police chance that ended in a stand-off near Harry and Oliver.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman convicted for Medicaid fraud, ordered to pay back thousands of dollars
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kyla Kongvongsay has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $16,000 for her conviction on two Medicaid fraud-related charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement...
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of robbery
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbery.
KWCH.com
Pretty Prairie man dead after Kingman Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in Kingman County. KHP said 30-year-old, Karson Becker, was driving north in a 2016 Ford Fiesta on NE 150 Ave. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 150 Ave. and NE 50 St. KHP said Becker lost control of the vehicle and flipped into the west ditch.
KWCH.com
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
KAKE TV
2 murder suspects now in custody after Wichita man's body found in Sumner County
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested the second suspect in a recent murder following a standoff on the city's southeast side on Thursday. Sedgwick County Jail records show 31-year-old Saul Valenciana was booked for first-degree intentional murder, burglary and theft. He was held on $1 million bond Friday morning.
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
1 person injured after 5 fires overnight in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were busy dealing with five fires from Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Wichita Fire Department said three of the fires were in structures that were not supposed to be inhabited, but people were using them as shelters. A fire in the 2200 block of North Shelton, near […]
KWCH.com
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
Man hospitalized after crash near downtown Wichita
The crash happened at University and Osage, near Kellogg and Seneca. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after semi crashes through guardrail, across railroad tracks
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Colorado is recovering in a Wichita hospital after his semi crashed through a guardrail on I-70 near Salina and went across a set of railroad tracks. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, emergency...
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for capital murder
A Wichita man was sentenced to life in prison for capital murder on Wednesday.
Wichita woman ordered to pay over $16,000 in restitution for Medicaid fraud
The attorney general’s office said the woman, along with her father, committed over $30,000 worth of fraud.
