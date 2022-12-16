When Bob Rauner goes to pick up a prescription, he often finds himself using a discount drug program rather than his own insurance. “I’ll go to Hy-Vee and pick up one of my prescriptions, and when I use my insurance card it will be about $200 cash out of pocket, but if instead I show them a GoodRx coupon, it will be about $80,” said Rauner, who is a physician and chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO