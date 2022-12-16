Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85
NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
The cost of low pay: The $12,000 salary is warping the Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska’s base salary is in the bottom five among similar legislatures. By comparison, Iowa’s legislators make $25,000, Missouri’s make $36,813, and Oklahoma’s $47,500.
News Channel Nebraska
Report: NE recession likely in 2023
Talk about a recession is alive and well in Nebraska. According to a new study, the economy in the state is expected to slow down in 2023 before picking back up in 2024 and 2025. That report from the University of Nebraska and Nebraska’s Business Forecast Council blames most of...
kwit.org
Newscast 12.19.22: Republican Governors ask President Biden to end public health emergency; Standing Bear movie to begin next year in Nebraska
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a letter with 24 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency in April. The current federal public health emergency is set to expire on January 11. The letter says it assumes it will be extended another 90 days.
klkntv.com
Benefits that thousands of Nebraskans rely on may soon be harder to get
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite historic inflation and soaring grocery prices, many households that currently qualify for federal assistance programs might not in the near future. Currently, about 150,000 Nebraskans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to help buy food. The program, funded by the federal...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans will lose SNAP benefits if pandemic eligibility 'sunsets'
Almost one in 10 Nebraskans receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as food stamps, but that could change in the new year. If a 2021 expansion of income eligibility put in place during the pandemic is allowed to "sunset" in 2023, many fewer households and individuals will qualify for SNAP.
doniphanherald.com
Don Walton: Conservative Republican dominance in Nebraska points to many factors
Some interesting post-mortem metrics from Nebraska's November general election compiled by Steve Smith at Civic Nebraska:. * 55% turnout by registered voters. * 40% voted before Election Day, overwhelmingly by mail. * 69% turnout in the 11 rural counties that conduct elections only by mail. * 51% early voting in...
Sand Hills Express
Nebraska 4-H Announces Open Applications for Scholarships
CUSTER COUNTY – The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has announced that the application process for student scholarships is now open, according to a statement released by the 4-H Foundation. Nebraska 4-H awards $22,000 worth of scholarships every year to 4-H participants across the state. The scholarships are available to prospective...
KETV.com
'I'm disappointed': Nebraska report finds DHHS misspent $4.1 million
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will not face any consequences after being accused by the auditor's office of misspending more than $4 million. The chain of events starts in May 2021. According to a letter from the Nebraska Auditor's Office, DHHS was awarded...
etxview.com
Health Matters: Nebraskans continue to grapple with prescription drug costs, availability
When Bob Rauner goes to pick up a prescription, he often finds himself using a discount drug program rather than his own insurance. “I’ll go to Hy-Vee and pick up one of my prescriptions, and when I use my insurance card it will be about $200 cash out of pocket, but if instead I show them a GoodRx coupon, it will be about $80,” said Rauner, who is a physician and chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska.
Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’
OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing. Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District Court judge ruled Friday in a […] The post Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
PLANetizen
Federal Infrastructure Bill Accelerates Nebraska’s Plans for 600-Mile Expressway
Nebraska is already 30 years and $1.8 billion into a project to add a 600- mile expressway connecting every Nebraska community with more than 15,000 people. The four-lane, divided expressway would connect communities along 16 identified corridors. Eric Bamer reports in a paywalled article for the Omaha World-Herald that the...
KETV.com
Certified nurse-midwife talks Nebraska midwife laws
OMAHA, Neb. — Kelsy Harris has delivered hundreds of babies. Her nursing career began in the intensive care unit. She’s now employed by a private practice OB-GYN where certified midwives and doctors work hand-in-glove. "Being a certified nurse-midwife means I have a medical background first as a nurse,"...
klkntv.com
Winter storm Wednesday into Thursday
A winter storm is expected to start up Wednesday morning in western Nebraska, move east into central Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon, then into eastern Nebraska by Wednesday evening. Several inches of snow will be possible by Thursday morning, along with a gusty north wind and bitterly cold temperatures. Starting Monday...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
Sioux City Journal
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buried parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started last Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried...
klkntv.com
Nebraska LGBTQ advocates write letters after Millard mix-up over pride flags
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — OutNebraska, an LGBTQ advocacy group, often helps people write letters to officials and lawmakers. On Friday, they were writing to Millard North High School in Omaha. Recently, there was confusion over pride flags and safe space stickers displayed at the school. Students told the Nebraska...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th recruit class
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to serve in communities across the state. Members of the 66th Basic Recruit Class in NSP history were sworn-in today and received their badges during a ceremony at the State Capitol. “Today is a proud day for the Nebraska...
North Platte Telegraph
Plows make headway Saturday against Sandhills, Panhandle snowdrifts
With western Nebraska at last clear of weather warnings, snowplows made substantial progress Saturday in reopening state highways shut down by last week’s massive blizzard. The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that “many long-term closures” would end soon in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska.
