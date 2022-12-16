Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaTravel MavenSeven Devils, NC
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
cartercountysports.com
Monday Round-up: Lady Cyclones Win First Game At Hilton Head
The Lady Cyclones pulled away in the third quarter to take a win in their first game at Hilton Head. Elizabethton held a 15-8 lead after a quarter of play, but Winter Park trimmed the gap to 23-21 at the half. EHS, however, outscored Winter Park 17-6 in the third and held on to take the win.
Vols fall, Hokies rise in latest AP Top 25 College Basketball poll
(WJHL) – Opposite results for Tennessee and Virginia Tech men’s basketball on Saturday sent them in different directions in Monday’s new AP Top 25 poll. The Vols visited then-No. 9 Arizona on Saturday and fell 75-70 in a hostile road environment. Rick Barnes and crew fell two spots to No. 8 in the updated rankings, […]
rockytopinsider.com
Local Running Back Announces Top Two, Commitment Date
Knoxville running back Desean Bishop announced a top two of Appalachian State and Tennessee Monday afternoon and plans to decide between the two Wednesday. Bishop shared the news on Twitter including his plan to sign Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET at the Karns High School auditorium. Bishop is a three-star...
4 of the most scenic fishing spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee's favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish.
Johnson City Press
Bridging Time: Central Holston Bridge
“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Central Holston Bridge.
993thex.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
The Tomahawk
Johnson County residents honored as Volunteer Stars Adult Award recipients
In 2008, Volunteer Tennessee launched the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award (GVSA) initiative to recognize outstanding volunteers in each of Tennessee’s ninety-five counties. Each county has the opportunity to select one youth and adult honoree to receive the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award in appreciation for their volunteer service and impact on their respective community.
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
993thex.com
Home invasion suspect captured in Smyth County
A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit through portions of Smyth County, Virginia early Monday. Sheriff Chip Shuler’s report said Anthony Lee Edwards, 30, of Kingsport, is facing 10 charges including kidnapping, eluding law enforcement, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding. Officers began chasing Edwards’ car...
Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
Worker died at Cardinal Glass in Tennessee, spokesperson says
An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass facility in Church Hill died Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson.
WBIR
TBI: Woman found safe after Silver Alert
Shirley Hall, whose disappearance triggered a Silver Alert Saturday, has been located safely. TBI said the New Tazewell woman was found in Kentucky.
sofha.net
SoFHA’s Tree Wins Johnson City’s Candy Land Christmas
We are proud to announce that State of Franklin Healthcare Associates’ Christmas Tree won first place in Downtown Johnson City’s Candy Land Christmas Tree Contest! Congratulations to our team members who worked so hard to decorate SoFHA’s tree in King Commons, and a special thank you goes to everyone who helped SoFHA win by voting for our tree.
THP: Driver life-flighted after roll-over crash on I-81 N
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An overturned vehicle on I-81 N in Blountville Friday afternoon closed the northbound lanes, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT reported the incident at 2:06 p.m. near mile marker 71. The agency’s live SmartWay map reports congestion in the area in both the northbound and southbound lanes. As […]
