NEW CASTLE, DE – Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Route 141 in New Castle on Friday. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 12:15 p.m.,a 2017 Subaru BRZ was traveling southbound on East Basin Road (Route 141) near William Penn High School at high speeds. In an unknown manner, the Subaru entered the grass median south of Stockton Drive, where it began sliding sideways as it entered the northbound lanes of Route 141. "As a 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 141 in the left lane of two northbound lanes, the

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO