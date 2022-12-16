Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed following argument at party held at Dover church
Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church. Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MIDDLETOWN TEEN-CONNER PELLEGRINI
(Middletown, Del.-19709) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Conner Pellegrini, a 17-year-old teen from Middletown. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Crystal Run Drive for a missing persons report. A family member reported Conner made statements that were of concern for his welfare before fleeing the home.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
WMDT.com
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing Wilmington woman
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Wilmington woman not seen since early Sunday morning. Police say 37-year-old Rachel Denney of Wilmington suffers from a condition that may post a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Denney is...
WDEL 1150AM
Trooper injured in Biden motorcade accident
A member of the Delaware State Police motorcycle unit is recovering from injuries following a crash Monday morning as the trooper was escorting the motorcade of President Biden to the Wilmington Airport. The motorcycle went down on southbound Route 141 on the Newport viaduct around 9:30 a.m. The trooper was...
WBOC
Police Investigating Murder in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death on Woodcrest Drive. According to the City of Dover Police Department, on Dec. 18 around 2:48 am, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. There, police say they found...
WBOC
ESVA Man Convicted in Wicomico County Attempted Murder Case
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - An Eastern Shore of Virginia Man has been convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder by a Wicomico County jury following a shooting last December. According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney, Evron Terrell Strand Jr, a 22 year old man from New Church Virginia, was convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and firearm use in a crime of violence on December 14th following a three day trial. Strand will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation.
WDEL 1150AM
Newark man killed in 4-vehicle New Castle-area crash
A 36-year-old Newark man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving 4 vehicles on Basin Road in the New Castle area. The man was driving southbound in a Subaru BRZ on Route 141 near William Penn High School around 12:15 p.m. when his car ran off the road into the grass median, and slid sideways into the northbound lanes, Delaware State Police said.
WDEL 1150AM
36-year New Castle County EMS paramedic retires, worked on Presidential motorcades
New Castle County EMS Senior Sergeant Donald Kennard made the final dispatch of a decorated 36-year career Monday night. "It's a great honor and pleasure that I go duration for the final time, thank you for your support." With those words to the county's dispatch center, Kennard switched from paramedic...
local21news.com
Teen charged after police find stolen handgun, drugs during traffic stop, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say a teen has been charged after they say they found a stolen handgun along with marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says an officer with the K-9 unit was patrolling in the 500 block...
Fight Breaks Out At Bucks Wedding Reception Bringing Cops To Scene: Report
Evacuate the dance floor: Police were called to the scene of a Bucks County wedding over the weekend after a fight broke out between guests, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. Authorities in Bristol Township described a "large and disorderly crowd" at Falls Manor event center on New Falls Road...
The Dispatch
Five Hospitalized After Two Separate, Serious Berlin Accidents
BERLIN – Emergency crews responded to two serious motor vehicle accidents in Berlin last Friday. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, the Berlin Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 50 and 818 for a motor vehicle crash. Less than three hours later, police were dispatched to Route 346 for a collision involving pedestrians.
fox29.com
Police: Daytime double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were struck, one fatally, after a shooting erupted in broad daylight in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Sparks Street for a double shooting around 1 p.m. A 27-year-old was found shot once in the head, and pronounced dead at a...
Newark man killed in Crash on Route 141
WDEL 1150AM
Dover police seek suspect(s) in fatal Sunday morning shooting
Dover police so far have a victim, but no suspect as they investigate a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Officers responding to a "shots fired" report shortly before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive found 28-year-old Jeff Tolson on the ground, suffering from several wounds.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
WGMD Radio
Two Pedestrians Struck on Rt 346 in Berlin
Two Ocean Pines residents are hospitalized after they were struck Friday night in front of the Burn Pizza Restaurant on Route 346 in Berlin. Berlin Police continue to investigate, but say the pedestrians, a 55 year old man and 49 year old woman, are at Shock Trauma in Baltimore after they were struck just before 8pm by a Jeep Cherokee. They are in serious but stable condition.
WDEL 1150AM
An Elkton family is looking for some holiday magic
The drawing by 6-year old Levi Carter breaks his mother's heart. It's a stick figure, crying its eyes out, creating a puddle of tears, accompanied by a page in which Levi wrote, "I am sad because my house is gone forever." Lexi Baize was getting Levi and his siblings, Lincoln...
local21news.com
Woman, coworker shot in Wyomissing workplace parking lot, male shooter dead
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
