Idaho8.com

Russia’s militarization of the Arctic shows no sign of slowing down

Russia has continued expanding its military bases in the Arctic region despite significant losses in its war on Ukraine, according to a new series of satellite images obtained by CNN. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told CNN in an exclusive interview on Friday there is now “a significant Russian...
Why Argentina’s win over France was the greatest World Cup final ever

It seems only yesterday that Enner Valencia was swatting aside Qatar in the 2022 World Cup’s curtain raiser. As the dust settles on an enthralling month of soccer action, fans have been treated to arguably one of the greatest ever World Cup tournaments in the sport’s history. In...
10 new train journeys for 2023

While governments prevaricate over climate change measures, millions of travelers worldwide have been voting with their feet and switching to trains as their preferred mode of transport. When you add in historically high motoring costs and unpredictable airline reliability, the incentives for switching to clean, green rail travel are more...

