Georgi floydikov
4d ago
start raising your kids right. you encourage violence and to not report crimes. you create your own hells
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine TrialZack LoveNew York City, NY
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson RiverRoger MarshNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Legal filing: NYPD illegally used sealed arrest records in Adams bail reform ‘publicity stunt’
Mayor Eric Adams at the August press conference. Plaintiffs say the 10 repeat offenders city officials highlighted were eligible for bail – and not affected by bail reform. [ more › ]
Asylum seeker kills himself at NYC shelter, marking 2nd suicide in city shelter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asylum seeker killed himself at a New York City shelter, marking the second such suicide in the city, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Monday. Officials have not shared the man’s name or specified when or where exactly he died. “Another person who came to our country in desperate need and […]
A Republican won a Brooklyn Assembly election. Democrats may not let him take his seat.
A push to prevent Republican Lester Chang from taking a Brooklyn-based seat in the state Assembly could be opening a Pandora's Box for Democrats. The Democrat-dominated NY Assembly is questioning whether Lester Chang lived in Brooklyn. [ more › ]
AG James Announces Arrest of Disbarred Attorney Who Allegedly Embezzled Over $450,000 from Vulnerable and Elderly New Yorkers
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli today announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
Brooklyn 'bling bishop' Lamor Whitehead arrested on federal fraud and extortion charges
Brooklyn-based Bishop Lamor Whitehead attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on Sept. 30 in Atlanta, Georgia. He's been accused of bilking a parishioner out of $90,000. The close friend of Mayor Eric Adams is accused of bilking a parishioner and promising a Bronx businessman government favors in exchange for a $500,000 stake in real estate transactions. [ more › ]
Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say
A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
Governor signs legislation to crack down on violent crime against cops
ALBANY – Governor Hochul signed legislation on Friday to crack down on violent crimes against police officers. The measure will establish a Blue Alert system to aid in the identification, location, and apprehension of individuals suspecting of killing or seriously wounding a police officer. By creating a better way to disseminate information to the public on violent crimes against law enforcement, the governor said this new law will help catch perpetrators and improve public safety across the state.
NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families
NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman twice in the same day during the summer of 2020. According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Shinol John was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a 21-year-old woman in Canarsie last month. John, 36, of Brownsville, Brooklyn, was sentenced today to 25 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo. Following a jury trial in November, he was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault as The post Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC nurses voting over possible strike at 12 hospitals
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nurses at a dozen New York City hospitals could soon go on strike. Voting over the issue started Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New York State Nurses Association. The NYSNA anticipates almost all of the voting will finish by the end of the week. Contract negotiations have been ongoing for […]
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
Banker Arrested, Suspended After Allegedly Punching Black Transit Worker
53-year-old Jean-Francois Coste was suspended by investment firm Tocqueville Asset Management after allegedly throwing multiple punches at transit employee Tanya McCray.
Brinks murder mastermind Mutulu Shakur, Tupac's stepfather, released from federal prison
The mastermind behind the murderous 1981 Brinks robbery in which two Nyack police officers and an armored car guard were killed was released for health reasons from federal prison on Friday after nearly 38 years behind bars. Mutulu Shakur, 72, known mostly as the stepfather of slain rapper Tupac Shakur...
Brooklyn man sentenced for raping woman twice
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for the 2020 rape of a 21-year-old woman, officials said. Shinol John, 36, raped the woman twice, prosecutors said. She was walking home from a party when John attacked. “Today’s lengthy prison sentence holds the defendant accountable for this violent […]
Protesters Vandalize NYC Councilmember's Home Over Library Drag Story Hour for Kids
Protesters upset over a reading event for children that featured drag artists at a New York Public Library allegedly vandalized the home of a Manhattan councilmember who showed his support for the LGBTQ-friendly event. NYC Councilmember Erik Bottcher, who represents Chelsea, said two people were arrested after they got inside...
HIV heart to HIV heart: A historic moment for medicine in the Bronx
It was an emotional moment when Miriam Nieves met the family that changed her life. “I know that if it wasn’t for Brittany, I would not be here today,” Nieves said. Brittany Newton donated the heart and kidney that saved Nieves. The moment was not only transformative for these two families but for medicine.
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes cap on late fees for NY bridge, tunnel tolls
The governor said the legislation would protect scofflaws who try to skirt the tolls. [ more › ]
Uniondale High School student stabbed in neck, back, stomach: Nassau PD
NASSAU (PIX11) — A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. The victim, 17, was outside where the buses pick students up around 2:45 p.m., police said. The 15-year-old alleged stabber, who is a student at another school, and the victim got into a […]
New York Attorney General Letitia James sues owners of Long Island nursing home
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the owners of a Long Island nursing home who also have stakes of dozens of other facilities nationwide. It is the third suit she has filed in six weeks alleging financial fraud and abuse of nursing home residents. Friday’s suit alleges that...
PACT Renaissance Collaborative works to upgrade Manhattan’s NYCHA developments for residents and the community
A New York City organization is working to make sure that those living in NYCHA housing developments are getting the necessary apartment repairs and upgrades they need. PACT Renaissance Collaborative (PRC) is a joint partnership of not-for-profit and for-profit entities that was selected by NYCHA to conduct repairs and capital improvements at 16 NYCHA developments in Manhattan.
