Manhattan, NY

Georgi floydikov
4d ago

start raising your kids right. you encourage violence and to not report crimes. you create your own hells

longisland.com

AG James Announces Arrest of Disbarred Attorney Who Allegedly Embezzled Over $450,000 from Vulnerable and Elderly New Yorkers

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli today announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Gothamist

Brooklyn 'bling bishop' Lamor Whitehead arrested on federal fraud and extortion charges

Brooklyn-based Bishop Lamor Whitehead attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on Sept. 30 in Atlanta, Georgia. He's been accused of bilking a parishioner out of $90,000. The close friend of Mayor Eric Adams is accused of bilking a parishioner and promising a Bronx businessman government favors in exchange for a $500,000 stake in real estate transactions. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say

A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Governor signs legislation to crack down on violent crime against cops

ALBANY – Governor Hochul signed legislation on Friday to crack down on violent crimes against police officers. The measure will establish a Blue Alert system to aid in the identification, location, and apprehension of individuals suspecting of killing or seriously wounding a police officer. By creating a better way to disseminate information to the public on violent crimes against law enforcement, the governor said this new law will help catch perpetrators and improve public safety across the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeantoday.com

NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families

NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman twice in the same day during the summer of 2020. According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Shinol John was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a 21-year-old woman in Canarsie last month. John, 36, of Brownsville, Brooklyn, was sentenced today to 25 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo. Following a jury trial in November, he was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault as The post Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC nurses voting over possible strike at 12 hospitals

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nurses at a dozen New York City hospitals could soon go on strike. Voting over the issue started Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New York State Nurses Association. The NYSNA anticipates almost all of the voting will finish by the end of the week. Contract negotiations have been ongoing for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man sentenced for raping woman twice

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for the 2020 rape of a 21-year-old woman, officials said. Shinol John, 36, raped the woman twice, prosecutors said. She was walking home from a party when John attacked. “Today’s lengthy prison sentence holds the defendant accountable for this violent […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

HIV heart to HIV heart: A historic moment for medicine in the Bronx

It was an emotional moment when Miriam Nieves met the family that changed her life. “I know that if it wasn’t for Brittany, I would not be here today,” Nieves said. Brittany Newton donated the heart and kidney that saved Nieves. The moment was not only transformative for these two families but for medicine.
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

PACT Renaissance Collaborative works to upgrade Manhattan’s NYCHA developments for residents and the community

A New York City organization is working to make sure that those living in NYCHA housing developments are getting the necessary apartment repairs and upgrades they need. PACT Renaissance Collaborative (PRC) is a joint partnership of not-for-profit and for-profit entities that was selected by NYCHA to conduct repairs and capital improvements at 16 NYCHA developments in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

