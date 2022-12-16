Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Fairfield Co. Council approves bonuses for county workers, which includes the outgoing council chair
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - In one of its final votes, the outgoing Fairfield County Council approved one-time retention bonuses for the county’s employees and volunteer firefighters. That group of employees/volunteer firefighters includes outgoing County Council Chairman Moses Bell and at least two wives of council members. The vote was...
New process allows SC United Methodist churches to separate based on LGBTQ policies
South Carolina Conference leaders are calling the Local Church Discernment Process a "faithful step forward."
WIS-TV
Columbia’s Main Street adds year-round ceiling of lights to make the corridor busier, safer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The new string of lights along the 1600 block of Main Street in downtown Columbia is more than just a festive holiday decoration. The Main Street District says this corridor will now have a warm glow all year long. “We’re launching it during the holiday season...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances settle in for South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain activity looks to be impactful for Tuesday afternoon, and again into our Thursday!. Highs will only increase to the mid-40s today with some afternoon showers pushing in. We get a break on Wednesday with only a 30% chance of showers, but highs are still in...
WIS-TV
My Take: The Fisher House of Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fisher House of Columbia had its grand opening last Tuesday on the campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The Fisher House is the “Ronald McDonald House” for veterans and their families. It is a veterans’ home away from home. No...
WLTX.com
Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
WIS-TV
Supporting Veterans During the Holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we head into the holiday season, it is important to remember that for many Americans, this can be a very isolating and difficult time. For veterans specifically, these feelings can be even more pronounced. After being deployed to Iraq in 2008, William Flegal, a Sumter...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise 12/19/22
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony. 120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
WIS-TV
About Hanukkah: the Judaism “Festival of Lights”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The celebration of Hanukkah began Sunday night, December 18, and runs through Monday, December 26. According to Dr. Lilly Filler, the Chair of the South Carolina Council on the Holocaust, the festival recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom.
WIS-TV
Violent weekend in the Midlands leaves multiple dead in the weekend before Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A string of unrelated shootings left multiple people dead or injured in the Midlands on the weekend before Christmas. On Saturday, Dec. 17 the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a shooting on Two Notch Rd. left one person dead. A separate shooting left one person...
WLTX.com
An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
WIS-TV
Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight shooting left a man dead Friday, Dec. 16. The Columbia Police Department said officers were notified of a shot spotter alert on Lorick Circle. On arrival, investigators found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to an area hospital. CPD said officers are...
