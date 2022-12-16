ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Instant snow experiment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just because we don’t get snow often here in the south doesn’t mean we can’t still have a white Christmas. Education Program Coordinator for EdVenture Children’s Museum, Kendal Turner shares a cool way to make “instant” snow using science!. Notice...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: 911 communications hiring event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The new year could mean a new job for you. The Columbia-Richland 911 Communications has several opportunities for purposeful employment for those who may be looking for a full-time position. Apply before the end of the year to ensure that you are both considered for the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Mayo Eggnog ...mmm?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a new holiday trend where you use mayonnaise to make homemade eggnog. We tried our luck on the show and it didn’t go well for us. Maybe you’ll have better luck. Here is the recipe... if you dare. Notice a spelling or...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Cranberry and brie tarts and mini pecan pie bites

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is hard to believe that Christmas is this Sunday, and you may be planning to either host or go to a holiday party, but you don’t want to go empty-handed. Chef Maegan Horton of Blue Marlin located in Downtown Columbia shares two bite-sized delights...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances settle in for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain activity looks to be impactful for Tuesday afternoon, and again into our Thursday!. Highs will only increase to the mid-40s today with some afternoon showers pushing in. We get a break on Wednesday with only a 30% chance of showers, but highs are still in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

My Take: The Fisher House of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fisher House of Columbia had its grand opening last Tuesday on the campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The Fisher House is the “Ronald McDonald House” for veterans and their families. It is a veterans’ home away from home. No...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Supporting Veterans During the Holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we head into the holiday season, it is important to remember that for many Americans, this can be a very isolating and difficult time. For veterans specifically, these feelings can be even more pronounced. After being deployed to Iraq in 2008, William Flegal, a Sumter...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise 12/19/22

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony. 120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony.
COLUMBIA, SC
Travel Maven

Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
WIS-TV

About Hanukkah: the Judaism “Festival of Lights”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The celebration of Hanukkah began Sunday night, December 18, and runs through Monday, December 26. According to Dr. Lilly Filler, the Chair of the South Carolina Council on the Holocaust, the festival recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom.
WLTX.com

An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight shooting left a man dead Friday, Dec. 16. The Columbia Police Department said officers were notified of a shot spotter alert on Lorick Circle. On arrival, investigators found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to an area hospital. CPD said officers are...
COLUMBIA, SC

