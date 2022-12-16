Former Houston Astros closer Billy Wagner had a lot of ground to make up if he was going to get to the Hall of Fame. So far, so good in the early voting. According to the Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker, 33 votes have been revealed, with 29 of those having been made public. Wagner has gained nine votes out of those 29 ballots, pushing him over 70% of the vote thus far.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO