Sneaky Braves move will help fill holes created by Marcell Ozuna in outfield
The Atlanta Braves acquired a former trade target on Monday night in outfielder Jordan Luplow, who will have a chance to battle for the starting left field spot. As Marcell Ozuna continues to prove he doesn’t deserve a spot on the Braves major-league roster, Alex Anthopoulos must seek out other options. One of those options was signed on Monday in Jordan Luplow.
Former Cardinals fan favorite Matt Carpenter has a new home after career revival
Matt Carpenter’s career hit the highest of highs and reach new lows with the St. Louis Cardinals. After a revival with the Yankees, Carp has signed on with the Padres. Matt Carpenter proved he could do it all with the Yankees. The longtime Cardinal signed on as a project with New York, and revived his career last offseason thanks to friend and Cincinnati Reds professional hitter Joey Votto.
Anthony Rizzo dropped hard feelings towards Cubs to recruit Jameson Taillon
Anthony Rizzo did the Chicago Cubs one last favor this offseason. While Rizzo himself chose to stay with the New York Yankees, he did help convince his former teammate to head to the North Side of Chicago. Anthony Rizzo signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Yankees. He was...
Former Houston Astros closer Billy Wagner gaining in early HoF voting
Former Houston Astros closer Billy Wagner had a lot of ground to make up if he was going to get to the Hall of Fame. So far, so good in the early voting. According to the Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker, 33 votes have been revealed, with 29 of those having been made public. Wagner has gained nine votes out of those 29 ballots, pushing him over 70% of the vote thus far.
Longtime Mets pitcher leaves New York for NL West foe
The New York Mets have officially lost Seth Lugo, who was an integral part of their bullpen last season. Lugo will sign with the San Diego Padres. Seth Lugo appeared in 62 games for the Mets last year and 46 the season prior, registering a respectable ERA no higher than 3.60. He was a dependable force in the back-end of New York’s bullpen leading to closer Edwin Diaz.
Look out for San Diego Padres in next winter’s Shohei Ohtani free agent chase
Spoiler alert: the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to make a run at Shohei Ohtani next offseason. You may be asking why to worry about the 2024 offseason when the 2023 season has not started yet. But we are talking about capturing the last unicorn in all professional sports. And whatever the price tag is, the San Diego Padres will be in consideration as Ohtani’s potential next employer.
