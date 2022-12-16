As for your Flash movie update, James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to cut the Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot roles to make way for their new direction for the #DCU - this according to The Hollywood Reporter. This move might not be too much of a surprise, given Gunn’s new direction with the Superman character, wanting to have a younger version on-screen. #TheFlashMovie could have seen both actors returning, but instead this marks the unceremonious departure of Henry Cavill in the role. And with director Patty Jenkins’ walking away from Wonder Woman 3, Gal’s cameo was also cut from the film. Honestly at this point, I think DC fans just want to see The Flash movie, which has been marred by the actor, Ezra Miller’s bad behavior over the years. In other entertainment news, Donald Glover will star in and produce an upcoming film about one of Spider-Man’s lesser known villains, Hypno-Hustler. The Sony/Marvel film is in the early phases of production, with Eddie Murphy’s son, Myles Murphy attached to write. And finally, looking at the numbers of Avatar: The Way of Water: James Cameron’s sequel drowned the competition by bringing in a global total of $441.6 million, according to Deadline.

20 HOURS AGO