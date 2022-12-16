Read full article on original website
The Worst Reviewed Movies of 2022
The amount of artistic and technical disciplines required to bring a movie from ideation to realization introduces countless variables for disaster. Whether it’s poor casting, phoned-in performances, bland direction, a convoluted script, or a lack of cohesion between any or all of the above, just one bad ingredient can spoil the entire recipe.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Review
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hits theaters on Dec. 21, 2022. Review by Rafael Motamayor. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish takes not only the Shrek franchise, but DreamWorks Animation to exciting new places. This is a spaghetti western-inspired tale of an aging cowboy on one last adventure with some rather mature themes, aided by stunning animation that mixes 3D with 2D effects, and a painterly style that gives the film a unique look.
For a Whodunit Done Right, Watch This Riveting Mystery on Prime Video
Why does anyone kill anyone? Fictional detective Atticus Pünd poses that question in the intriguing British mystery series Magpie Murders before answering it based on his own crime-solving experience as star of a blockbuster line of mystery books. "I can think of four reasons," he says. "Fear, envy, anger and desire."
Oppenheimer - Official Trailer
Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.
Give the Gift of Great Movies and Shows with a Disney Plus Premium Annual Gift Subscription
If you still need to grab a great gift for your favorite relative or friend for the holidays, look no further. Disney+ is offering 1-year gift membership cards for Disney+ Premium for just $109.99 right now. This means every new Star Wars show, every new Marvel series, all the Disney...
There's Something Wrong With the Children - Official Trailer
Check out the creepy trailer for There's Something Wrong With the Children, an upcoming movie starring Alisha Wainwright, Zach Gilford, Amanda Crew, and Carlos Santos. When Margaret (Wainwright) and Ben (Gilford) take a weekend trip with longtime friends Ellie (Crew) and Thomas (Santos) and their two young children (Guiza and Mattle), Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight.
The 25 Best Arrowverse Episodes
The Arrowverse now spans hundreds of episodes across multiple series. Here are the 25 best episodes from Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.
God of War TV Series: Who Should Play Kratos, Atreus, and More?
2022 has been a big year for God of War. Not only has God of War Ragnarok taken the world and the nine realms by storm with many outlets, including IGN, giving it a 10/10, but Amazon Studios has confirmed that it is developing a series that will begin where 2018's God of War did.
The Witcher Omnibus Volume 2 Announced by Dark Horse Comics
The Witcher franchise has expanded into pretty much every medium at this point, and that includes comic books. Dark Horse's various Witcher series serve to further flesh out the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, and the publisher is making it easier to get caught up on those stories with the release of a second Witcher Omnibus.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's New Poster Shows All the Spider-People
Sony is ramping up the marketing train for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this time sharing a new poster featuring a ton of different Spideys. Though it's headlined by protagonist Miles Morales, it's easy to lose count of the remaining Spider-People as dozens stand in the background of the poster (below).
Marvel's Midnight Suns is Awesome Even If You Hate Card Battlers
Marvel's Midnight Suns is out and is getting great reviews across the board! However, some folks have been hesitant in picking it up, wondering if Midnight Suns is worth it due to its card battler gameplay. The Podcast Beyond crew is here to tell you why Midnight Suns is worth playing even if you don't like games with card-based gameplay! If you liked XCOM 2 or other Firaxis games in the past, you'll feel right at home here. Is Marvel's Midnight Suns everything we've wanted from a comic book game? Find out in this clip from episode 780 of Podcast Beyond with Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Brian Altano, and Akeem Lawanson!
Lord of the Rings Roleplaying's Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe - Extra Life Trailer (ft. Elijah Wood)
The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War presents Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe featuring Elijah Wood — starring Deborah Ann Woll, Reggie Watts, TJ Storm, Sala Baker, and Luke Gygax in a new journey through Middle Earth to raise support for Extra Life for Kids. Explore the Extra Life Marketplace at lostodysseyevents.com, where you'll find treasure in a collection of games, show exclusives, tabletop gear, and more. All proceeds benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Official Behind-The-Scenes Stunt Featurette
Get an extended behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, as star Tom Cruise, as well as members of the crew, showcase an elaborate stunt featuring a motorcycle, intense preparation, a massive ramp, and an extremely tall cliff in Norway. Mission: Impossible - Dead...
The Best Last Minute Star Wars Lego Sets in 2022
If you've shopped for a Star Wars LEGO set, you probably know there's no shortage of options available. You can find hundreds of LEGO builds inspired by George Lucas's creation. The sets span the Skywalker saga and beyond, so it's hard to know which ones are worth picking up. Many...
Aubrey Plaza Responds to Indie Movie Becoming Netflix Hit
Aubrey Plaza rose to fame playing April Ludgate in the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, but now she's known for a range of films and shows. She's starred in indie films such as Black Bear and Ingrid Goes West as well as comic book shows like Legion in addition to comedies such as Happiest Season, not to mention the newest season of The White Lotus and the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The year, she also played the titular role in Emily the Criminal, a crime thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford. The movie had a small release, but it was a hit among critics, earning a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix, and it's doing quite well. In fact, Plaza recently spoke to The Playlist about Emily the Criminal being #4 on Netflix's top movies list.
The Last Remnants of Asgard - Burning Cliffs
Found in Muspelheim's Burning Cliffs, this Asgardian camp by fast traveling to the Burning Cliffs Mystic Gateway and heading southeast. Once you reach the bottom of the cliffs and enter the opening area, the camp will be in sight. Take out the Asgardian campers to check this Remnant off your list!
Deal Alert: Save 42% on Hisense 58-inch ULED 4K Smart Fire TV on Amazon
It's gift time, baby! Whether you are trying to score a deal for yourself, for a loved one, or for a friend (dang, you are a really nice friend, if so), the holidays are a great time to look out for the sweetest deals. If you've been looking for a...
James Gunn Responds to DCU Plan Backlash: 'We Were Aware There Would be a Period of Turbulence'
As James Gunn and Peter Safran take the reins over at DC Studios, plans for the DCU's future have gained a little more clarity. And some of those ideas haven't been received well — a "period of turbulence" Gunn expected going in. The rumor mill is in full swing...
Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot's The Flash Movie Cameos Reportedly Cut - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
As for your Flash movie update, James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to cut the Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot roles to make way for their new direction for the #DCU - this according to The Hollywood Reporter. This move might not be too much of a surprise, given Gunn’s new direction with the Superman character, wanting to have a younger version on-screen. #TheFlashMovie could have seen both actors returning, but instead this marks the unceremonious departure of Henry Cavill in the role. And with director Patty Jenkins’ walking away from Wonder Woman 3, Gal’s cameo was also cut from the film. Honestly at this point, I think DC fans just want to see The Flash movie, which has been marred by the actor, Ezra Miller’s bad behavior over the years. In other entertainment news, Donald Glover will star in and produce an upcoming film about one of Spider-Man’s lesser known villains, Hypno-Hustler. The Sony/Marvel film is in the early phases of production, with Eddie Murphy’s son, Myles Murphy attached to write. And finally, looking at the numbers of Avatar: The Way of Water: James Cameron’s sequel drowned the competition by bringing in a global total of $441.6 million, according to Deadline.
Every James Cameron Movie Ranked From Worst to Best
When it comes to directing crowd-pleasing, money-making blockbusters, James Cameron has truly honed things down to a science. Cameron is one of the highest-grossing filmmakers in history, despite directing a relatively small number of films over the decades. You can’t really argue with his track record, though. Now that...
