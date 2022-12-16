Read full article on original website
Depersonalization - Official Launch Trailer
Depersonalization is an action strategy RPG with multiple branching endings. Players can create their characters and explore the haunting world around them, investigating every dark nook and creepy cranny. Each character possesses four distinct traits that influence their personality and how they evolve as they experience their way through the world. Every choice players make shifts in the story's direction, allowing them to venture down the different scenarios and paths of Depersonalization. Depersonalization is available now on Steam Early Access.
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is an action-adventure game that casts you in the role of an adorable turnip who happens to be an absolute menace to society. After failing to pay taxes and getting evicted from his home, he must go on a quest to pay back his massive debt to Mayor Onion. Featuring a blend of puzzle solving, dungeon exploration, and plant harvesting, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a cute yet epic journey to uncover what’s spoiling this garden community and rise to tear down the corrupt vegetable government! Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is now available for PlayStation 4 today including the Limitless Line DLC.
Creature Lab - Official Console and Enhanced Edition Kickstarter Campaign Trailer
Creature Lab is a mash-up with horror and a simulator game. A Kickstarter campaign for console ports and adding expanded features to Creature Lab is live now. The Kickstarter will run through January 10, 2023.
Path to Nowhere - Official Dreamy Bubble Trailer
Path to Nowhere is a tower defense tactical-based mobile game. The Dreamy Bubble Event brings new mini-games and event quests to find clues and uncover the truth about a mysterious crime in DisCity. Like previous events, players can obtain highly coveted Hypercubes, a special Summer Dream avatar frame, and the event-exclusive A Rank for free. Path to Nowhere Dreamy Bubble Event begins today and runs through January 3, 2023.
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Cyrus Trailer
Meet Cyrus, a scholar working at the Royal Academy of Atlasdam with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. Check out the latest Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent trailer to see Cyrus in action.
Fall of Porcupine - Official Developer Commentary
Fall of Porcupine is a cozy adventure game that deals with the hardships faced in the healthcare industry. The game will be free for 1,000 healthcare professionals that use Steam in the US, UK, and Canada. To honor the announcements, the development team has released an all-new developer log video discussing the inspirations and themes behind their first-ever published title. Fall of Porcupine is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2023.
Sifu - Arenas Mode Teaser + Xbox and Steam Announcement
Get your first look at the new Arenas mode coming to Sifu, the excellent martial-arts brawler. Arenas arrives on all platforms in March as part of a free update that coincides with the game also coming to Xbox and Steam. Developer Sloclap says, "Successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the current game's amount and notably brings alternative moves to the Kung Fu palette of our main character. Completing the new Arenas challenges will also unlock new cheats and exclusive new outfits."
Dark Forces: Classic Star Wars Shooter Gets 4K Overhaul Thanks to Fan Remaster
A classic Star Wars shooter has received a substantial overhaul thanks to The Force Engine, a fan project three years in the making. Pitched as a complete rewrite of LucasArts' Jedi Engine from the 90s, The Force Engine is effectively a 4K remaster of the original Dark Forces intended to replace the DosBox emulator used by the Steam version. While it retains support for the original 320x200 resolution, it's possible to crank Dark Forces all the way up to 4K. It even includes support for ultrawide displays.
Marvel's Midnight Suns is Awesome Even If You Hate Card Battlers
Marvel's Midnight Suns is out and is getting great reviews across the board! However, some folks have been hesitant in picking it up, wondering if Midnight Suns is worth it due to its card battler gameplay. The Podcast Beyond crew is here to tell you why Midnight Suns is worth playing even if you don't like games with card-based gameplay! If you liked XCOM 2 or other Firaxis games in the past, you'll feel right at home here. Is Marvel's Midnight Suns everything we've wanted from a comic book game? Find out in this clip from episode 780 of Podcast Beyond with Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Brian Altano, and Akeem Lawanson!
A Space Ranger Recruit
A Space Ranger Recruit is the second Friendship Quest for Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A little unsure of his place in the Village, A Space Ranger Recruit will task you with helping Buzz find his place by suggesting he set up his very own Star Command. A Space...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 14 Gameplay Changes We've Seen So Far
A new trailer for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor premiered at the game awards, and we’re here to breakdown the biggest gameplay changes from Jedi: Fallen Order. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor promises tons of new gameplay changes from the reveal trailer alone. Our immediate reaction was to comb through all the hints to bring you news of what’s changing in this Fallen Order sequel. There are new force powers, enemy types, and maybe even a reference to Starkiller from The Force Unleashed? We’ll all find out more when Jedi Survivor launches on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC March 17th, 2023.
DualSense Edge - Official 'Design Story' Behind-The-Scenes Video
Join members of the design and development team behind-the-scenes look at how PlayStation's DualSense Edge controller was created, including what inspired the controller’s form factor and feature-set, a look at customization options, and more. The DualSense Edge controller will be available on January 26, 2023.
The Plains - Seasonal Stag 2
The Spring Stag, Dainn, is listed in The Plains, however, it is NOT in the main outdoor area. Instead, Dainn is actually within the Wishing Well, a room that connects The Sinkholes and The Jungle together in the middle. You can reach it either via the Crag Jaw arena in The Sinkholes to the East, or from The Jungle to the West.
Lord of the Rings Roleplaying's Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe - Extra Life Trailer (ft. Elijah Wood)
The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War presents Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe featuring Elijah Wood — starring Deborah Ann Woll, Reggie Watts, TJ Storm, Sala Baker, and Luke Gygax in a new journey through Middle Earth to raise support for Extra Life for Kids. Explore the Extra Life Marketplace at lostodysseyevents.com, where you'll find treasure in a collection of games, show exclusives, tabletop gear, and more. All proceeds benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Bay of Bounty - Yggdrasils Dew 3
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Strength is found in the waters near Durlin’s house, West of Nidavellir. It can be spotted along the right-hand edge of the water as you sail West past Durlin’s house.
Materia Fusion Guide
A key part of the original Crisis Core's gameplay was the Materia Fusion system. In this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll walk you through what Materia Fusion is, how to unlock it and show you what combinations you can create. What Is Materia Fusion?
The Last Remnants of Asgard - Aurvangar Wetlands
Located in the Aurvangar Wetlands, this Last Remnant of Asgard can be found in the region's secret area. To get there, travel to the Mystic Gateway located in the Aurvangar Wetlands, hop on a boat, and paddle northward. After passing the wall you lowered during your initial visit to Svartalfheim, keep your eyes to the northwest (left-hand side). If you notice a Legendary Chest hanging over the channel, the hidden entrance is just ahead.
River Delta - Yggdrasils Dew 1
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Luck is found close to the Northern-most Mystic Gateway in The River Delta, near Freyr’s Camp. Hop onto the boat and sail left: the Dew will be straight ahead of you.
The Witcher 3 Gets PC Hotfix to Address Next-Gen Update's Stability Issues
CD Projekt Red has released a hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC to address the issues created with the launch of its 4.0 next gen update. Brief patch notes on the game's Steam page state the fix "should improve overall stability and performance" and that CD Projekt Red is still "working on further improving the experience on all platforms".
