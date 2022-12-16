ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A grieving family has lived 889 days without their loved one, the victim of what prosecutors call a senseless murder. Denzel Williams-Boyd, 20, learned on Dec. 19 how long he’ll spend behind bars for killing Martina Martinez over $10 in gas money on July 13, 2020.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Caro District Library gets new wheels

CARO, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Ambassadors: Empowering future leaders

SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Teens charged in drive-by shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Four teenagers have been charged with several crimes following a drive-by shooting in Saginaw over the weekend. It happened on Mershon Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officers from the Saginaw Police Department responded to a residence on Mershon Street that had been...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police: 4 suspects, guns in custody following drive by shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police said teamwork between citizens and police helped bring an end to violence before the holidays. On Saturday, Saginaw Police received reports that an occupied home and car were struck by gunfire during a shooting. Investigators said that eyewitnesses helped police gather a detailed description of...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for information on Genesee Co. man

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a Genesee County man who has warrants for probation violation and dangerous drugs. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 39, is wanted and has warrants out for his arrest for probation violation. His original charges, as of Dec. 19, were delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and dangerous drugs.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Raid on Flint home where woman held captive caught on video

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, the 36-year-old's mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are...
FLINT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Tip to Tuscola Sheriff leads to one arrest, almost $50k of property recovered

More information has come to light about the almost $50,000 worth of equipment, tools and more that the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office found after a tip-line alert. Revealing that the tip came in Tuesday, November 29, officials also reported that a deputy assigned to the area responded to an Oak Road property in Vassar Township and observed an individual on the premises loading stolen property. After several search warrants, interviews and investigations, the Sheriff’s office has recovered stolen items such as a washer and dryer, several deep freezers and more than 15 LED boom lights, from a Millington Township Home, as well as the man behind it, 44-year-old Kenneth C. Gamet of Millington.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Crews battle intense fire at Saginaw County grain company

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - Firefighters continued to battle an intense fire overnight at a grain elevator in Richland Township, west of Saginaw. They were first called out to the Andersons Hemlock Grain Elevator just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. Crews were still fighting the flames as of 9 a.m. on Monday.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Midland County Sheriff warns of phone scammer posing as deputy

A mid-Michigan sheriff is warning people that someone is posing as one of his deputies over the phone. “They were basically telling folks that they were representing our office and they were calling them because they had missed jury duty. And so they were trying to collect a sort of payment to keep them out of trouble,” said Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI

