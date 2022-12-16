Read full article on original website
Man gets life behind bars in 2020 Mundy Township homicide
FLINT, MI – Family and friends of a 19-year-old woman shot and killed in 2020 over what prosecutors said was $10 in gas money overflowed a Flint courtroom at her killer’s sentencing. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd, 22, was ordered to spend life in prison Monday, Dec. 19 for the...
WNEM
Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A grieving family has lived 889 days without their loved one, the victim of what prosecutors call a senseless murder. Denzel Williams-Boyd, 20, learned on Dec. 19 how long he’ll spend behind bars for killing Martina Martinez over $10 in gas money on July 13, 2020.
Sister of slain 19-year-old prepares to confront her killer at sentencing
FLINT, MI – Kaycee Cypher has known for years what she would say to the man who killed her sister in July 2020. On Monday, Dec. 19, she’ll finally be able to deliver those words. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon in the same...
Sheriff comments on ‘long, bizarre, arduous’ case of Mount Pleasant mom accused of catfishing teen daughter
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The Isabella County sheriff has released additional details on what he has described as a bizarre case involving a mother catfishing two teens, including her own daughter. “It was a long, bizarre, and arduous (investigation) and came out strange in the end,” said Sheriff Michael...
WNEM
Caro District Library gets new wheels
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school - clipped version. A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Man who shot and killed woman...
WNEM
Saginaw Ambassadors: Empowering future leaders
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school - clipped version. A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Man who shot and killed woman...
Family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago & found 60 miles away
A Michigan family has been reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered in Livonia, 60 miles away.
abc12.com
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
Mother facing charges after allegedly cyberbullying her own daughter
A Michigan mom is facing charges, including stalking of a minor, for allegedly cyberbullying her daughter and other teenagers.
WNEM
Teens charged in drive-by shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Four teenagers have been charged with several crimes following a drive-by shooting in Saginaw over the weekend. It happened on Mershon Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officers from the Saginaw Police Department responded to a residence on Mershon Street that had been...
‘It’s gonna get real,’ teen testifies Bridgeport High School student said just before stabbing him in hallway
SAGINAW, MI — Taking to the witness stand, two 17-year-old boys testified they were stabbed by one of their classmates in the hallway of Bridgeport High School. While both said the stabbing followed a fight, they remained vague on what led to the scuffles. The pair testified during the...
WNEM
Police: 4 suspects, guns in custody following drive by shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police said teamwork between citizens and police helped bring an end to violence before the holidays. On Saturday, Saginaw Police received reports that an occupied home and car were struck by gunfire during a shooting. Investigators said that eyewitnesses helped police gather a detailed description of...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for information on Genesee Co. man
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a Genesee County man who has warrants for probation violation and dangerous drugs. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 39, is wanted and has warrants out for his arrest for probation violation. His original charges, as of Dec. 19, were delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and dangerous drugs.
abc12.com
Raid on Flint home where woman held captive caught on video
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, the 36-year-old's mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are...
Life sentence for man convicted in 1986 murder stays in place for now
There’s no sign of the grocery store that used to be on a busy road in Charlotte back in 1986, but it once was the scene of a murder that changed three families lives.
Michigan mom charged with stalking after 'catfishing' and harassing her own daughter online, police say
Kendra G. Licari, 42, was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond and is next expected in court on December 29, 2022.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Tip to Tuscola Sheriff leads to one arrest, almost $50k of property recovered
More information has come to light about the almost $50,000 worth of equipment, tools and more that the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office found after a tip-line alert. Revealing that the tip came in Tuesday, November 29, officials also reported that a deputy assigned to the area responded to an Oak Road property in Vassar Township and observed an individual on the premises loading stolen property. After several search warrants, interviews and investigations, the Sheriff’s office has recovered stolen items such as a washer and dryer, several deep freezers and more than 15 LED boom lights, from a Millington Township Home, as well as the man behind it, 44-year-old Kenneth C. Gamet of Millington.
abc12.com
Crews battle intense fire at Saginaw County grain company
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - Firefighters continued to battle an intense fire overnight at a grain elevator in Richland Township, west of Saginaw. They were first called out to the Andersons Hemlock Grain Elevator just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. Crews were still fighting the flames as of 9 a.m. on Monday.
More Details Released on Mom Charged With ‘Catfishing’ Daughter
Catfishing is when a person poses as somebody online to deceive another person, usually for romantic reasons. Police in Isabella County are handling a catfishing case right now, one that the prosecutor says he has never seen before. “When the case first came into our office, it was bizarre and...
WNEM
Midland County Sheriff warns of phone scammer posing as deputy
A mid-Michigan sheriff is warning people that someone is posing as one of his deputies over the phone. “They were basically telling folks that they were representing our office and they were calling them because they had missed jury duty. And so they were trying to collect a sort of payment to keep them out of trouble,” said Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene.
